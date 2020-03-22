See More Speed Reads
croatia earthquake
Edit

Powerful earthquake puts Croatia in a coronavirus conundrum

11:10 a.m.
Zagreb, Croatia.
DAMIR SENCAR/AFP via Getty Images

The Croatian capital Zagreb experienced its strongest earthquake in 140 years Sunday, when a 5.3-magnitude tremor was felt in the city and across the Western Balkans.

Buildings were damaged, fires broke out, and multiple people were injured, including a teenager who is reportedly in critical condition, Al Jazeera reports. While the challenge of an earthquake on its own is difficult enough, Zagreb is also dealing — like the rest of the world — with the coronavirus pandemic, which left its citizens in a state of confusion and highlighted the fact that the outbreak doesn't prevent other crises from arising and could indeed exacerbate seemingly unrelated problems.

Initially, Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Božinović told people to remain on the streets out of concern for any aftershocks, but keep a safe distance from each other to avoid any spread of the virus.

Croatia currently has 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. "We have two parallel crises that contradict each other," Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said.

Božinović echoed Plenković. "There are rules for when there is an earthquake, but when there is an earthquake at the same time when there is a global pandemic, then it's a much more complex situation," he said. Read more at Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Edit

Marriott CEO says coronavirus is more damaging to business than financial crisis, 9/11 combined

10:46 a.m.
Arne Sorenson.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the travel and hospitality industry.

That's evidenced by Marriott's decision to furlough two-thirds of its 4,000 corporate employees at its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, as well as two-thirds of its corporate staff abroad as the hotel company tries to trim payroll, The Wall Street Journal reports. For a period between 60 and 90 days, those furloughed will receive 20 percent of their salaries, while those who stay on will be subject to 20 percent pay cuts and reduced workweeks, a spokeswoman said.

Marriott's CEO Arne Sorenson did not mince words in a video message to employees last week, telling them the company, which has been around for nearly a century, is now in its most devastating period ever as it runs about 75 percent below normal levels. Indeed, he said things are worse for the business than the 2008 financial crisis and the post-9/11 period combined.

Sorenson and board chair Bill Marriott won't receive salaries during the furlough period, and the executive team will take a 50 percent salary cut. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

foreign policy tensions
Edit

Iran and North Korea reacted very differently to U.S. offers to help battle coronavirus

8:23 a.m.
Ali Khamenei.
ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States has extended overtures toward two countries, Iran and North Korea, with whom tensions remain high, offering to cooperate in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Pyongyang and Tehran had very different responses.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday refused the United States' assistance to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has been particularly harsh in Iran where tough economic sanctions preventing the sale of crude oil and access to international financial markets remain in place.

In his speech, Khamenei not only rejected U.S. aid, but he also trumpeted a conspiracy theory first touted in China that the virus was a man-made U.S. government weapon. He said he doesn't know if the accusation is true, but wondered "who in their right mind would trust you to bring them medication," when that medication might be "a way to spread the virus more" before suggesting that the real reason U.S. medical personnel might want to come to Iran is to "see the effect of the poison they have produced."

Meanwhile, North Korea seemed to appreciate the gesture a little more. Pyongyang said Sunday that President Trump sent another personal letter to Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un, this time reportedly expresseing his willingness to cooperate with the country on "anti-epidemic" work, referring to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim's sister and policy aid, praised the letter as "good judgment and proper action" and said Trump was impressed with North Korea's ability to curb the threat of the virus. North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 cases, but health experts fear the secretive nation is covering up an outbreak. The White House confirmed Trump sent Kim a letter, but did not comment on its contents. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus test developments
Edit

The FDA expedited the approval of a rapid coronavirus test

March 21, 2020
Stephen Hahn and Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Things continue to move at a breakneck pace in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest major development, which is largely being heralded as promising news, the Food and Drug Administration on Friday night approved the first "point-of-care" coronavirus test which can reportedly relay results in just 45 minutes, likely making it one of the fastest tests available. The FDA granted California company Cepheid an "emergency use authorization" for the rapid molecular test.

Currently, it can take days for results to be delivered, but, per The Washington Post, the Cepheid tests mean many people will not even have to leave their doctor's office (or wherever the test is administered) before finding out if the test is positive or negative. Fast results could provide a big relief on the health-care system — which is on its way toward being overwhelmed by the pandemic — because doctors will be able to quickly decide which treatments are appropriate for patients.

Cepheid plans to begin selling the tests at the end of the month. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and the election
Edit

Democrats are divided over how Joe Biden should react to Trump amid pandemic

March 21, 2020
Joe Biden.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

It's clear the coronavirus pandemic is now overshadowing the 2020 election, and that's left former Vice President Joe Biden, the favorite for the Democratic nomination, in a tough place. Democrats are split on how he should get out of it, Politico reports.

Jeff Hauser, the head of executive branch appointee watchdog Revolving Door Project, thinks Biden needs to make himself more visible and go after the Trump administration. "Biden is only in limbo if he keeps himself there," Hauser told Politico. "He's only in a predicament to the degree he chooses to view himself in one."

In other words, Hauser is saying the vice president can either complain about a lack of media coverage or go out there and seize the coverage himself. "He needs to offer an alternative and offer a running play-by-play critique of the failings of this administration," he said.

Joe Lockhart, the former White House spokesman for the Clinton administration, isn't so sure that's the best path, however. "It's very tricky," he said. "When you're in a crisis, there can only be one president. Just attacking him every day is a bad strategy." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

sigh of relief
Edit

DNI's expected counterterrorism chief choice eases fears over politicization of intelligence community

March 21, 2020

Career U.S. intelligence officer Lora Shiao won't lead the United States' National Counterterrorism Center permanently, but the announcement that she's filling the role of acting director sure sounds like it's welcome news for those in the intelligence community, Bloomberg reports.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is expected to make the announcement Monday, with Shiao starting the job on April 3. She'll remain in the position until President Trump's nominee for the full-time position, Christopher Miller, is confirmed. It's unclear how long that will take given the prioritization of the coronavirus pandemic at the moment, but the mere fact that Shiao was chosen should allow the intelligence community to exhale, at least for a bit.

There were fears when Trump appointed Grenell acting DNI — considering he lacked experience in the area and was widely viewed as a staunch Trump loyalist — that intelligence agencies were on a path of politicization, especially amid rumors Grenell had forced out Shiao's predecessor, veteran counterterrorism officer Russell Travers. A person familiar with the situation said that wasn't the case, and Shiao's expected appointment bolsters the hope that no purge is coming.

Shiao will be the first woman to hold the post. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
Edit

Senate working overtime to put together stimulus package, but negotiations reportedly see 'tremendous' progress

March 21, 2020
Mitch McConnell.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

There's no rest for the Senate this weekend, as lawmakers are set to dig in for a weekend session beginning at noon Saturday so the chamber can expedite an agreement on a stimulus package to provide relief from the coronavirus pandemic. The final bill could reportedly cost at least $1 trillion.

Negotiators said they're getting closer to an agreement, but they missed the original Friday night deadline set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after haggling for about 12 hours over issues like increased unemployment insurance payments, financial assistance for hospitals and health-care providers, and funds to cover for state governments' revenue shortfalls, Politico reports. But Congress remains under pressure to get something done quickly, and Republicans — who hold the majority — reportedly believe Democrats won't block any rescue bill with time running short.

Eric Ueland, the White House director of legislative affairs, is optimistic consensus is right around the corner. He singled out the debate over unemployment as an area where "tremendous" progress has been made thanks to bipartisan support for rebate checks. Read more at The Hill and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

early warning signs
Edit

Government officials reportedly 'just couldn't get' Trump to do anything about coronavirus early on

March 21, 2020
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration has taken some heat for what many consider a delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic that's now sweeping through the country. But, The Washington Post reports, there were apparently numerous government officials who tried to warn the president about the repercussions as early as January.

U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting told the Post the intelligence community issued warnings that China, where the new virus originated, was minimizing its own outbreak earlier in the year and that the U.S. could be facing a crisis. "Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were — they just couldn't get him to do anything about it," one official said. "The system was blinking red."

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar reportedly couldn't get Trump to speak with him about the virus until mid-January, two weeks after officials were alerted about its spread in China. Even then, Trump was reportedly more interested in when flavored vaping products were going to return to the market.

In late January, Joe Grogan, the head of the White House Domestic Policy Council, argued the virus could cost Trump re-election, while Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger began calling for a more forceful response in early February. But despite all that, Trump maintained his belief the threat would dissipate before it became serious in the U.S. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.