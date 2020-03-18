Savannah Guthrie is hosting Today from her basement

Even Today's Savannah Guthrie is working from home now.

Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Guthrie co-anchored Wednesday's edition of Today not from the show's New York studio, but from her basement, explaining she's doing so in an "abundance of caution" after feeling under the weather.

"It's very unusual," Guthrie said at the top of the show. "I'm actually home. I'm in my basement right now."

Guthrie told viewers she isn't "feeling my best" and has a sore throat with some sniffles, something she normally "wouldn't have thought anything of," but "we are in different times, aren't we?"

Today's Al Roker and Craig Melvin were previously sent home after a staffer on the show's third hour tested positive for the novel coronavirus — only for Roker to do the weather from his kitchen.

Late night hosts have also started doing what they do best to viewers from their homes, with Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert all delivering monologues remotely this week. Colbert did so while in his bathtub.

During their working-from-home segments, these hosts have also frequently urged viewers to follow their example and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and Guthrie said Wednesday she hoped to "model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now. ... And so, here I am." Brendan Morrow