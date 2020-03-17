See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

To prevent a coronavirus outbreak in jail, L.A. County is releasing some inmates

1:14 a.m.
Alex Villanueva.
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

In an effort to ensure the novel coronavirus does not sweep through its jails, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is releasing certain inmates and citing and releasing people rather than arresting them.

"Our population within our jail is a vulnerable population just by virtue of who they are and where they're located," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference Monday. "So we're protecting that population from potential exposure." So far, there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the jail system.

Villanueva said deputies across the county have been directed to cite and release anyone whose total bail would be less than $50,000; because of this, arrests have dropped from a daily average of 300 to 60. Inmates with less than 30 days left to serve have also been released, dropping the county's jail population by more than 600, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Civil rights advocates and health officials say that even in the best of circumstances, jails aren't able to provide adequate medical care for all inmates, and a coronavirus outbreak could lead to bedlam. "Nobody should be detained for not paying a parking fee or because they are poor and can't make bail," Chris Beyrer, a Johns Hopkins University epidemiology professor, told the Times. "We need to be releasing these people yesterday." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

On eve of primary, Ohio's health director orders polls closed

March 16, 2020
Mike DeWine.
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

After a judge ruled on Monday evening that Ohio's Tuesday primary could not be postponed until June 2, the state's director of health, Dr. Amy Acton, declared a health emergency in order to keep the polls from opening.

"During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tweeted.

A lawsuit was filed by voters who wanted to delay the primary until June 2, hoping the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic would be over by then. DeWine supported their efforts, but Judge Richard Frye ruled that it would be a "terrible precedent" for him to postpone a primary right before it was set to begin.

Following Frye's ruling, DeWine and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose released a statement saying it "simply isn't possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans" and voters "mustn't be forced to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional rights." There are 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Catherine Garcia

back to the future
Edit

In 2017, Trump team attended briefing on dealing with a pandemic much like COVID-19

March 16, 2020
Rick Perry.
Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images

A week before President Trump's inauguration in January 2017, his top aides went through a transition exercise with members of the outgoing Obama administration where they were briefed on a scenario much like the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

The point of the briefing was to show the gravity of situations a president can face and reinforce the president's responsibility to protect Americans. In the scenario presented to the Trump team, a strain of novel influenza called H9N2 first swept through Asia, overwhelming hospitals across the continent, then became a global threat, reaching the United States with a warning that "this could be the worst influenza pandemic since 1918." They were given challenges, including not having enough ventilators at hospitals, and were told having a coordinated response was "paramount," Politico reports.

Politico spoke with a dozen of the meeting's attendees and looked at documents prepared for the event. About two-thirds of the Trump representatives who were at the briefing are no longer part of his administration, and former Obama administration officials said that's likely why Trump and White House officials have had a hard time tackling the COVID-19 pandemic now.

One person who attended the briefing for the Trump team was former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. He said the exercise felt too theoretical, and didn't translate well to real life. "There's no briefing that can prepare you for a worldwide pandemic," he told Politico.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was also at the meeting, and appeared to fall asleep a few times, attendees told Politico. Two others in attendance surprisingly got along really well: outgoing Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and his incoming counterpart, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry. They were so chummy the pair looked to be "ready to go make a buddy movie," one participant told Politico. Read more about the meeting at Politico. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

Ohio judge denies state's attempt to postpone primary until June 2

March 16, 2020
I Voted stickers.
Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

A judge on Monday evening ruled Ohio cannot move its Tuesday primary to June 2, but Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) released a statement in response saying it "simply isn't possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans."

Earlier Monday, DeWine said amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state "can't tell people it's in their best interest to stay home and at the same time tell people to go vote." He recommended postponing in-person voting until June 2, and supported a lawsuit filed to delay voting.

Judge Richard Frye ruled that it would be a "terrible precedent" for him to rewrite election code just hours before the polls open, The Columbus Dispatch reports. He also shot down the state's assertion that it will be safer to vote in a few months, as there is "no medical evidence" to suggest the pandemic will be over by the proposed new primary date of June 2. "To the contrary," Frye said, "it's my understanding from the briefings we've seen in the national media that it may be months before we get to a point of stability or a peak of the virus and its transmission rates."

DeWine and LaRose released a joint statement after Frye made his ruling, saying the "only thing more important than a free and fair election is the health and safety of Ohioans." Health officials have advised against holding large gatherings of 50 or more people, and voters "mustn't be forced to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional rights," DeWine and LaRose said. It is not known if DeWine and LaRose could be held in contempt of court, the Columbus Dispatch reports

Florida, Illinois, and Arizona are scheduled to hold primaries on Tuesday, with officials in those states saying there are no plans to cancel.

This is a developing story, and has been updated throughout. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

High school journalism students work with local newspaper to keep their community informed

March 16, 2020
Newspapers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If it's happening in their neighborhood, the journalism students at North High School in Minneapolis are on top of it.

The 21 students cover everything from their school's sports teams to community cultural events, with many of their articles making it onto the pages of a local newspaper, the North News. They also go on field trips to newsrooms and journalism conferences. "Anytime we go to an event, our students really shine," one of their teachers, Samuel Wilbur, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "They stand up and ask truthful, hard-hitting questions that others aren't asking."

The students don't shy away from writing about tough issues, putting a spotlight on underreported stories like lead poisoning in the community. The editor of North News, Kenzie O'Keefe, teaches the class with Wilbur, and every year hires students to join the paper as paid interns. Not every student who takes the class goes on to become a journalist, but O'Keefe said they are still learning how to be leaders and becoming more aware of what is happening in their community.

"My dream is that a student would come up through our program, go to college, have a ton of life experience, and want to come back and lead this paper," she said. Catherine Garcia

Business
Edit

Amazon says it will hire 100,000 U.S. warehouse workers to keep up with demand

March 16, 2020
Amazon warehouse employees.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic is creating such a demand for certain products that Amazon will hire 100,000 people to work in its U.S. warehouses, the company announced Monday.

Amazon said that because so many people are staying home and doing more shopping online, some household essentials are out of stock and deliveries are taking longer than usual, The Washington Post reports. To get packages out faster, Amazon is hiring additional temporary workers for its U.S. warehouses, Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Clark said Amazon is especially interested in hiring individuals who have been furloughed. "We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their employer is able to bring them back," he said. Amazon will also raise its pay rate through April by $2 an hour in the United States. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus response
Edit

Bay Area residents directed to 'shelter in place' in toughest U.S. coronavirus response so far

March 16, 2020
San Francisco.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco Bay Area isn't quite going on total lockdown, but they'll be close to it as the region looks to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A directive went out Monday to 6.7 million people in six counties — San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, and Alameda — to "shelter in place" until at least April 7. That means people can only step outside their homes for essential purposes such as shopping for necessary supplies and groceries, accessing health care, providing aid to family members, or working in an essential service. People will be able to go outside for walks or exercise as long as they keep six feet of distance between themselves and others.

It's not yet clear how the policy will be enforced, the San Francisco Chronicle reports, although the order calls for sheriffs and chiefs of police to "ensure compliance." Read more at the San Francisco Chronicle. Tim O'Donnell

realizations
Edit

Trump admits coronavirus is looking 'very bad,' economy may be headed toward recession

March 16, 2020

President Trump is starting to sound worried about the coronavirus.

During a White House press briefing on the pandemic, the president — who has faced criticism over what many believe to be his casual response to COVID-19 — said "this is a very bad one" because of its "sort of record-setting type contagion," and he's even discussed the severity of it with one of his sons.

He also sounded more pessimistic about the economy than usual, acknowledging that "it may be" heading toward a recession.

Trump also addressed a few other key questions during the briefing — such as why the House coronavirus bill exempts companies with 500 employees or more from the paid sick leave requirement, to which he replied the Senate may address changing that when they vote on the bill.

He also said he expects restrictions on daily life, like the government's recommendation people limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, to be the "new normal" until July or August or even later, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stepped in to provide a little clarity that those specific guidelines will be reviewed after a 15 day trial. The July or August timeframe, he said, applies to the effects the virus may have on Americans more generally. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.