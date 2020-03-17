See More Speed Reads
see you in a minute
Marvel's Black Widow delayed indefinitely as movie theaters close due to coronavirus pandemic

1:53 p.m.
Scarlett Johannson.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It's official: Disney is delaying Black Widow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next Marvel blockbuster was scheduled to hit theaters on May 1 as the summer movie season got underway. But as theaters close nationwide because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, Disney officially announced on Tuesday that Black Widow's release is being postponed.

A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan, and the latest Fast & Furious were among the major films to previously have their releases postponed, and that was before AMC and Regal both closed all of their locations throughout the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended no gatherings of more than 50 people take place for the next eight weeks, and in a Monday press conference, President Trump suggested the coronavirus crisis could potentially last until August.

As theaters close their doors, some studios have started taking the unusual step of releasing films for home viewing months early. Typically, movies can't be watched at home until about 90 days after they hit theaters. But Universal on Monday announced it would make its films like The Invisible Man and The Hunt, which were released in theaters within the past few weeks, available on demand this Friday and also release Trolls World Tour in theaters and on demand at the same time. Warner Bros. will also release the DC film Birds of Prey on demand next week after it hit theaters in early February.

Speculation has run rampant over whether a major blockbuster like Black Widow could be released digitally rather than be delayed until theaters widely resume operations, though such a move still seems unlikely. So far, major tentpole films like No Time to Die and Fast & Furious have faced delays of many months so they can receive a wide theatrical release once it becomes safe to do so. Disney has not set a new date for Black Widow. Brendan Morrow

locked up
Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison for stealing campaign funds

3:07 p.m.
Duncan Hunter.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Former California congressman Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to almost a year behind bars.

Hunter received an 11-month prison sentence on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, The Associated Press reports.

Prosecutors said Hunter and his wife stole more than $250,000 in campaign money and put it to personal use. He first pleaded not guilty, only to later plead guilty to conspiracy to steal campaign funds, and in January, he resigned from Congress.

"The Hunters stole money from the campaign for items as inconsequential as fast food, movie tickets and sneakers; as trivial as video games, Lego sets and Playdoh; as mundane as groceries, dog food, and utilities; and as self-indulgent as luxury hotels, overseas vacations and plane tickets for their family pet rabbits, Eggburt and Cadbury — all while their family was otherwise deeply in debt," prosecutors said last year.

When Hunter pleaded guilty in December, he said it was "important that people know that I did make mistakes" after previously calling the investigation against him a "witch hunt." He's set to report to prison in May. Brendan Morrow

don't do it
Iggy Azalea watched Cats despite her fans begging her not to

2:46 p.m.
Iggy Azalea.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In case you were wondering how Iggy Azalea is coping under quarantine, the rapper got so bored on Tuesday that she actually resorted to watching 2019's Cats. "I am that bored," she confirmed to fans, who urged her "don't do it" and "it's horrible."

Iggy nevertheless soldiered on, reporting back afterwards that "whelp those were some talented cats, there's no denying that." The movie, which was described generously by one critic as "a dispatch from some neon-drenched netherworld where the ghastly is inextricable from the tedious," is out on DVD, blu-ray, and VOD today. Jeva Lange

blacklist
China expels U.S. journalists from country in retaliation for American limit on state-run media

2:08 p.m.
China Media.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. journalists are being kicked out of China, and the timing couldn't be worse.

China announced Tuesday it would revoke press credentials from journalists from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, barring them from working in the country. The ban even extends to Hong Kong, and comes in retaliation for the Trump administration's decision to limit the number of workers China could have in its U.S. branches of its state-run media.

American journalists working those three outlets who have press cards expiring before the end of the year will have to hand over their credentials within 10 days, China demanded Tuesday. They "will not be allowed to continue working as journalists" in China or the special administration regions of Hong Kong and Macao, China's statement said. In addition, they, along with journalists from Time magazine and Voice of America, have also been told to reveal information about their organizations.

China said its move is made "in the spirit of reciprocity" after the U.S. declared China's five top state-run media agencies to be operatives of the government. The decision, made in February, places the media under similar scrutiny faced by foreign diplomats.

The expulsion is especially problematic seeing as China is still the epicenter of the now-global COVID-19 pandemic. The country's stringent orders of isolation seem to have finally stymied spread of the virus, but with fewer legitimate media sources in the country, it could be harder to tell how true that is. Kathryn Krawczyk

fact check
Trump says he knew coronavirus was a 'pandemic long before it was called' one. Two weeks ago he called it a 'hoax.'

2:00 p.m.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump denied he's changed his tune in recent days about the coronavirus.

The president is even claiming he was ahead of the curve and knew the outbreak amounted to a pandemic even before the World Health Organization declared it one. "I've always viewed it as very serious," he said. "There was no difference yesterday from days before. I feel the tone is similar."

Unsurprisingly, people were quick to point out that Trump's previous rhetoric doesn't line up with that — at one point, during a rally in South Carolina, he described the Democrats' criticism of his administration's response to the outbreak as "their new hoax" and more recently said that the U.S.'s once-limited number of cases would soon be gone. In short, Trump was mainly focused on downplaying the threats of the virus and calling his opponents out for fearmongering. Based on that, it's fair to say Trump wasn't quite the seer he now proclaims to be. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus funding
As number of veterans testing positive for coronavirus increases, department set to ask for $16 billion to fight pandemic

1:22 p.m.
VA hospital.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Department of Veterans Affairs is set to ask Congress for an additional $16.6 billion to help fight coronavirus, Roll Call reports.

VA spokesperson Christina Mandreucci said the agency was still finalizing its request, but multiple congressional aides confirmed the plans as the White House gears up for a pandemic response package that is expected to top $850 billion.

The VA is preparing for a wave of veterans to be infected by the new coronavirus — so far there have been five confirmed cases among veterans, and one death, while 25 other veterans tested positive and are waiting for confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the VA is the United States' largest integrated health system, serving 9 million veterans at 1,255 facilities. Providing care for veterans is the department's primary mission, but it's also meant to serve as a backup for private-sector hospitals in times of crisis, like the U.S. health care system is about to face because of the coronavirus. However, the funding request, an aide told Roll Call, is only focused on veteran care.

Indeed, The Washington Post reports the department is apparently de-emphasizing its crisis role, although Mandreucci told the Post the department is "ready" to fulfill that mission in case the civilian health care system ultimately does face capacity issues. Read more at Roll Call and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'immediately'
The Trump administration wants to send out checks in the next 2 weeks: 'Americans need cash now'

12:55 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the U.S. economy, the Trump administration says it's hoping to send checks to Americans within the next two weeks.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is working with Congress on an economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic, said the administration aims to get money into Americans' pockets "quickly."

"We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get [them] cash now. And I mean now in the next two weeks."

Mnuchin didn't specify an amount, but he suggested the checks would not go out to everyone, telling reporters, "we don't need to send people who make a million dollars a year checks." On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) proposed sending all American adults a check of $1,000, which would be a one-time payment.

Trump in the press conference also said there are four or five ways to go about getting money to Americans amid the pandemic but that "we're going to do something that gets money to them as quickly as possible." One of those ways would be a payroll tax holiday, but Trump said this would "come over a period of months," whereas the administration wants to "do something much faster" than that.

"We'll have a pretty good idea by the end of the day of what we'll be doing," Trump said. "We're going big." Brendan Morrow

can you order a takeout mint julep?
Kentucky Derby falls to coronavirus' sports purge

12:50 p.m.
Kentucky Derby.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

And it's off!

The Kentucky Derby will be postponed to Sept. 5 this year over the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., race officials announced Tuesday. This marks the first time the race has been postponed since 1945, and the first time it hasn't been run on the first Saturday in May since then as well.

The derby is the latest sport to fall to the coronavirus cancellation spree — the MLB, NHL, and nearly every soccer league in the world have called off games, to name a few. The Kentucky Oaks, a race for 3-year-old fillies run the day before the Derby, will be postponed until Sept. 4 as well. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission still has to approve the changes, and is expected to do so on Thursday.

It's still unclear if the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness Stakes — the next two races in the Triple Crown — will be postponed as well. "We gave [Preakness and Belmont officials] a heads up as we got close to finalizing an arrangement with our NBC partners. They were receptive," Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen told reporters on Tuesday. The New York Racing Authority, which runs the Belmont, ensured in a Tuesday statement it would hold the race this year but is still working "to make a determination about the timing." Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also said talks were ongoing about rescheduling the Preakness. Kathryn Krawczyk

