Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus after attending event with Bolsonaro aide

The mayor of Miami has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shared the news with the Miami Herald on Friday, saying, "It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus. I did test positive for it."

Suarez was recently at an event with the Brazilian government official who tested positive for the virus this week. That official, an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was also recently at an event with President Trump, but the White House said on Thursday there were no plans to have Trump tested for the coronavirus, saying the president had "almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive."

Prior to his announcement on Friday, Suarez had said he would be isolating himself, "although I do not believe I had personal contact with the infected person and I'm not displaying any symptoms."

Some reports had emerged on Friday suggesting Bolsonaro himself also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but Bolsonaro soon shot those reports down, saying in a Facebook post he tested negative. Brendan Morrow