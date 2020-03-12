See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
U.S. Capitol to close to the public until April over coronavirus concerns

10:42 a.m.
Capitol Hill.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol is closing to the public until next month due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The sergeant at arms for the House and the Senate said in a statement on Thursday that a "temporary closure of the Capitol Visitors Center to all tours" has been issued, and access to the Capitol and to House and Senate office buildings will be "limited to members, staff, credentialed press and official business visitors," Fox News reports.

This was described as a "temporary action" that's being taken out of "concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public." It will take effect on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. and last until April 1. The Wall Street Journal's Lindsay Wise reports this will be the first time the U.S. Capitol is closed to the public since the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said per NBC News that "out of an abundance of caution and until further notice, White House tours have been canceled." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Tom Hanks' son says he and Rita Wilson are 'not tripping' after testing positive for coronavirus

11:11 a.m.

Tom Hanks' son has provided an update after the actor announced he tested positive for coronavirus, saying it's nothing to be "too worried about."

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, on Wednesday said they had tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus while he was in Australia shooting a movie, saying they "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches."

On Instagram, Hanks' son Chet said his parents are doing "fine" and "not even that sick."

"They're not worried about it," he said. "They're not tripping. But they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. ... I think it's all going to be alright."

Hanks' son Colin also wrote after the news broke that he is "confident that they will make a full recovery." Brendan Morrow


meanwhile on capitol hill
Hopes of bipartisan coronavirus legislation dim as Kevin McCarthy slams Democrats' bill

10:54 a.m.
Kevin McCarthy.
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Late Wednesday, House Democrats introduced a multi-billion dollar bill designed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, but hopes of bipartisan support dimmed Thursday when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) expressed his opposition.

The bill "focused on guaranteeing aid programs like food assistance, unemployment insurance, and temporary sick leave" reports Politico, and "would also make free coronavirus testing widely available in a bid to address one of the nation's major struggles in containing the outbreak." But by Thursday morning, McCarthy had tweeted that House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) plan, "written by her staff and her staff alone … is not only completely partisan. It is unworkable."

The White House also opposes the legislation, which came after President Trump announced his own emergency measures, including placing restrictions on travel from the European Union. "Alarmingly, the president did not say how the administration will address the lack of coronavirus testing kits throughout the United States," Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) hit back in a joint statement following Trump's press conference.

McCarthy, though, slammed their bill for "[forcing] permanent paid sick leave for all businesses, without exemptions and no sunsets," as just one example of his issues with the legislation. "Instead, we are committing to get this right," he announced, adding "we should not just take a rush just because there's a bill. We want to make sure it works." Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Lawmakers 'confused' and 'disappointed' after coronavirus briefing

10:09 a.m.
Mike Quigley.
ANDREW HARRER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lawmakers voiced frustration and confusion coming out of a briefing Thursday about testing for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States.

In a briefing for members of Congress, officials "acknowledged that the U.S. system is trying to catch up to other countries like South Korea" when it comes to testing, CNN's Manu Raju reports. There have reportedly been about 11,000 tests conducted in the U.S., whereas South Korea has been conducting about 10,000 every day.

"I don't think anyone is going to leave that briefing satisfied with what's going on with testing right now," Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) told CNN. "Bottom line, you leave that briefing and we are not where we need to be and not sure when we are going to get there. We are flying blind."

Quigley also said officials told lawmakers "we don't have a system that works like it does in other countries to adequately test at this time." When Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) was asked if she was satisfied with the amount of testing in the U.S., she said, "No."

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) also voiced frustration to CNN, saying, "I think everyone leaving that briefing is feeling more confused than ever and disappointed in the numbers that we heard." And Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) told CNN's Haley Byrd after the briefing there's "a growing frustration among members as a whole to get more definitive answers" about coronavirus testing.

Not all lawmakers were even willing to speak to reporters after the briefing, though. Politico's Kyle Cheney writes, "Lot of clearly fake phone calls among lawmakers exiting coronavirus briefing who don't want to talk about it." Brendan Morrow

market turmoil
Markets plunge 7 percent, triggering second trade pause this week

9:52 a.m.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted nearly 1,700 points on Thursday following President Trump's announcement that travel from Europe will be suspended amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also sank 7 percent, triggering a "circuit breaker" to pause all trade at the New York Stock Exchange. The pause was also triggered on Monday for the first time since 2008 during the financial crisis.

"On Wednesday, the Dow ended its historic 11-year bull market run by closing in bear-market territory," writes CNBC, noting that Trump's later announcement was apparently "not specific enough" to reassure investors there is sufficient action to curb the economic effects of COVID-19.

Read more at CNBC. The Week Staff

the coronavirus crisis
European Union slams Trump's travel ban 'taken unilaterally and without consultation'

9:11 a.m.
Donald Trump
Doug Mills / Getty Images

The European Union's governing body isn't happy with President Trump's new travel ban.

The European Commission in a statement on Thursday condemned Trump's decision to restrict travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," the European Commission said in a statement, per The New York Times.

The European Union, the statement goes on to say, "disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation."

Trump announced the ban, which exempts the United Kingdom and only applies to foreign nationals, in an Oval Office speech, and it will go into effect Friday at midnight. But European officials "were scrambling to play catch-up Thursday to understand the reasoning behind the ban," The Washington Post reports, also writing that details about it "confounded many European leaders and policymakers, underscoring the view that the decision was largely political."

It wasn't just European officials who were confused, but also Trump's own former Homeland Security adviser, Tom Bossert, who tweeted Thursday that there's "little value to European travel restrictions" because "we have nearly as much disease here in the U.S. as the countries in Europe." Brendan Morrow

Late Night Tackles 2020 Democrats
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and Bernie Sanders preview the future of Bernie vs. Biden

8:50 a.m.

"Last night was a pivotal moment for Democrats: Who would they choose to return America to stability, steadiness, and calm?" Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The overwhelming answer: The old man who threatened to slap an autoworker." Joe Biden "had another huge night, winning Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan," he said. "That's a huge blow for Bernie." Sanders even lost voters he won in 2016, Colbert noted. "Apparently in 2016, a lot of white voters were less committed to Bernie than they were committed to not voting for a woman. And you can read all about that in Elizabeth Warren's new book, You Don't Say!"

"There have already been calls for Bernie Sanders to step aside and let the slightly younger generation take over," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. But "if you think a little turbulence is going to shake Bernie Sanders out of the race, you need to think again." Instead of seeking to "burn the party to the ground," though, "it seems like Bernie wants to push Biden toward a more progressive platform," Noah said, but "I think Joe Biden is ready for the fight — and I say that because yesterday, a video came out of Biden going toe-to-tow with a factory worker in Michigan, and he was fired up." Lots of Democrats were aghast, he added, but "I'm hoping that this straight-talking, 'You're full of s--t' Biden becomes his new thing."

"Many are giving credit for Biden's victory to his new campaign strategy of grabbing voters by the arm and shouting: 'Look here, Jack, you're a jerk who can go to hell!'" Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. "You remember when that guy Nik Wallenda walked on a tightrope across that active volcano? That's what it's going to feel like watching Joe Biden open his mouth every day between now and November."

Sanders told The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon he "could feel better" about Tuesday's results, but "people today think that Joe is more electable than I am." "Do you think Biden can beat Trump?" Fallon asked. "I do," Sanders said. "I think even, you know, Republicans and moderates are gonna say, 'You know what, we can't have four more years of this guy.' So do I think Joe can beat him? I do — I mean, between you and me, don't tell anybody. We're the stronger campaign to do that." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

California says gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled

8:07 a.m.
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

California officials are recommending large gatherings scheduled for the rest of the month be canceled amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health said Wednesday events with 250 people or more, including concerts, conferences, and sports events, should be canceled or postponed "for at least the remainder of the month of March." Additionally, smaller gatherings "held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person," such as those that take place in crowded auditoriums, should also be canceled.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a statement said, "Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know. That's the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease."

This guidance comes after Oregon and three Washington counties imposed bans on events with more than 250 people, and after San Francisco imposed a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The latter move prompted the Golden State Warriors to announce it would play an upcoming game without fans, although just hours later, a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus, and the entire NBA season was suspended. E3, the popular video game convention that was set to take place in Los Angeles this June, has also been called off. Brendan Morrow

