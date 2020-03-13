See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus after attending event with Bolsonaro aide

12:56 p.m.
Francis Suarez.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The mayor of Miami has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shared the news with the Miami Herald on Friday, saying, "It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus. I did test positive for it."

Suarez was recently at an event with the Brazilian government official who tested positive for the virus this week. That official, an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was also recently at an event with President Trump, but the White House said on Thursday there were no plans to have Trump tested for the coronavirus, saying the president had "almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive."

Prior to his announcement on Friday, Suarez had said he would be isolating himself, "although I do not believe I had personal contact with the infected person and I'm not displaying any symptoms."

Some reports had emerged on Friday suggesting Bolsonaro himself also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but Bolsonaro soon shot those reports down, saying in a Facebook post he tested negative. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Trump reportedly set to declare coronavirus a national emergency

11:59 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly set to declare a national emergency over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Trump on Friday announced he would be holding a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak this afternoon, and Bloomberg subsequently reported he plans to invoke the Stafford Act to declare a national emergency over the crisis, which will allow for more federal aid to go toward the response to the outbreak.

Trump on Thursday had suggested he might take this step, telling reporters that "we have very strong emergency powers under the Stafford Act," per The Hill. "...If I need to do something, I'll do it. I have the right to do a lot of things that people don't even know about."

Earlier this week, Politico reported Trump was "reluctant to declare an expansive emergency" because this would "hamper his narrative that the coronavirus is similar to the seasonal flu and could further agitate Wall Street." For that reason, Bloomberg noted this move "marks a symbolic turning point for the president." Brendan Morrow

with Fox and Friends like these
Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt claims now is 'the safest time to fly' despite coronavirus pandemic

10:22 a.m.

A worldwide pandemic is actually the best possible time to jump on a plane, one Fox News host is claiming.

Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt on Friday's show told viewers that amid the crisis sparked by the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, it's "actually the safest time to fly" because "terminals are pretty much dead" and planes are emptier. Co-host Steve Doocy didn't seem convinced, though, especially by that last point, noting that when he wife flew recently, "every seat on the plane was taken."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed similar confidence in air travel on Friday morning, telling CNBC he'd be happy to "get on a commercial airline and fly to LA if I weren't working 24 hours a day."

But this comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warns that Americans should only fly if they absolutely have to.

"I certainly wouldn't get on a plane for a pleasure trip," Fauci recently told CNN. "It would have to be something that was really urgent. My job is the public health. If it had to do with the public health and I needed to do something for the public health, I might do that because I'm quite healthy. However, if it was just for fun — no way I would do it." Brendan Morrow

worse before they get better
Coronavirus task force immunologist expects 'real acceleration of testing' in the next week

9:31 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the coronavirus pandemic will get worse before it gets better, but he expects testing will soon begin to accelerate.

Fauci made a series of morning show appearances on Friday including on MSNBC's Morning Joe, during which he forecast a significant increase in coronavirus testing amid criticism over the number of tests that have been made available throughout the country.

"There's been a major push to embrace the private sector, and that's something that you absolutely need to do when you want a much broader capability of testing," Fauci said. "...I would think within a week, we're going to start seeing a real acceleration of testing, and then as we go two, three more weeks, it'll be much, much more."

Fauci warned, though, that Americans should expect there to be an "acceleration of cases" over the next few weeks, adding, "things are going to get worse before they get better." Similarly, he told Good Morning America that "there's no doubt that we have not peaked yet."

On Friday morning, The Washington Post reports the Trump administration announced it's taking several actions in hopes of accelerating testing, including with a new Food and Drug Administration hotline for laboratories that run into issues running tests including not being able to get necessary materials. Additionally, about $1.3 million is being given to two companies "trying to develop rapid covid-19 tests that could determine whether a person tests positive within an hour," the Post reports. Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus missteps
Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election

8:18 a.m.

The U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been "much, much worse than almost any other country that's been affected," Ashish Jha, who runs the Harvard Global Health Institute, told NPR on Thursday. "I still don't understand why we don't have extensive testing. Vietnam! Vietnam has tested more people than America has." Without testing, he added, "you have no idea how extensive the infection is," and "we have to shut schools, events, and everything down, because that's the only tool available to us until we get testing back up. It's been stunning to me how bad the federal response has been."

There are a lot of reasons why the U.S. lags other countries in testing for the new coronavirus — defective early tests by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the decision not to adopt an effective German test adopted by the World Health Organization — but Politico's Dan Diamond told Fresh Air's Terry Gross on Thursday that politics also seems to have played a role, along with mismanagement and infighting between, for example, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Seema Verma, the Medicare chief.

In January, Azar "did push past resistance from the president's political aides to warn the president the new coronavirus could be a major problem," Diamond said, but he "has not always given the president the worst-case scenario of what could happen. My understanding is [Trump] did not push to do aggressive additional testing in recent weeks, and that's partly because more testing might have led to more cases being discovered of coronavirus outbreak, and the president had made clear — the lower the numbers on coronavirus, the better for the president, the better for his potential re-election this fall."

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta discussed America's "sad" testing failure, the "provincial" decision not to use the WHO test, and other missteps and positive moves with Stephen Colbert on Thursday's Late Show. You can watch that below. Peter Weber

do as i say not as i do
Trump attacks Obama, Biden over swine flu after calling for unity in coronavirus pandemic

8:10 a.m.
Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President Trump is lashing out at former President Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden after calling for unity in the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump in a tweet on Thursday night attacked "Sleepy Joe Biden" for the Obama administration's response to the swine flu, suggesting his own administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic is drawing high approval ratings. On Friday morning, an ABC News poll found a majority of Americans, 54 percent, disapprove of Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic compared to 43 percent who approve.

Trump in his tweet suggested he has a 78 percent approval rating on his coronavirus response, but the poll he cites was conducted in February prior to the first death in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus, CNN's Daniel Dale notes. It found that 77 percent of Americans were confident in the federal government's ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak, not mentioning Trump.

On Friday morning, Trump also lashed out at the CDC for doing "nothing about" its testing system and again attacked the Obama administration over the swine flu, calling their response a "full scale disaster" and claiming Obama "made changes that only complicated things further" when it comes to testing.

Trump had previously been placing blame on Obama amid scrutiny over the amount of coronavirus tests being made available in the United States, recently claiming the former president "made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental." CNN writes that "there is no Obama-era decision or rule that impeded coronavirus testing. The Obama administration did put forward a draft proposal related to lab testing, but it was never implemented."

The Washington Post notes that Trump's tweets swiping Obama and Biden came after his Wednesday Oval Office address, during which he said now is the time to "put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus update
China reported only 8 new coronavirus cases Friday. 3 were imported.

7:05 a.m.
Wuhan
STR/AFP/Getty Images

China reported its second day of single-digit COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the pandemic's epicenter, the city of Wuhan, on Friday, and China's National Health Commission declared that the country's epidemic has finally peaked. There were five new cases in Wuhan on Thursday, and eight total in China, the commission said Friday. The other three cases — two in Shanghai, one in Beijing — were from people who had traveled to China from areas abroad that have their own outbreaks, the health commission said. Wuhan reported eight new cases on Wednesday, part of 15 new cases nationwide.

Mainland China has reported 80,942 coronavirus cases, including 67,786 in Hubei province, home to Wuhan. Hubei has registered 3,062 COVID-19 deaths, the bulk of the 4,728 deaths worldwide. As of Friday, there have been 128,392 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the world since the pandemic started in January.

Still, "two months into the coronavirus epidemic in China, tens of millions of people are still under quarantine and much of the economy remains in a deep freeze," The Wall Street Journal reports. China was able to control its epidemic through strict quarantines, "mandates from central authorities against hoarding and profiteering," and heavy central planning. "It isn't clear if other countries will want to go as far as China, whose central government intervenes often in commerce," the Journal notes. But "keeping its stores filled with food and other essentials — even in hard-hit places like the city of Wuhan — [was] a crucial factor in maintaining public order throughout the crisis." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and William Barr last week has COVID-19

6:05 a.m.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced Friday that after waking up with a sore throat and fever, he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and has checked into a hospital in Brisbane, according to local health policy. "I feel fine and will provide an update in due course," he said in a statement. Dutton met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other Cabinet ministers on Tuesday, but Morrison said that, on the advice of the country's deputy chief medical officer, he and the other 20 Cabinet ministers do not "need to self-isolate."

Last week, Dutton flew to the United States to meet with the security ministers of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — the U.S., Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. While in Washington, Dutton also met last Friday with President Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Attorney General William Barr, among other officials.

"Dutton is the latest in a string of foreign dignitaries" who met with Trump or people close to him in recent days, before testing positive for the coronavirus, The New York Times notes. The White House says Trump has not been tested for COVID-19. "New Zealand's interior minister," The Guardian reports, "has decided to self-isolate, and will be tested for coronavirus on Saturday, after she also met Dutton in the U.S." Peter Weber

