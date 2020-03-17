As number of veterans testing positive for coronavirus increases, department set to ask for $16 billion to fight pandemic

The Department of Veterans Affairs is set to ask Congress for an additional $16.6 billion to help fight coronavirus, Roll Call reports.

VA spokeswoman Christina Mandreucci said the agency was still finalizing its request, but multiple congressional aides confirmed the plans as the White House gears up for a pandemic response package that is expected to top $850 billion.

The VA is preparing for a wave of veterans to be infected by the new coronavirus — so far there have been five confirmed cases among veterans, and one death, while 25 other veterans tested positive and are waiting for confirmation from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the VA is the United States' largest integrated healthy system, serving 9 million veterans at 1,255 facilities. Providing care for veterans is the department's primary mission, but it's also meant to serve as a backup for private-sector hospitals in times of crisis, like the U.S. health care system is about to face because of the coronavirus. However, the funding request, an aide told Roll Call, is only focused on veteran care.

Indeed, The Washington Post reports the department is apparently de-emphasizing its crisis role, although Mandruecci told the Post the department is "ready" to fulfill that mission in case the civilian health care systems ultimately does face capacity issues. Read more at Roll Call and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell