Sen. Cory Gardner will self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) on Tuesday evening announced he is self-quarantining after coming in contact with a constituent who later tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement, Gardner said he was "alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus. While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11."

Gardner added that the "health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19." Catherine Garcia