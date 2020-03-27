See More Speed Reads
China closes all movie theaters again after hundreds reopen

Some movie theaters in China recently started to reopen after closing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, but they didn't remain in operation for long.

Beijing's Film Bureau in a notice on Friday ordered all of China's movie theaters to once again close despite more than 600 cinemas having previously been given approval to reopen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The few hundred theaters that were resuming operations in China represented a fairly small percentage of the theaters in the country, and reports indicated they weren't selling very many tickets. But more were expected to gradually follow, with Deadline reporting that over 200 cinemas were set to reopen in Shanghai this Saturday. IndieWire notes that the "theaters that were preparing to reopen had been given specific permission from their local governments."

Plans were also being put in place to rerelease recent blockbusters in China after theaters closed across the country in January to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Just a few days ago, it was announced that all four of Marvel's Avengers movies, as well as James Cameron's Avatar, would be getting rereleased in China.

The Reporter says that the notice on Friday offered no explanation for the reversal but reports that "industry insiders instantly began speculating that the government was worried about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections." One executive told the Reporter "this second closure will not be a one or two-week issue," warning, "this will set us back a long time." Brendan Morrow

Rihanna returns with first new music in 3 years

12:09 p.m.

Rihanna is back with her first new music in three years, although fans hoping for a single off the long-awaited R9 are going to be pretty let down.

Late Thursday, Canadian rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped his new track, "BELIEVE IT," which features Rihanna on backing vocals. While the collaboration makes sense — PARTYNEXTDOOR co-wrote "Work" and "Sex With Me," which are on Rihanna's 2016 album Anti — fans were upset to not have gotten a little more from the 32-year-old Barbadian singer, whose last releases were in 2017.

"[H]er army of devoted followers are disappointed RiRi only sings the track's five-word chorus and backup," noted the New York Post. Listen to the full song, which NPR calls "a mid-tempo jam with a straightforward pop structure," below. Jeva Lange

John Kerry declares GOP Rep. Massie 'has tested positive for being an a--hole' after derailing stimulus bill

12:05 p.m.

John Kerry has finally found one thing he and President Trump can agree on.

While the House was supposed to give a unanimous voice vote Friday to pass its coronavirus stimulus bill, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) declared he'd force a roll call vote, simultaneously compelling the rest of the House to return to Washington, D.C. just to vote him down. Trump showed a rare bit of bipartisanship on Friday in condemning Massie's move, and for the former secretary of state unleashed a few expletives to agree with him.

In the tweet Kerry replied to, Trump noted Massie "can't stop" the $2 trillion COVID-19 response bill from passing. It'll still likely get a vote from every other House member, but in forcing the House to wait to vote until it has a 216-member quorum, Massie is possibly pushing the vote back another day. Kathryn Krawczyk

Coronavirus stimulus might be delayed another day after 1 congressman threatens to disrupt unanimous vote

10:04 a.m.

Even with a massive economic stimulus bill on the horizon, House members had recently returned home to wait out the new coronavirus outbreak upon reassurance the bill would pass unanimously.

But on Thursday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) disrupted that plan by suggesting he might oppose a unanimous voice vote. His waffling now has much of the House rushing back to Washington, scrambling to find uncancelled flights and worried about spreading COVID-19 even further, Politico reports.

Beyond just allowing congressmembers to get home, the voice vote would've prevented all House members from having to come together in the Capitol in a clear violation of the CDC's social distancing guidelines. The House only needs 216 members for a quorum, but others are worried about the optics of not showing up if it comes down to a roll call vote. So even Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), who represents the swamped Elmhurst hospital in Queens, New York, boarded a near-empty flight back to D.C.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the House will have a roll call if there's a quorum on Friday, but Massie's disruption could push it to Saturday. House members on both sides of the aisle are "furious" about the plans, with some blaming Pelosi and others blaming Massie, Politico reports. President Trump agreed with the latter in a Friday tweet and called for Massie to be thrown out of the Republican party. Kathryn Krawczyk

British health secretary tests positive for coronavirus

9:53 a.m.

The United Kingdom's prime minister and health secretary have now both tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing "mild symptoms." He said he will self-isolate, though he's already been working from home recently.

"Fortunately for me, the symptoms so far have been very mild, so I've been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response," Hancock said.

This comes shortly after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he tested positive for COVID-19 as well, becoming the first world leader to do so. Like Hancock, Johnson said his symptoms are mild and that he would continue working from home. Johnson had recently imposed strict lockdown measures in the U.K., closing non-essential businesses and banning public gatherings of more than two people.

With the back-to-back news from Johnson and Hancock, though, Bloomberg described this as a "double blow to the U.K. government's response to the crisis."

Bob Dylan's 1st new song since 2012 is 17 minutes long and about the JFK assassination

8:51 a.m.

In the middle of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Bob Dylan just dropped his first new original song in almost a decade — and it's about the JFK assassination.

Dylan on Friday surprise released "Murder Most Foul," a 17-minute epic about the assassination of John F. Kennedy and more, his first original material since his 2012 album Tempest, Variety notes. He has more recently released covers. Lest you assume this is something Dylan threw together while in self-quarantine, he explained it's actually an "unreleased song we recorded a while back," though he didn't specify the year.

This is Dylan's longest song ever, BBC News reports, just barely surpassing the length of "Highlands."

Rolling Stone heaped praise onto "Murder Most Foul" on Friday, describing it as a "dizzying" and "utterly extraordinary" song that's "allusive as it is elusive."

With the release of the song, Dylan thanked his fans for "all your support and loyalty across the years," adding, "Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you." Brendan Morrow

Disability advocates warn some states are preparing to ration ventilators, other scarce COVID-19 treatments

8:19 a.m.
When Italy's COVID-19 crisis started in earnest, doctors described the difficult life-or-death decisions they were forced to make about which patients to try and save with scarce resources in terms of wartime triage. Now that the U.S. faces the real risk of a similar tsunami of coronavirus patients flooding hospitals, states and local health care systems are preparing criteria in case the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients exceeds the number of ICU beds or ventilators.

An internal draft "worst case scenario" letter from Henry Ford Health System in Michigan leaked Thursday night, for example, said in case of ventilator or ICU shortages, "patients who have the best chance of getting better are our first priority."

"Medical triage always forces hard decisions about who lives and dies," Amy Silverman reports at the Arizona Daily Star and ProPublica. Typically, "older people with shorter life expectancy or those with severe dementia are often deemed less deserving of scarce medical resources," but the disaster preparedness plans in Washington State, Alabama, and other states "make clear that the fate of those with intellectual disabilities is part of the wrenching debate."

Advocates for people with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, and other intellectual disabilities filed complaints this week, with the Health and Human Services Department's civil rights division, seeking clarity about the Alabama and Washington plans. Alabama's emergency plan, for example, says "persons with severe mental retardation, advanced dementia, or severe traumatic brain injury may be poor candidates for ventilator support." Other states, like Arizona, use more nebulous language about allocating scarce resources to "patients whose need is greater or whose prognosis is more likely to result in a positive outcome."

"What we're seeing here is a clash between disability rights law and ruthless utilitarian logic," disability policy expert Ari Ne'eman at Brandeis University told Silverman. "What this is really about at the end of the day is whether our civil rights laws still apply in a pandemic. I think that's a pretty core question as to who we are as a country." Peter Weber

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

7:54 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Johnson announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after developing "mild symptoms," namely a fever and a persistent cough. He has now self-isolated and is working from home, he said.

"That's entirely the right thing to do, but be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all of my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus," Johnson said.

Johnson recently imposed strict lockdown measures in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, ordering every non-essential shop to close and effectively banning public gatherings. "No prime minister wants to enact measures like this," Johnson said at the time. "..."At present, there are just no easy options."

In his Friday announcement, Johnson assured the British people that "we will get through" the crisis, and "the way we're gonna get through it is, of course, by applying the measures that you'll have heard so much about. And the more effectively we all comply with those measures, the faster our country will come through this epidemic, and the faster we'll bounce back."

This announcement comes after Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19. He has self-isolated in Scotland. Brendan Morrow

