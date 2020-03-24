See More Speed Reads
Don't Play Doctor
People are dying after self-medicating with unproven COVID-19 drug promoted by Trump

2:44 a.m.

President Trump has touted the decades-old anti-malaria drug chloroquine and its less-toxic cousin hydroxychloroquine as promising treatments for the COVID-19 coronavirus in press briefings and on Twitter, despite warnings from top federal health officials that the drugs aren't approved to fight COVID-19 and could have harmful side effects. The publicity has led to a run on the drugs, leaving people who use it to treat lupus and arthritis unable to fill their prescriptions. There have also been deaths.

Nigeria reported two fatal overdoses of chloroquine after Trump's remarks and its Center for Disease Control pleaded with Nigerians on Friday to not self-medicate with a drug that "will cause harm and can lead to death." Closer to home, a man in Arizona died and his wife is in the hospital after they ingested a version of chloroquine phosphate meant to clean fish tanks, the woman and Banner Health said Monday. The wife told NBC News that she and her husband got the idea to self-medicate after watching Trump's news conference.

"We were afraid of getting sick," she said. They knew chloroquine wasn't FDA-approved for coronavirus, but "Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure." Asked if she had a message for the public, the woman said: "Oh my God. Don't take anything. Don't believe anything. Don't believe anything that the president says. ... Be careful and call your doctor."

The fish tank version and the anti-malaria drug have "the same chemical structure," Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director, told KTAR News, but using the anti-algae additive to treat coronavirus "is absolutely wrong and unfortunately potentially dangerous." Still, sales of the aquarium version have jumped in the past week, one study found.

Politicians shouldn't be pushing chloroquine or any other drugs not approved to treat COVID-19, University of Toronto clinical epidemiologist Peter Jüni told BuzzFeed News. "You can't imagine how wrong this is, it gives me goosebumps, it is so wrong. ... If you just have millions of people taking a drug with known toxicities, haphazardly, we are going to see major safety problems." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Family surprises grandmother with a safe way to celebrate her 95th birthday in quarantine

1:38 a.m.

There was no way Katie Byrne's family was going to let her celebrate her 95th birthday alone.

A big party had been planned to mark the occasion, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Byrne — who has seven sons, 22 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren — is self-quarantining in her Syracuse, New York, home, and her family found a way for them to all carefully spend part of her big day together.

On March 18, Byrne received a surprise visit from 18 of her relatives, who gathered a safe distance apart on her front lawn. They sang "Happy Birthday" and held up signs and balloons. "We were just giving her well wishes, letting her know we were thinking about her," granddaughter Sara Byrne told Good Morning America. She recorded the surprise, and the video shows her grandmother beaming and waving at her family from the front porch. Catherine Garcia

only a matter of time
Trump aides say he's starting to lose his patience with Dr. Anthony Fauci

12:33 a.m.
Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and senior White House advisers are starting to lose patience with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. as he continues to publicly correct Trump when he makes false statements about the coronavirus, The New York Times reports.

Fauci has been a familiar face at coronavirus briefings. In recent days, Fauci and Trump have disagreed on how long it will take for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready for use and whether an anti-malaria drug could help certain coronavirus patients. Over the weekend, Fauci told Science magazine that even when they aren't on the same page, if it's a "substantive issue," Trump "does listen to what I say." He also admitted that when Trump says something that's not true, "I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down. Okay, he said it. Let's try and get it corrected for the next time."

Multiple people close to Trump told the Times' Maggie Haberman that they consider such remarks as digs against Trump, and they don't know how Fauci has enough time to even sit down for an interview. Although he may be getting under Trump's skin, the president is aware that a vast majority of the public trusts Fauci, and the benefits of having him in his orbit outweigh the negatives, the Times reports.

Fauci was absent at Monday evening's coronavirus briefing, and when asked about his whereabouts, Trump responded, "He's a good man." Catherine Garcia

Foxes v. henhouses
Trump, whose hotel business is losing millions, says 'I'll be the oversight' of $500 billion coronavirus 'slush fund'

12:19 a.m.

One of the big sticking points in a $1.8 trillion coronavirus bailout package Senate Republicans are trying to pass is a $500 billion fund for hard-hit businesses and state and local governments. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would decide the recipients of $425 billion of that money, and the legislation contains no new oversight provisions for how it's doled out, leading Democrats to warn that Mnuchin could use this "slush fund" to bail out politically connected corporations, GOP donors, and even President Trump's private business.

When asked about those concerns during a press conference Monday evening, Trump said: "I'll be the oversight, I'll be the oversight. We're gonna make good deals."

Democrats were not mollified. Trump declined to answer Sunday when asked if his hotel and hospitality businesses would seek some of the prospective bailout money. "Everything's changing, just so you understand, it's all changing," he said. "But I have no idea." While Trump is president, his sons Don Jr. and Eric are running the family business, and like the hotel industry as a whole, the family business is getting hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's business owns 11 hotels around the world, and "six of its top seven revenue-producing clubs and hotels" have been shuttered because of restrictions meant to halt the spread of COVID-19, The Washington Post reports. Those hotel and clubs — in Las Vegas, southern Florida, New Jersey, Ireland, and Scotland — bring in about $174 million a year in revenue, or $478,000 a day, according to Trump's most recent financial disclosures, the Post reports.

Bailout funds aside, Trump has a conflict because following the advice of scientists and public health experts to restrict travel hurts his private business, while "lifting the guidelines will translate into a horrifying number of American deaths," Axios notes. On Monday, Trump suggested he will err on the side of short-term economic considerations, saying the U.S. will "soon be open for business, very soon." Peter Weber

speak for yourself
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick thinks grandparents should be willing to sacrifice their lives to save the economy

March 23, 2020

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) seems to think that if given the choice, Americans 70 and over would be willing to risk getting coronavirus and possibly dying if it means stores re-open and the economy rebounds.

On Fox News Monday night, Patrick lamented not being asked how he would balance protecting some of the people most at-risk for contracting coronavirus — adults 65 and over — while keeping businesses up and running. "No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?" he said. "If that's the exchange, I'm all in."

The 69-year-old kept going, saying that "those of us who are 70 plus, we'll take care of ourselves, but don't sacrifice the country." This declaration "doesn't make me noble or brave or anything like that," Patrick said, "I just think there's lots of grandparents out there like me ... what we all care about and what we love more than anything are those children and I want to live smart and see through this, but I don't want the whole country to be sacrificed, and that's what I see."

Host Tucker Carlson asked Patrick for clarification, wanting to make sure he really was saying that "this disease could take your life, but that's not the scariest thing to you, there's something that would be worse than dying." Patrick paused, possibly realizing that he just volunteered as tribute in The Hunger Games: Coronavirus Edition, then responded, "Yeah." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia

Capital Punishment
The death penalty has been abolished in Colorado

March 23, 2020
Anti-death penalty protesters.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed a bill on Monday abolishing the death penalty.

Colorado is the 22nd state to ban capital punishment since it was reinstated by the Supreme Court in 1976.

Polis also commuted three death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole, saying the "commutations of these despicable and guilty individuals are consistent with the abolition of the death penalty in the state of Colorado, and consistent with the recognition that the death penalty cannot be, and never has been, administered equitably in the state of Colorado."

Polis stated that he commuted the sentences "after a thorough outreach process to the victims and their families," and while he understands "some victims agree with my decision and others disagree, I hope this decision provides clarity and certainty for them moving forward." The state's last execution was in 1997, NBC News reports. Catherine Garcia

oh okay
Rand Paul says he did the right thing by not following coronavirus testing guidelines

March 23, 2020
Rand Paul.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is defending getting a coronavirus test despite not showing any symptoms, saying that if he hadn't been tested, he never would have known he contracted the virus and could have spread it to his colleagues.

Paul announced on Sunday afternoon that he tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. His office said Paul is feeling fine, and thought he should receive a test because he travels often and in recent weeks attended several events. Republican senators told CNN that on Sunday morning, Paul was at the Senate gym, a move deemed "irresponsible" by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). He also sat very close to other senators during lunches last week, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has decided to self-quarantine.

In addition to receiving blowback for gallivanting around prior to finding out his test results, Paul is also under fire for getting a test despite not showing any symptoms, which goes against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. This, he said, is unfair.

"For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol," Paul said in a statement Monday. "The current guidelines would not have called for me to get tested nor quarantined. It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump declares the United States will 'soon be open for business'

March 23, 2020
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday evening said while the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is "going to be bad," his administration is "trying to make it much less bad" and the United States "cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself."

Businesses deemed non-essential are closed across the country, leading to increased unemployment numbers, and that can't continue, Trump said. "Our country was not built to be shut down," he declared. "This is not a country that was built for this. It was not built to be shut down."

The United States will "soon be open for business, very soon, a lot sooner than the three or four months that somebody was suggesting," Trump continued. He called COVID-19 the "invisible enemy," and later warned that if the economy doesn't rebound, more people will die. "People get tremendous anxiety and depression and you have suicide over things like this, when you have a terrible economy you have death, definitely would be in far greater numbers than we're talking about with regard to the virus. We have a double obligation." Catherine Garcia

