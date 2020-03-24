People are dying after self-medicating with unproven COVID-19 drug promoted by Trump

-
People are dying after self-medicating with unproven COVID-19 drug promoted by Trump2:44 a.m.
Family surprises grandmother with a safe way to celebrate her 95th birthday in quarantine1:38 a.m.
Trump aides say he's starting to lose his patience with Dr. Anthony Fauci12:33 a.m.
Trump, whose hotel business is losing millions, says 'I'll be the oversight' of $500 billion coronavirus 'slush fund'12:19 a.m.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick thinks grandparents should be willing to sacrifice their lives to save the economyMarch 23, 2020
The death penalty has been abolished in ColoradoMarch 23, 2020
Rand Paul says he did the right thing by not following coronavirus testing guidelinesMarch 23, 2020
Trump declares the United States will 'soon be open for business'March 23, 2020
