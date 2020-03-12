Fast & Furious 9 delayed until 2021 over coronavirus concerns

-
Fast & Furious 9 delayed until 2021 over coronavirus concerns1:01 p.m.
-
Trump doubles down on coronavirus tests 'going very smooth' as administration comes up millions short1:52 p.m.
-
Democratic debate loses moderator, moves locations over coronavirus1:39 p.m.
-
Canadian PM Trudeau self-quarantining as wife tested for COVID-1912:54 p.m.
-
Senegal is reportedly turning coronavirus tests around 'within 4 hours' while Americans might wait a week12:52 p.m.
-
Brazilian official reportedly tests positive for coronavirus just days after meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago12:34 p.m.
-
Donovan Mitchell is the second Utah Jazz player to test positive for coronavirus12:12 p.m.
-
Harvey Weinstein reportedly suffered 'mild heart attack' after sentencing11:44 a.m.
