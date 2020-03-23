See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Minnesota governor to self-quarantine for 2 weeks following coronavirus contact

12:07 p.m.

The governor of Minnesota is headed into self-quarantine.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) announced Monday he'll be working from home for 14 days after a member of his security detail he was "in close proximity to" tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home," Walz said in a statement. "I'm using this as an opportunity to lead by example."

Walz said he is "feeling healthy" and doesn't have symptoms, but he notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who come into contact with anyone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus self-quarantine for two weeks.

This news comes after Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) both said they would self-quarantine after they were in contact with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who became the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus. Brendan Morrow

side effects
'Run them over:' Chinese Americans face growing hate in coronavirus outbreak

11:22 a.m.
Chinese Americans.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As the new coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Chinese Americans — and Asian Americans as a whole — have reported rising verbal and physical attacks suggesting they're responsible for COVID-19's emergence. It's "a sudden spasm of hate that is reminiscent of the kind faced by Muslim-Americans after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001," but this time, the president isn't acting like he's on their side, The New York Times reports.

Yuanyuan Zhu recalled walking to the gym in San Francisco for one of her last workouts before an inevitable quarantine a few weeks ago. Along the way, she noticed a man "yelling an expletive about China," and hearing him shout "run them over" when a bus went by, the Times writes. Zhu tried to stay away, but when she got stuck with the man waiting for a crosswalk, he spit on her.

The possibility of those kinds of attacks have the nearly two dozen Asian Americans interviewed by The New York Times "afraid to go grocery shopping, to travel alone on subways or buses, to let their children go outside." Even Dr. Edward Chew, the head of the emergency department at a large Manhattan hospital, says he has noticed people covering their noses and mouths when he walks by.

Still, President Trump insists on calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus" despite medical professionals warning how that could fuel fear of and attacks against an entire group of people. "If they keep using these terms, the kids are going to pick it up," Tony Du, an epidemiologist in Maryland, told the Times. "They are going to call my 8-year-old son a Chinese virus. It's serious." Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Amy Klobuchar's husband hospitalized with coronavirus

11:16 a.m.
John Bessler Amy Klobuchar.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for ELLE

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Monday announced in a Medium post that her husband, John Bessler, has been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

Klobuchar wrote that Bessler, who fell ill while he was in Washington, D.C., and the senator was in Minnesota, was admitted to a hospital in Virginia for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and the test results indeed came back positive Monday morning. Bessler has pneumonia and is on oxygen because he was showing very low levels, but he is not using a ventilator, Klobuchar said. "He is exhausted and sick, but a very strong and resilient person," she wrote.

The senator said her doctor advised her not to get a test because she and her husband have been in different locations for the last two weeks, and Klobuchar is now outside the 14-day period for getting sick. Read Klobuchar's full post on Medium. Tim O'Donnell

That was fast
Woody Allen gets a new publisher that declares it won't 'bow to those determined to silence him'

10:48 a.m.
Woody Allen.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The book hasn't been closed on Woody Allen's memoir controversy after all.

Allen's book, Apropos of Nothing, has been released by a new publisher, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Hachette Book Group's Grand Central Publishing announced earlier this month it would release Allen's book, a decision that sparked controversy in light of the sexual assault allegation the filmmaker has long faced from his daughter, Dylan Farrow. Ronan and Dylan Farrow spoke out against Hachette, and employees of the publisher protested, leading Hachette to drop plans to release the book.

But it evidently didn't take long for Allen to get a new home for it, as AP reports Arcade Publishing, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, released Apropos of Nothing on Monday. Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver in a statement said, "In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as 'fake news,' we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him."

Allen reportedly acknowledges the publishing drama in a postscript, writing that Hachette agreed to publish his book despite his reputation as a "toxic pariah and menace to society," but "when actual flak did arrive they thoughtfully reassessed their position" and "dumped the book like it was a hunk of Xenon 135." He also reportedly denies Dylan Farrow's allegation in the book, claiming it's a "total fabrication."

Before Hachette dropped the book, Ronan Farrow called out the publisher for failing to contact his sister Dylan to "respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen, a credible allegation maintained for almost three decades." Dylan Farrow in a statement also said this demonstrated "an egregious abdication of Hachette's most basic responsibility." Brendan Morrow

who cares?
House Democrats say Trump's impeachment has been totally eclipsed by coronavirus

10:34 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It may feel like an eternity ago at this point, but President Trump's Senate impeachment trial ended in an acquittal less than two months ago on Feb. 5. House Democrats thought it would define 2020's down ballot elections, and many lawmakers representing swing districts had to carefully consider the potential ramifications of their vote. Now, though, some of those same lawmakers say none of their constituents seem to care at all, Politico reports.

Naturally, they're now hearing from voters about the novel coronavirus, which looks like it will be the real determining factor in 2020 elections, one way or another. "I've been through a few decades, and I haven't seen anything like this," said Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-Ariz.) in reference to the amount he hears about the virus. O'Halleran also told Politico the flood of calls he once received about impeachment have stopped.

Others, however, never expected the impeachment attention span to last that long. "I haven't heard about impeachment since the Senate failed to do its job," said Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.). "People have moved on before coronavirus."

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.) said that's the nature of the modern news cycle, emphasizing that she hopes in two months people will be talking about something else again. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

not just yet
Trump suggests he might soon prioritize the economy over public health

9:49 a.m.

The White House is apparently regretting letting medical experts handle a medical emergency.

As President Trump's top coronavirus doctor Anthony Fauci let on in weekend interviews, he's pleased Trump has actually listened to and taken his advice in fighting the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. But starting with a Sunday night tweet, Trump indicated he's taking back the helm from Fauci as soon as the CDC's recommended 15-day isolation period is over.

"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem," Trump tweeted, alluding to the economic fallout that coronavirus containment measures have caused. Vice President Mike Pence echoed that sentiment in saying the CDC would update its guidance Monday to allow people exposed to the virus to return to work sooner if they wear a mask. It comes amid a "growing sentiment" in the White House that "medical experts were allowed to set policy that has hurt the economy," and after some Republican lawmakers "pleaded with the White House to find ways to restart the economy," The New York Times reports.

There's a big problem with that strategy, experts warn. If Americans were magically been frozen in place for 15 days and the U.S. could test everyone, sure, the rampant coronavirus would die and it would be clear who needed further isolation or medical care, The New York Times' health and science reporter explained. But that clearly isn't happening, and, paired with America's late start on coronavirus containment, it shows why the U.S. probably shouldn't reopen for business just yet. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Surgeon general offers 'dire' coronavirus message: 'This week, it's going to get bad'

9:12 a.m.

As the coronavirus crisis continues, the U.S. surgeon general is offering a "dire" message about the week ahead.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams spoke to Today on Monday morning and warned that the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the United States is going to continue to rise in the coming days.

"I want America to understand: this week, it's going to get bad," he said. "And we really need to come together as a nation."

Adams also took to CBS This Morning on Monday to deliver the same warning, saying, "I didn't expect to be starting off my week with such a dire message for America, but the numbers are going to get worse this week. Things are going to get worse before they get better."

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States has passed 30,000, and more than 400 people have died.

In both interviews, Adams urged Americans to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus while decrying reports of crowded beaches and other gatherings.

"Unfortunately, we're finding out a lot of people think this can't happen to them," Adams said. "...Right now, there are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously."

The Trump administration last week introduced a set of social distancing guidelines as part of a "15 Days to Slow the Spread" initiative, and on Sunday, Trump tweeted that at the end of the 15-day period, "we will make a decision as to which way we want to go!" On CBS This Morning, though, Adams cautioned that "it's going to be a while before life gets back to normal." Brendan Morrow

Edit

Trump complains that all he sees in all the TV he watches is 'hatred of me at any cost'

8:14 a.m.

President Trump is worried about the media, he tweeted late Sunday night, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders were furiously working to iron out differences in a massive coronavirus stimulus/bailout package. "I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost, and all I see is hatred of me at any cost," he tweeted. "Don't they understand that they are destroying themselves?"

Republican pollster Frank Luntz pointed out that Trump, at least in the past, denied watching much TV and said he "seldom, if ever" watched CNN or MSNBC.

Maybe Trump has broadened his buffet of news sources as president, or at least his "executive time" to watch and read the news. But sleep is good, too, especially when there's a dangerous new virus on the loose. Peter Weber

