U.S. Capitol to close to the public until April over coronavirus concerns

The U.S. Capitol is closing to the public until next month due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The sergeant at arms for the House and the Senate said in a statement on Thursday that a "temporary closure of the Capitol Visitors Center to all tours" has been issued, and access to the Capitol and to House and Senate office buildings will be "limited to members, staff, credentialed press and official business visitors," Fox News reports.

This was described as a "temporary action" that's being taken out of "concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public." It will take effect on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. and last until April 1. The Wall Street Journal's Lindsay Wise reports this will be the first time the U.S. Capitol is closed to the public since the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said per NBC News that "out of an abundance of caution and until further notice, White House tours have been canceled." Brendan Morrow