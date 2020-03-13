-
Trump says he'll 'likely' get tested for coronavirus after meeting official who tested positive5:08 p.m.
-
Trump keeps bashing Obama's swine flu response. His own response to coronavirus has been much slower.5:31 p.m.
-
Trump says he doesn't 'take responsibility at all' for lack of coronavirus testing5:20 p.m.
-
Stocks soar as Trump announces new coronavirus response measures alongside corporate leaders5:13 p.m.
-
Trump announces a national emergency, 'two very big words,' over the coronavirus4:10 p.m.
-
House Republicans are reportedly 'skittish' about supporting coronavirus response package without Trump's support1:51 p.m.
-
Louisiana is now the 1st state to postpone its primary due to the coronavirus1:50 p.m.
-
Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus after attending event with Bolsonaro aide12:56 p.m.
Trump says he'll 'likely' get tested for coronavirus after meeting official who tested positive
5:08 p.m.
Trump keeps bashing Obama's swine flu response. His own response to coronavirus has been much slower.
5:31 p.m.
5:20 p.m.
5:13 p.m.
4:10 p.m.
House Republicans are reportedly 'skittish' about supporting coronavirus response package without Trump's support
1:51 p.m.
1:50 p.m.
12:56 p.m.