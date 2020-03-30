See More Speed Reads
Trump says he doesn't speak with 'nasty' governors but it doesn't affect the federal COVID-19 response

6:08 a.m.

Last week on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, President Trump said he doubted New York really needed all the ventilators they are requesting from the federal stockpile so hospitals can treat the tragic influx of COVID-19 patients. In a press conference Sunday, PBS NewsHour's Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump about how those comments might affect the parceling out of the federal stockpiles to states. Trump incorrectly claimed he "didn't say that," told Alcindor to "be nice — don't be threatening," then, after letting her finish the question, said it wouldn't affect how the equipment is distributed. Trump shared an anecdote about sending "generators" to New York and suggested they disappeared from the warehouse.

"When journalists get up and ask questions that are so threatening," Trump said, and Alcindor cut in: "I was quoting you directly from your interview with Sean Hannity." She tried to ask a second question, and Trump cut off her mic. When Trump called on CNN's Jeremy Diamond later, Diamond gave the mic to Alcindor to ask her follow-up, which was about deaths from the economic shutdown versus COVID-19.

Diamond then questioned if Trump was envisioning suggesting a regional relaxation of social distancing before April 30 — Trump said no — and asked about Trump's comments to governors on Friday: "You said, 'I want them to be appreciative.' You also said, 'if they don't treat you right, I don't call.'" "I didn't say that," Trump said. "These are direct quotes, sir," Diamond replied, reading the full quote. Trump quibbled with the "appreciative" quote but agreed he doesn't speak with certain governors, like the "nasty" Jay Inslee: "I don't like the governor of Washington, so do you know who calls? I get Mike Pence to call, I get the head of FEMA to call." He added that he wants the governors to appreciate not him, but the government's response, and called CNN "fake news." Watch the entire exchanges below, on CNN. Peter Weber

John Oliver explains why 'the coronavirus is not The Hunger Games,' despite Trump's best efforts

4:56 a.m.

"COVID-19 continues to rip around the globe," John Oliver said on Sunday's from-his-living-room Last Week Tonight. But the U.S. now has the most confirmed cases in the world, "and the president has only recently seemed to realize the gravity of the situation." Because the federal government "wasted so much time that we could have spent preparing" and "massively botched the rollout of testing for the virus," he said, our best shot at slowing this outbreak is strict social distancing.

President Trump and some of his allies think the cost may be too high. "I'm in no way minimizing the economic suffering caused by the shutdown," Oliver said. "But the idea that people should sacrifice themselves for the economy is absurd. And yet, it actually gained traction this week."

Oliver addressed right-wing market-worshippers like Glenn Beck and the lieutenant governor of Texas: "You get that the coronavirus is not The Hunger Games, right? You can't volunteer yourself as tribute. And what you're doing is actually much darker: You're actively volunteering others, including people of all ages with health conditions, to die. And even if these guys are okay with letting the coronavirus kill as many people as it feels like so that the economy's protected — which, again: really?!? — there are — and I cannot believe I have to say this — significant drawbacks to hundreds of thousands of people dying," Among them, such carnage "also tanks the economy," he said. "So relaxing social distancing right now isn't just trading one bad outcome for another; it's trading one bad outcome for both bad outcomes."

Oliver ran through some things Trump might have done, and could still do, to forestall a catastrophe. "This was always going to be hard," he said. "But it actually didn't need to be this hard. And that is why it's so profoundly disheartening that we're being led through this crisis by a man who may be less equipped to deal with this historical moment than anybody in recorded history."

"For once, something has come along that is more toxic and more threatening than this president, and somehow, he's got f---ing stage envy," Oliver sighed. "And look, I know this isn't exactly the first time that I've criticized Donald Trump, but I can't tell you how much I was rooting for him to do this better." If you don't mind NSFW language, watch below. Peter Weber

John Krasinski launches YouTube show dedicated to good news, slips in Office mini-reunion with Steve Carell

3:11 a.m.

Why isn't there a television network dedicated to only good news?John Krasinski said he has long wondered, in a video Sunday night launching his attempt to fix that shortcoming, "Some Good News." The show, taped in Krasinski's home, is a compilation of crowdsourced good news sent to him via social media, leavened with a few surprises.

"Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time," Krasinski said. "But through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away." He started with the world applauding the health care providers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, then some stories of people making the best of social distancing.

"And on a personal note, this week actually brought a whole lot of good news because it marked 15 years since this haircut was born," Krasinski said, holding up a framed photo. "That's right, it was the 15th anniversary of The Office, and for more on that, we go now to our entertainment correspondent, Steve Carell." Their video-chat included some behind-the-scene details of the popular NBC show — Krasinski, for example, said he was a 23-year-old waiter when he landed the part on The Office, "and after the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it." Carell shared some of his favorite moments from the show. They suggested an Office reunion should be kind of like a class reunion: just a chance to see each other again.

Krasinski had one more video chat, this one with his "newest hero," Coco, whose return from cancer treatment went viral. You can watch that below. Peter Weber

Some cruise ship crew members stuck on board because of coronavirus aren't getting paid

2:38 a.m.
The Norwegian Encore.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

Several crew members who recently left the Norwegian Encore cruise ship told the Miami Herald they are worried about their colleagues still on board, as many are possibly suffering from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Thousands of cruise line employees — including many whose contracts have expired — remain on their ships, despite all U.S. sailings being canceled until mid-April because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many are from foreign countries, and the cruise lines say they can't leave because their flights keep getting canceled.

In the case of the Encore, the last passengers got off in Miami on March 15. Crew members told the Herald the captain said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but then they started noticing more dining carts in the hallways, indicating food was being sent to people in isolation. "They kept saying no one had symptoms, everyone is fine, you're in the best place you can be," one crew member said. "We knew that wasn't true because we saw all the carts."

Crew members who were able to finally leave the Encore on March 23 told the Herald that upon disembarkation, no one at the port took their temperature or asked if they had any COVID-19 symptoms. One person has since tested positive, and several have symptoms.

These crew members believe dozens of the roughly 1,000 people still on the Encore are sick. Some are also no longer being paid — the Herald reports that a letter was distributed to employees on Wednesday from a Norwegian human relations executive stating that all workers would have access to food, medical services, Wi-Fi, and laundry, but those whose contracts have expired will not receive any financial compensation, even if they can't leave because of travel restrictions.

"I'm worried about the people still on board," one crew member told the Herald. "I'm worried we've been lied to this whole time by management. It is reckless behavior on their part, in my opinion, and endangering." Catherine Garcia

Florida appears to be the only state getting all its federal coronavirus equipment requests met

2:13 a.m.
Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Many states have requested ventilators, N95 face masks, gowns, face shields, and other essential equipment from the federal emergency stockpile as their hospitals prepare for or struggle under a surge of COVID-19 cases, but only Florida has gotten 100 percent of what it asked for, The Washington Post reported Sunday. Massachusetts said it has received 17 percent of its requested protective gear while Maine has gotten about 5 percent and West Virginia about 1 percent.

But Florida, which didn't make its first request until March 11 — later than many other states — received its full request three days later, then got an identical shipment on March 23 and is expecting a third, the Post reports, citing the state Division of Emergency Management. "This disparity has not been lost on the states that feel shortchanged in their requests from the Strategic National Stockpile," ProPublica reported a week ago. Florida officials and President Trump offered a similar explanation for what appears to be special service.

"The governor has spoken to the president daily, and the entire congressional delegation has been working as one for the betterment of the state of Florida," Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, told the Post. "We are leaving no stone unturned." On Sunday, Trump said at a news conference that "Florida has been taken care of," along with other states, adding later: "Florida, I looked, they're very aggressive in trying to get things and they're doing a very good job." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has been criticized for keeping the beaches open during Spring Break, is a close ally of Trump. Florida is also Trump's new home of record.

Control over the Strategic National Stockpile passed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to a different Health and Human Services Department division in late 2018 and then to the Federal Emergency Management Agency barely a week ago. FEMA has, but won't detail, a spreadsheet of each state's requests and shipments, the Post reports, and there doesn't seem to be a uniform rationale for how the limited stockpiles are allocated. "If a governor jumps up and down and yells and screams, it gets attention," Nicole Lurie, a former HHS emergency preparedness official in the Obama administration, tells ProPublica. "It probably helps to have a really loud megaphone." Peter Weber

Customers keep New Jersey pizzeria in business while feeding first responders

1:00 a.m.
Health care workers with their pizza from Federico's.
Courtesy of Maureen Morin via AP

Bryan Morin has always taken care of his employees, and he wasn't going to let the coronavirus pandemic get in his way.

Morin and his brother, Michael, own Federico's Pizza in Belmar, New Jersey. The pizzeria was once owned by their father, and the employees are like family — Federico's head chef has been there for more than two decades. Bryan told The Associated Press that he takes his role as "provider" for his employees seriously, and when business slowed down a few weeks ago because of the pandemic, he took out a $50,000 line of credit in order to pay them for the next two months, figuring he would "make it up somewhere down the line."

When customers heard what Morin did to keep his employees afloat, they showed their support by giving big tips and making donations. A few people then had the idea to pay for pizzas and have them delivered to first responders at hospitals and police and fire stations across the city; over just two days last week, customers spent $4,000 on pizzas for first responders, with 30 delivered to the Jersey Shore Medical Center. Federico's employee Kirsten Phillips told AP her boss' kindness was "so unexpected," but added that "maybe it shouldn't have been, because he always took care of us. This is really the best job I've ever had." Catherine Garcia

John Prine is in critical condition, on a ventilator, with COVID-19

March 29, 2020

Singer-songwriter John Prine was hospitalized Thursday after "a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms," and "he was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," Prine's family announced Sunday night. Since his 1971 debut album, Prine's songs have earned him a devoted following, been widely covered by everyone from Bob Dylan to Bette Midler, and won him four Grammys.

Prine, 73, has survived two bouts of cancer, in the late '90s and in 2013, and his wife, Fiona, announced March 20 that she had tested positive for the new coronavirus. "There's a chance he may not have this virus," she said on Instagram, "and we are working really, really hard and being really diligent about all of the protocols. We are quarantined and isolated from each other and members of the family. It's hard, I won't lie, but it's absolutely important."

"This is hard news for us to share," Prine's family wrote Sunday. "But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send out more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you." Peter Weber

Trump: a U.S. coronavirus death toll of 100,000 would mean his administration did 'a very good job'

March 29, 2020
Donald Trump.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday said if his administration can keep the coronavirus death toll to 100,000 in the United States, it will have done a "very good job."

Earlier in the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the coronavirus pandemic could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the United States. Trump said while 100,000 is "a horrible number," if the U.S. can keep its death toll to "100,000, so we have between 100,000 and 200,000, we altogether have done a very good job."

Trump also announced he is extending social distancing guidelines to April 30, a departure from his earlier declaration of having the U.S. "opened up" by Easter on April 12. That proclamation was "aspirational," Trump said.

As of Sunday night, there are more than 139,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States, and at least 2,400 people have died from the virus. Catherine Garcia

