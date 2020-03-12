Canadian PM Trudeau self-quarantining as wife tested for COVID-19

Yet another huge movie is being pushed over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and this one is getting the longest delay yet.

The next Fast & Furious film, F9, has been delayed until 2021 due to concerns over the new coronavirus, Universal Pictures announced on Thursday. The film was originally scheduled to open on May 22 in the United States, but it will now not release until April 2, 2021.

"While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," a statement shared on the film's official Twitter page read.

This announcement comes shortly after Paramount Pictures said that A Quiet Place Part II was being delayed just a week before it was set to hit theaters, though no new release date for that film has been set. The new James Bond movie No Time To Die was the first major movie to be pushed because of the new coronavirus, having its release moved from April to November.

The next Fast & Furious 9 was expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the summer movie season, along with films like Marvel's Black Widow and DC's Wonder Woman 1984, which as of now are still set to open in May and June, respectively. Brendan Morrow