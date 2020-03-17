See More Speed Reads
coronavirus funding
Edit

As number of veterans testing positive for coronavirus increases, department set to ask for $16 billion to fight pandemic

1:22 p.m.
Veterans.
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Department of Veterans Affairs is set to ask Congress for an additional $16.6 billion to help fight coronavirus, Roll Call reports.

VA spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci said the agency was still finalizing its request, but multiple congressional aides confirmed the plans as the White House gears up for a pandemic response package that is expected to top $850 billion.

The VA is preparing for a wave of veterans to be infected by the new coronavirus — so far there have been five confirmed cases among veterans, and one death, while 25 other veterans tested positive and are waiting for confirmation from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the VA is the United States' largest integrated healthy system, serving 9 million veterans at 1,255 facilities. Providing care for veterans is the department's primary mission, but it's also meant to serve as a backup for private-sector hospitals in times of crisis, like the U.S. health care system is about to face because of the coronavirus. However, the funding request, an aide told Roll Call, is only focused on veteran care.

Indeed, The Washington Post reports the department is apparently de-emphasizing its crisis role, although Mandruecci told the Post the department is "ready" to fulfill that mission in case the civilian health care systems ultimately does face capacity issues. Read more at Roll Call and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

see you in a minute
Edit

Marvel's Black Widow delayed indefinitely as movie theaters close due to coronavirus pandemic

1:53 p.m.

It's official: Disney is delaying Black Widow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next Marvel blockbuster was scheduled to hit theaters on May 1 as the summer movie season got underway. But as theaters close nationwide because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, Disney officially announced on Tuesday that Black Widow's release is being postponed.

A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan, and the latest Fast & Furious were among the major films to previously have their releases postponed, and that was before AMC and Regal both closed all of their locations throughout the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended no gatherings of more than 50 people take place for the next eight weeks, and in a Monday press conference, President Trump suggested the coronavirus crisis could potentially last until August.

As theaters close their doors, some studios have started taking the unusual step of releasing films for home viewing months early. Typically, movies can't be watched at home until about 90 days after they hit theaters. But Universal on Monday announced it would make its films like The Invisible Man and The Hunt, which were released in theaters within the past few weeks, available on demand this Friday and also release Trolls World Tour in theaters and on demand at the same time. Warner Bros. will also release the DC film Birds of Prey on demand next week after it hit theaters in early February.

Speculation has run rampant over whether a major blockbuster like Black Widow could be released digitally rather than be delayed until theaters widely resume operations, though such a move still seems unlikely. So far, major tentpole films like No Time to Die and Fast & Furious have faced delays of many months so they can receive a wide theatrical release once it becomes safe to do so. Disney has not set a new date for Black Widow. Brendan Morrow

'immediately'
Edit

The Trump administration wants to send out checks in the next 2 weeks: 'Americans need cash now'

12:55 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the U.S. economy, the Trump administration says it's hoping to send checks to Americans within the next two weeks.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is working with Congress on an economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic, said the administration aims to get money into Americans' pockets "quickly."

"We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get [them] cash now. And I mean now in the next two weeks."

Mnuchin didn't specify an amount, but he suggested the checks would not go out to everyone, telling reporters, "we don't need to send people who make a million dollars a year checks." On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) proposed sending all American adults a check of $1,000, which would be a one-time payment.

Trump in the press conference also said there are four or five ways to go about getting money to Americans amid the pandemic but that "we're going to do something that gets money to them as quickly as possible." One of those ways would be a payroll tax holiday, but Trump said this would "come over a period of months," whereas the administration wants to "do something much faster" than that.

"We'll have a pretty good idea by the end of the day of what we'll be doing," Trump said. "We're going big." Brendan Morrow

can you order a takeout mint julep?
Edit

Kentucky Derby falls to coronavirus' sports purge

12:50 p.m.
Kentucky Derby.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

And it's off!

The Kentucky Derby will be postponed to Sept. 5 this year over the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., race officials announced Tuesday. This marks the first time the race has been postponed since 1945, and the first time it hasn't been run on the first Saturday in May since then as well.

The derby is the latest sport to fall to the coronavirus cancellation spree — the MLB, NHL, and nearly every soccer league in the world have called off games, to name a few. The Kentucky Oaks, a race for 3-year-old fillies run the day before the Derby, will be postponed until Sept. 4 as well. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission still has to approve the changes, and is expected to do so on Thursday.

It's still unclear if the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness Stakes — the next two races in the Triple Crown — will be postponed as well. "We gave [Preakness and Belmont officials] a heads up as we got close to finalizing an arrangement with our NBC partners. They were receptive," Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen told reporters on Tuesday. The New York Racing Authority, which runs the Belmont, ensured in a Tuesday statement it would hold the race this year but is still working "to make a determination about the timing." Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also said talks were ongoing about rescheduling the Preakness. Kathryn Krawczyk

so far so good
Edit

Why India so far seems to staved off the coronavirus

11:25 a.m.
temperature check Chennai, India.
ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

The jury is still out on whether the world's second most populous nation can hold off the coronavirus pandemic, but so far at least, India has kept things at bay, The New York Times reports.

"I have been quite impressed with India," Dr. Henk Bekedam, the World Health Organization representative in India, said. "From the onset they've been taking it very seriously."

To date, India only has 125 confirmed cases, which pales in comparison to many of the world's other populous nations. Some of that does seem to be the result of swift action — state authorities, for example, used an onslaught of surveillance techniques to find about 1,000 people who came into contact with a family that returned from Italy in February and quarantined everyone. The government also shut borders, canceled visas, and denied entry to many foreigners, while some states have strengthened internal borders and screened passengers in cars and trains, per the Times.

At the same time, experts worry the number of cases is actually much higher because of limited testing, and not everyone is sure the government responded in a timely fashion, especially because people are still out and about in major cities like New Delhi. "The challenge of a large country like India with overcrowding is that some people will always slip the net, wherever you put it," said Dipanjan Roy, an Indian epidemiologist, who added that not putting harsher quarantines into effect even earlier may have cost the country.

Still, some experts are hopeful that India has a few other advantages up its sleeve, including the normally-frowned-upon prevalence of antibiotics dispensed without a prescription, the country's youthful demographics, increased testing, and the unproven possibility of warm weather halting the virus. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump doubles down on 'the Chinese virus'

11:15 a.m.

President Trump is doubling down on labeling the COVID-19 coronavirus the "Chinese virus" even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director calls such language inappropriate.

Trump in a tweet on Tuesday morning criticizing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) labeled the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, the "Chinese Virus," repeating the term after using it in a tweet on Monday.

Though the COVID-19 coronavirus was initially described in some media reports as the "Wuhan virus" before it became a global pandemic, CDC Director Robert Redfield recently agreed that it's not appropriate to use terms like "Chinese coronavirus," NBC News reports. The World Health Organization has also warned about "public stigmatization among specific populations and the rise of harmful stereotypes" amid the spread of the virus, saying that "governments, citizens, media, key influencers & communities have an important role to play in preventing & stopping stigma."

In his Oval Office address last week, Trump described the COVID-19 coronavirus as a "foreign virus" while noting that it "started in China."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those who criticized Trump for his "Chinese virus" tweet on Monday, writing, "Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don't need you fueling more bigotry."

Following Trump's tweet on Tuesday, CBS News' Weijia Jiang said that a White House this morning "referred to #Coronavirus as the 'Kung-Flu' to my face," adding, "Makes me wonder what they're calling it behind my back." Brendan Morrow

rude awakening incoming
Edit

The Big Brother Germany cast still doesn't know about the coronavirus pandemic

10:58 a.m.

When Germany's edition of Big Brother started its latest season, COVID-19 was a seemingly isolated problem.

On Feb. 6, 14 contestants entered the Big Brother house and were sealed off from the outside world as the new coronavirus continued to spread throughout China. But since then, the COVID-19 has become a global pandemic — and they have no idea.

Contestants on Big Brother, in all its iterations, are put in a house together with no access to what's happening outside. Those competing the Canadian version of the show were just told about it on Monday, though they'd only been sequestered for about a week. The news break came amid concerns over whether production of Big Brother Canada could even continue; contestants were given the option to leave the show and all decided to stay on.

Germany's show says it'll reveal the situation to the contestants in a special Tuesday edition of the show. For a preview of what it could look like, check out when the American cast found out the results of the 2016 election below. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus and the economy
Edit

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say they've had their hours reduced or been let go because of coronavirus

10:39 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic already sounds like it's wreaking havoc on people's worklife, a new poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist College shows.

When asked in the survey if they, or someone in their household, had seen their work hours reduced or been let go because of the coronavirus, 18 percent said that was indeed the case. And for people with a household income of less than $50,000 per year, the number jumped up to 25 percent.

The rate also appears to be higher among college graduates, people under 45, women, and for those who live in small cities or suburban areas.

The poll also reveals that only 56 percent of Americans — and 40 percent of Republicans — consider the pandemic a "real threat," which is actually 10 percent lower than last month, even as it spreads across a greater and greater swath of the country.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College poll was conducted across March 13 and 14 over the phone and includes response from 835 U.S. residents. The margin of error is 4.9 percentage points. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.