GOP Sen. Rick Scott begs people to get off Florida's beaches: 'What are you thinking?'

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fl.), the former governor of Florida, is desperately begging people to stop crowding the beaches even amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott spoke in an interview on CNN Thursday amid reports that warnings from health officials are falling on deaf ears among some who are still flooding beaches in Florida. In a viral video that drew outrage online Wednesday, CBS News interviewed young spring breakers in Miami who scoffed off the dangers of gathering in large crowds during the pandemic, with one saying, "If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying."
"Get off the beach," Scott told CNN Thursday. "I mean, unless you can figure out how to completely be isolated from anybody else ... individuals have got to take responsibility."
Scott went on to scold those still gathering on beaches in large crowds this week, saying, "What are you thinking? Stop doing it! Now!"
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has so far not ordered the state's beaches to close. "What we're going to be doing for the statewide floor for beaches, we're going to be applying the CDC guidance of no group on a beach more than 10 and you have to have distance apart if you're going to be out there," DeSantis said this week, NBC News reports.
Scott in his CNN interview didn't specifically say whether the beaches should all be closed but urged officials to "do everything they can to stop people from being on the beach." He added that "if we don't individually take responsibility, this is going to be much worse, and we're going to lose many more of our loved ones." Brendan Morrow
Coronavirus looks a lot like a test for how the U.S. would handle a biological attack — and it's failing.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has revealed major areas where America's health care system is lacking: insufficient testing supplies, ventilators, and ICU beds, to name a few. The U.S. is now relying on a strategy of slowing infection rates, but that wouldn't apply in a biological attack and the mass sickness it would likely bring, Politico reports.
The current philosophy for stopping COVID-19 revolves around "flattening the curve:" reducing exposure to other people to avoid overwhelming hospitals. But that wouldn't be possible in a bioterror attack. "The people in that cloud would be infected all at once, so you would see a very large spike of very sick patients," former Department of Homeland Security official Daniel Gerstein told Politico.
Biowarfare could come as a sudden cloud of anthrax, or as mass releases of botulism, smallpox, tularemia, or other diseases that affect the respiratory system. But the U.S. wasn't ready for a pandemic even after weeks' worth of notice, and that makes it "crystal clear we are not even close to being ready" for a bioterror attack, Gerstein said. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk
"Some White House aides learned of complaints about the availability of testing from the media, not the public-health officials in their own government," The Wall Street Journal reports, citing an administration official familiar with the matter. "Only in the first week of March did discussions in a White House coronavirus task force about the testing shortfall take on a sense of urgency."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started shipping test kits to state and local government labs in early February, with narrow criteria for who could get tested. When those tests proved to be flawed, the CDC recalled then in mid-February.
By Feb. 24, state and local labs were begging the Food and Drug Administration to loosen rules preventing non-CDC labs from using their own tests. On Feb. 26, the CDC told state and local officials via email that its "testing capacity is more than adequate to meet current testing demands," the Journal reports. On Feb. 29, the FDA, under pressure, waived some of the rules to allow broader testing by state, academic, and private labs. Quickly, a run on crucial test kit ingredients depleted supplies.
"Health-care officials say the current state of testing reflects both technical and planning failures, as well as a broader failure of imagination," the Journal says. "Leaders including President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar early in the outbreak appeared unable or unwilling to envision a crisis of the scale that has now emerged, and no one stepped up to effectively coordinate among federal agencies or the private-sector labs, medical providers, and manufacturers needed for a large-scale testing push, they say." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
Amazon has for the first time confirmed a case of the COVID-19 coronavirus at one of its warehouses in the United States.
An employee at an Amazon shipping facility in Queens, New York, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Bloombergand The Atlantic report. The delivery station, which is located near LaGuardia Airport, has now been temporarily closed for cleaning, and the employees have been sent home with pay.
In a statement, Amazon said it is "supporting the individual who is now in quarantine" and has "implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries."
But The Washington Post in a report this week spoke to Amazon warehouse employees who expressed concerns that the company wasn't taking adequate precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Warehouse workers in the United States and Europe say they worry their workplaces aren't safe enough and could contribute to the spread of the virus," the Post reported. Amazon warehouse workers in Italy and Spain had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Amazon, which this week announced it would hire an additional 100,000 workers, had "stopped requiring some of its warehouse employees to gather in closely packed groups for 'stand up' meetings before every shift" following complaints, but one employee told BuzzFeed that at their facility, "most containers are out of hand sanitizer and wipes are hard to find."
The coronavirus case in Queens "rattled" some workers, TheAtlantic, which first reported the news, writes, also noting that "research suggests that the virus can live on cardboard for 24 hours, so there's a possibility that packages sick employees send may be contagious." Brendan Morrow
Home testing company Everlywell plans to start offering a COVID-19 coronavirus test starting March 23, Time reports. The company sells dozens of lab tests to consumers to allow them to check cholesterol levels, fertility, and infectious diseases, including STDs. Customers will be able to order the kits from the company's website. Buyers will have to answer a series of questions about their health, symptoms, and risk factors. A prescription is required, so a telemedicine doctor from PWNHealth will review customers' answers to determine whether they qualify for testing. The availability of home tests could help identify more cases after an initial shortage of tests as the outbreak spread in the United States. Harold Maass
Like everyone else affected by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, late-nights hosts are improvising their furloughed shows and trying to do their part to keep up morale. Coronavirus "is a crisis that we have to face together — by staying as far apart as possible," The Late Show's Stephen Colbert said from his porch in South Carolina, delivering his "low-res" monologue via an "iPad on top of a plant stand." With coronavirus dominating the news, he said, Joe Biden's big, likely fatal victories over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primaries are like "two old men playing Monopoly while their house burns down."
"Remember when we used to think we'd never get to all the shows on Netflix?" Jimmy Kimmel asked in his from-home "minilogue." President Trump "has a catchy little nickname for the coronavirus — he now calls it the 'Chinese Virus' every chance he gets," mostly "to deflect blame away from him. It's like when he started calling Eric and Don Jr. the 'Ivana kids.'"
"Trump is the only person who could hold a press conference about a pandemic and then turn it into a fight about racism," Trevor Noah said on his Daily Social Distancing Show. He said he kind of feels "bad for Trump" over the U.S.-Canada border being closed, "because he's finally getting the border shutdown he always wanted, it's just happening with the wrong country." Noah also called Roy Wood Jr., who said he planned to join the NBA to get a coronavirus test, then ran off to stop his 3-year-old son from eating the toilet paper.
Conan O'Brien offered a helpful "life hack" about the "many things around the house you can use instead of toilet paper."
CVS has "what you need, and every receipt a week's worth of toilet paper," The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon agreed, his wife operating the camera at their cabin and his daughters showcasing the trials facing a lot of Americans now working from home. Additionally, he said, "we've all gotten to be like, 'Wow, Dave from HR has a pretty ugly house.'"
"If there's one takeaway from the videos the other late-night hosts put out, it's that they have incredible homes," said Full Frontal's Samantha Bee. The first of her "daily tips for how to survive and thrive while also social distancing" involved chopping wood while using NSFW expletives. Peter Weber
President Trump announced Wednesday that he had signed an executive order claiming emergency powers under the 1950 Defense Production Act, allowing him to order U.S. manufacturers to increase production of dwindling medical supplies like masks and respirators, and had dispatched two Navy hospital ships to New York City and somewhere on the West Coast to help manage the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Trump clarified in a Wednesday night tweet that while he signed the executive order activating the Defense Production Act, he only did so "should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future," and "hopefully there will be no need." Defense Secretary Mark Esper also told CNN that the two ships — the USS Comfort and USS Mercy — won't deploy for at least 10 days. The Comfort, headed to New York, is undergoing maintenance in Virginia for "a couple weeks," he added, and neither ship will treat coronavirus patients.
"Again they're geared toward trauma, and what we can do is to create space in local hospitals by peeling off their trauma patients putting them through our field hospitals," Esper told CNN. Each ship has about 1,000 beds, and Esper also offered more than 1,000 beds in military field hospitals that will also not take coronavirus patients. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Wednesday his state will need an additional 50,000 beds to handle the coronavirus outbreak. Peter Weber