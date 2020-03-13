See More Speed Reads
fairly soon
Edit

Trump says he'll 'likely' get tested for coronavirus after meeting official who tested positive

5:08 p.m.

President Trump on Friday said he will "most likely" get tested for the novel coronavirus after he was around a Brazilian official who later tested positive for it, though he doesn't sound to be in a huge rush.

Trump in a news conference on Friday faced multiple questions about whether he was taking any precautions after an aide to Brazil's president tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus days after he was at Mar-a-lago with Trump and took a photo with him.

Initially, Trump said he was not planning to take any precautions because he has "no symptoms whatsoever." But after multiple follow-up questions, Trump eventually said he "most likely" would receive a coronavirus test.

"Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway," Trump said.

Asked when this would happen, Trump said "fairly soon," adding, "we're working out a schedule." He had previously sounded dismissive over concerns that he took a photo with someone who now has the virus.

"There was somebody that they say has it," Trump said. "I have no idea who he is. But I take pictures and it lasts for literally seconds. I don't know the gentleman that we're talking about."

The White House after the aide tested positive this week said that Trump had "almost no interactions with the individual" and does "not require being tested at this time." Brendan Morrow

let me check those facts for you
Edit

Trump keeps bashing Obama's swine flu response. His own response to coronavirus has been much slower.

5:31 p.m.

President Trump has repeatedly cited the Obama administrations' response to the 2009 H1N1 "swine flu" outbreak as a means of defending himself against accusations that his administration has been inefficient in its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a press conference on Friday, Trump falsely claimed that the Obama administration "didn't do testing like this" and that they tested "far too late" — neither of which is true.

Ronald Klain, the former chief of staff to then-Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted that "the Obama administration tested one million people for H1N1 in the first month after the first U.S. diagnosed case," a number that seems within reason seeing as Quidel, a maker of such rapid flu tests, produced some 8 million during the flu season prior to the 2009 outbreak. By comparison, the U.S. has tested some 11,000 people for COVID-19 since the first U.S. case on Jan. 21.

Trump additionally hammered the Obama administration for the death of 14,000 Americans during the 2009 outbreak. Again, that's misleading; Joanne Kenen, the health editor at Politico, noted it's actually even "a low number for flu season." By comparison, the CDC estimates there have been between 20,000 to 40,000 flu deaths in the U.S. so far in 2020.

Comparing swine flu and the novel coronavirus does no favors for Trump, either. "The spread of [swine flu] was much slower and the mortality rate was much lower than today's coronavirus," The Washington Post writes. "At the current rate, the United States would hit 20,000 cases [the point at which Obama declared a National Health Emergency] in a matter of weeks, not six months. What's more, the swine flu had a mortality rate of 0.02 percent — about one-50th of the lowest rate health officials are citing for the coronavirus today (1 percent)." Jeva Lange

Blame game
Edit

Trump says he doesn't 'take responsibility at all' for lack of coronavirus testing

5:20 p.m.

President Trump clearly doesn't mind shaking hands in the age of coronavirus, and he's making sure he flexes his finger-pointing muscles as well.

After attacking former President Barack Obama and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for contributing to COVID-19 coronavirus testing failures, Trump emphasized that he, the current U.S. president, bears no responsibility for the disastrous lag in testing kits being distributed across the country.

"No, I don't take responsibility at all, because we were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time," Trump said during a press conference discussing the pandemic. "It wasn't meant for this kind of an event, with the kind of numbers that we're talking about. What we've done is redesign it very quickly."

As few as 77 kits were administered between Sunday and Wednesday, prompting Dr. Anthony Fauci to call the botched response "a failing." During the press conference, both Trump and Fauci iterated that the current testing system was not designed for the specific needs of the new coronavirus crisis.

When prompted later by PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor over the Trump administration's 2018 shutdown of a pandemic response team, Trump responded by calling the question "nasty," saying he didn't "know anything" about the disbanding she spoke of.

Trump didn't give exact details on when better testing will be rolled out, but he said to expect an announcement Sunday night and claimed they'll have the "ability to do in the millions over a very quick period of time." Marianne Dodson

coronavirus chaos
Edit

Stocks soar as Trump announces new coronavirus response measures alongside corporate leaders

5:13 p.m.

Investors sure seemed to like President Trump's speech on the government's coronavirus response plan.

U.S. markets yo-yoed back up on Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring 1,985 points, or 9.4 percent, its largest single-day point gain in history, reports CNBC. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed 9.2 and 9.3 percent, respectively, their largest one-day gains since 2008.

The jump came at the end of a volatile week influenced by the global coronavirus outbreak; Thursday brought the most dramatic losses since the market crash of 1987. After a bounce back on Friday morning, stocks continued to rise as President Trump announced actions to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 across the country, like making 50,000 tests available next week and increasing oil purchases.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes seemed to think Trump's main focus was on reviving markets, even down to the timing of the announcement event.

"The single most important thing to make clear today was what the timeline for scaling up testing capacity was and we still have no idea," wrote Hayes on Twitter. One thing that was made clear is that major corporations like CVS and Walmart, whose executives appeared at the press event with Trump, will be heavily involved in the federal response to the outbreak. It took just minutes for that fact to register among investors.

Read more at CNBC. The Week Staff

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump announces a national emergency, 'two very big words,' over the coronavirus

4:10 p.m.
Donald Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has officially declared a national emergency over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Trump spoke in the Rose Garden on Friday afternoon and said he is declaring a national emergency after Bloomberg reported he would take this step in order to make more federal aid available for states and municipalities as they respond to the virus.

After touting "what we've done compared to other areas of the world" to combat the coronavirus, Trump said he is "officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words," to open up access to up to $50 billion to states and localities.

Vox explains that "the biggest impact of this declaration is that it will give states a boost in funding to address the need to pay more medical staff, bolster facilities, and treat patients." Trump had been facing pressure to take this step, but a report from Politico previously suggested he was reluctant to do so after downplaying the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Trump during his news conference also announced a "new partnership with private sector to vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus," saying Google would be developing a website that will "determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location."

"This will pass through, and we're going to be even stronger for it," Trump said of the pandemic. "We've learned a lot. A tremendous amount has been learned." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus update
Edit

House Republicans are reportedly 'skittish' about supporting coronavirus response package without Trump's support

1:51 p.m.
Kevin McCarthy.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Republicans are wary of supporting a coronavirus aid package until President Trump gives his stamp of approval, Politico reported Friday.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said late Thursday that she and the White House are "near to an agreement" on an aid package to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Republican lawmakers have backed away from initial support of a bipartisan bill, feeling "skittish" about the move until Trump voices support, says Politico.

The package would require businesses to give employees up to 14 days of paid leave if they have to stay home with the new coronavirus, and reimburse companies through tax credits. It also has measures to boost paid family leave, unemployment benefits, and nutrition programs, while providing free coronavirus testing.

Pelosi said she expected a vote on the deal on Friday, but Politico now says it's "stalled." While Democrats, who have the House majority, could pass the bill along party lines, it would likely hit a roadblock in the Senate, where the Republican majority may not bring the bill for a vote if it doesn't have Trump's approval.

Trump publicly suggested a payroll tax cut as a response to the outbreak, but Politico reports "congressional leaders in both parties have been lukewarm to Trump's proposal at best."

Several lawmakers, as well as Mnuchin, have said the package is as good as done, now that Pelosi has hammered out the details, but Trump tweeted on Friday to again push for payroll tax cuts, which are currently not a part of the bill, signaling he could oppose the package and spook Republicans away from an approving vote. Read more at Politico. The Week Staff

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Louisiana is now the 1st state to postpone its primary due to the coronavirus

1:50 p.m.
Voting sign.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Louisiana's upcoming presidential primary is set to be postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Friday he's asking the governor to issue an executive order postponing the presidential primary that was set to take place on April 4, CNN reports. The primary is to be moved to June 20.

"The two-month delay of this election will continue to allow our office to procure necessary supplies to put our state in best possible posture for the time when this election is conducted," Ardoin said, per NBC News.

This is the first state to postpone its primary due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and it comes as primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio are set to take place on Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden in response to the news from Louisiana said Friday that "our elections can be conducted safely in consultation with public health officials."

As more and more events across the country are canceled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver speculated Friday that "this will probably not be the only postponement" of a presidential primary. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus after attending event with Bolsonaro aide

12:56 p.m.
Francis Suarez.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The mayor of Miami has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shared the news with the Miami Herald on Friday, saying, "It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus. I did test positive for it."

Suarez was recently at an event with the Brazilian government official who tested positive for the virus this week. That official, an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was also recently at an event with President Trump, but the White House said on Thursday there were no plans to have Trump tested for the coronavirus, saying the president had "almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive."

Prior to his announcement on Friday, Suarez had said he would be isolating himself, "although I do not believe I had personal contact with the infected person and I'm not displaying any symptoms."

Some reports had emerged on Friday suggesting Bolsonaro himself also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but Bolsonaro soon shot those reports down, saying in a Facebook post he tested negative. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.