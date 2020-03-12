See More Speed Reads
Canadian PM Trudeau self-quarantining as wife tested for COVID-19

12:54 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-quarantining over coronavirus concerns, CBC News reported Thursday. Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, exhibited flu-like symptoms after returning from the U.K., and is undergoing testing for COVID-19.

Though the prime minister "is exhibiting no symptoms himself" and was told by a doctor he can continue regular activity while self-monitoring, Trudeau has chosen to work from home until they receive his wife's test results.

As of Wednesday, Canada had 103 confirmed cases of the virus. Read more at CBC News. The Week Staff

Trump doubles down on coronavirus tests 'going very smooth' as administration comes up millions short

1:52 p.m.

President Trump's administration has been slammed by critics over the country's dearth of test kits for the new coronavirus, with the U.S. lagging behind many countries, including South Korea and Senegal. But addressing concerns on Thursday, Trump claimed that "frankly, the testing has been going very smooth." He added that "if you go to the right agents, if you go to the right area, you get the test," although CNN's Daniel Dale, who was reporting on the press conference, noted that Trump "doesn't say who are the right agents or what are the right areas."

When a reporter pushed Trump about reports of people failing to get tests even when exhibiting symptoms, the president added: "You're talking about one case. I mean, I could certainly look into it … it's one case. I've heard, also, it goes very well."

HHS Secretary Alex Azar claimed last Friday that "up to 4 million tests" would be available within a week. As of Tuesday, there had only been 5,000 tests in the United States. Jeva Lange

Democratic debate loses moderator, moves locations over coronavirus

1:39 p.m.
The next Democratic debate is getting a location change, and losing a moderator, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic National Committee said on Thursday it would move this Sunday's presidential debate from Phoenix to CNN's studio in Washington, D.C. "out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel," NBC News reports.

Additionally, Univision's Jorge Ramos, who was set to moderate the debate, will no longer do so because he "was in proximity with someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus," per The New York Times. Ramos has been cleared by medical professionals, according to NBC. Ilia Calderón is set to take Ramos' place in the debate.

The DNC previously announced that the debate, which will be a face-off between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), will happen without a live audience. Brendan Morrow

Fast & Furious 9 delayed until 2021 over coronavirus concerns

1:01 p.m.
Yet another huge movie is being pushed over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and this one is getting the longest delay yet.

The next Fast & Furious film, F9, has been delayed until 2021 due to concerns over the new coronavirus, Universal Pictures announced on Thursday. The film was originally scheduled to open on May 22 in the United States, but it will now not release until April 2, 2021.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," a statement shared on the film's official Twitter page read.

This announcement comes shortly after Paramount Pictures said that A Quiet Place Part II was being delayed just a week before it was set to hit theaters, though no new release date for that film has been set. The new James Bond movie No Time To Die was the first major movie to be pushed because of the new coronavirus, having its release moved from April to November.

The next Fast & Furious 9 was expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the summer movie season, along with films like Marvel's Black Widow and DC's Wonder Woman 1984, which as of now are still set to open in May and June, respectively. Brendan Morrow

Senegal is reportedly turning coronavirus tests around 'within 4 hours' while Americans might wait a week

12:52 p.m.
If you're going to catch coronavirus — as experts believe most of us are — you might as well catch it in Senegal. While delays and limited test kits have left sick Americans in the dark about their COVID-19 status, sometimes for a week or more, the West African nation is testing people and getting results back within as little as four hours, The Washington Post's Danielle Paquette reports.

Part of that is thanks to the fact that many African countries preemptively prepared for the outbreak by setting up testing capabilities as long ago as early February, Quartz reports (as of Wednesday, Senegal only has 13 confirmed cases). But Senegalese scientists are also on the forefront of testing. In partnership with the UK-based Melodic, scientists at Dakar's Pasteur Institute are helping to develop a handheld coronavirus test kit that could diagnose COVID-19 within 10 minutes. The kit, which is being authenticated by five other international research organizations and would be manufactured in Senegal, could greatly help manage the outbreak, CNN reports.

Other nations have also outpaced the U.S. in terms of testing. South Korea is testing as many as 15,000 people every day, while as of March 9 just 4,384 Americans had been tested. Jeva Lange

Brazilian official reportedly tests positive for coronavirus just days after meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

12:34 p.m.

A Brazilian official who recently met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago has reportedly tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

Fabio Wajngarten, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, has tested positive for the virus, The Washington Post and CNN report. This comes after Wajngarten met with both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday, with the three taking a photo together. Wajngarten is reportedly waiting for the results of a second test.

Bolsonaro himself is also being tested for the coronavirus, a Brazilian newspaper is reporting, per Reuters, although Reuters hasn't confirmed this report. Asked Thursday about the Bolsonaro aide reportedly testing positive for the virus, Trump said he is "not concerned." Brendan Morrow

Donovan Mitchell is the second Utah Jazz player to test positive for coronavirus

12:12 p.m.
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after teammate Rudy Gobert's positive test for the coronavirus led to the suspension of the NBA's season, ESPN reports.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the teammates' lockers are next to each other at Utah's Vivint Smart Home Arena — and Gobert reportedly adopted a joking attitude about the possibility of infection, touching teammates' belongings and reporters' microphones.

Following Gobert's positive result before Wednesday's game in Oklahoma City, tests for COVID-19 were administered to "all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party," but Mitchell had the only other positive result, the Tribune reports. In a news release, the team said it is "working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor [the players'] health and determine the best path moving forward." Meanwhile, the league has told members of any team that has played Utah in the past 10 days — the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors — to self-quarantine. Jacob Lambert

Harvey Weinstein reportedly suffered 'mild heart attack' after sentencing

11:44 a.m.
After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday for rape and sexual assault, he was hospitalized overnight. On Thursday, Fox News reported his medical treatment included an "emergency angioplasty" for a "mild heart attack" that came on following the news of his sentencing.

His spokesperson did not confirm the heart attack, reports The Daily Beast but said he is "being watched carefully" at Bellevue Hospital in New York. Weinstein was also sent to the hospital for chest pains following his conviction last month, and remained hospitalized for 10 days after undergoing a heart procedure. The disgraced producer is set to begin his sentence at the Rikers Island jail complex in New York, though he reportedly may stay in the infirmary. It's unclear how long Weinstein will remain at Bellevue before being transferred to Rikers. The Week Staff

