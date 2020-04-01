After prom is canceled, California teen finds a sweet way to still dress up for the occasion

Annette Barranco knew her grandparents were looking forward to seeing her all dressed for prom, so when the dance was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to turn their front lawn into a runway.

Barranco is a senior at Beaumont High School in Beaumont, California, and while she was sad when her prom and graduation were both canceled, she understands that it is for the greater good. She had already picked out a sparkly blue prom dress, and didn't want it to stay hidden in her closet, so she put it on, fixed her hair, and headed over to her grandparents' front lawn.

Barranco's grandmother was shocked when she looked out the window and saw her granddaughter walking outside, wearing her beautiful gown. Barranco modeled the dress as her excited grandparents watching safely from inside their living room. When her grandmother first saw Barranco, her eyes filled with tears, and "it was emotionally really nice to see her reaction," Barranco told ABC Los Angeles. Catherine Garcia