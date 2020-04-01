Bill Gates explains 3 steps the U.S. should take now to make up for lost time on COVID-19

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says there is "no question the United States missed the opportunity to get ahead of the novel coronavirus," and there are three steps that must be taken now in order to soften the blow to the economy and slow the number of deaths.
In an op-ed for The Washington Post published Tuesday, Gates said there has to be "a consistent nationwide approach to shutting down." In some states, restaurants are still serving diners and beaches are open, which is a "recipe for disaster," Gates said. "Because people can travel freely across state lines, so can the virus. The country's leaders need to be clear: Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere." It could take at least 10 weeks to get the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases down, he said, and until then, "no one can continue business as usual or relax the shutdown."
The federal government also needs to do more testing, with the results aggregated "so we can quickly identify potential volunteers for clinical trials and know with confidence when it's time to return to normal," Gates said. Health care workers and first responders should have priority, followed by "highly symptomatic people who are at most risk of becoming seriously ill and those who are likely to have been exposed."
There has to be a "data-based approach to developing treatments and a vaccine," Gates said, and politicians need to stay quiet and stop spreading rumors about both. Once there is a safe and effective vaccine, billions of doses will need to be manufactured, he said, and facilities where they will be made can be built now. The country has "a long way to go," Gates said, but he still believes "if we make the right decisions now, informed by science, data, and the experience of medical professionals, we can save lives and get the country back to work." Catherine Garcia
Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, can the Democratic National Convention still happen as currently planned in July? Former Vice President Joe Biden thinks that's unlikely.
Biden appeared on MSNBC for an interview Tuesday in which Brian Williams asked the Democratic candidate if he can "really envision every prominent Democrat in this country" gathering "inside a hot arena 104 days from now." At the moment, the 2020 Democratic National Convention is set to begin on July 13 in Milwaukee.
"It's hard to envision that," Biden responded. "Again, we should listen to the scientists."
Biden went on to suggest delaying the convention may be appropriate, saying there's "more time" now that the Olympics, which had originally been set to begin on July 24, got pushed until next year. The 2020 Republican National Convention is scheduled for the end of August.
Looking ahead toward the general election, Biden also said on MSNBC that plans should be put in place now to ensure that "we're able to conduct our democracy while we're dealing with a pandemic," including the possibility of "drive-in voting."
"We were able to, in the middle of the Civil War all the way through to World War II, have Democratic and Republican conventions, and primaries and elections, and still have public safety," Biden said. "We're able to do both. But the fact is, it may have to be different." Brendan Morrow
Drive-thru voting? A virtual Democratic convention? @JoeBiden talks about the changes we could see to the 2020 election because of #coronavirus.
Dialect coach and actor Andrew Jack, who worked on a wide range of movies and appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has died at 76 after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jack's agent said he died Tuesday at a hospital in England, where his wife could not be by his side amid the coronavirus pandemic, per CNN.
"Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week," the agent said in a statement. "She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held." Jack's wife tweeted that he "was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago" and that "he was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him."
Jack worked as a dialect coach on dozens of films including Avengers: Endgame, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and the recent Star Wars movies, and he had been working on the upcoming The Batman. He also played Resistance General Caluan Ematt in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi and provided the voice of Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo paid tribute to Jack, tweeting that his work "revealed a man who was passionate and caring for both his work and those around him," while Elijah Wood called the news of his death "heartbreaking."
"He, along with Roisin Carty, lead all of us through the many accents of Middle-Earth," Wood tweeted Wednesday. "He was a kind and lovely human being. My love to his family and friends."
Iceland is giving the world a unique look at how the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading. The Nordic island nation of 360,000 started testing for the virus in early February, and it chose to test both people suspected of having COVID-19 and, notably, people who haven't shown any symptoms. DeCODE, a biotech company working on behalf of Iceland's chief epidemiologist, is testing the general population; so far, it has screened about 9,000 people, or about half of the 17,900 Icelanders tested for the virus, CNN reports.
More than 99 percent of deCODE's volunteer subjects tested negative, but of the roughly 1 percent who tested positive, half said they hadn't shown any symptoms of the disease, company founder Dr. Kári Stefánsson told CNN. "What it means in my mind, is that because we are screening the general population, we are catching people early in the infection before they start showing symptoms." The 50 percent of positive tests from asymptomatic people has been fairly consistent, though the sample is pretty small. DeCODE expects to gather a larger sample of at least 50,000 people, or roughly 13 percent Iceland's population, before the virus peters out.
Other studies have also shown that COVID-19 can be spread by asymptomatic people, and the higher the share of symptomless spreaders, the harder COVID-19 will be to contain. "We now know that asymptomatic transmission likely [plays] an important role in spreading this virus," Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said last week, adding that it's "absolutely clear" asymptomatic infection "surely can fuel a pandemic like this in a way that's going to make it very difficult to control." Having everyone wear face masks outside the home, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering advising, would be one way to keep asymptomatic transmission at bay. Peter Weber
The first N95 medical masks to be imported to the U.S. since February started arriving this week as shortages continued to hamper hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Twenty-four pallets of masks imported by 3M from Singapore arrived at the port of Los Angeles; the Federal Emergency Management Agency brought in another 130,000 of the masks on a cargo plane that arrived in New York City from Southeast Asia; and humanitarian group DirectRelief is awaiting a shipment of 80,000 due to arrive in Los Angeles. Skyrocketing demand for the masks and other protective gear has sparked a furious scramble to find stockpiles all over the world as hospitals, governments, and businesses rush to buy masks needed to protect medical personnel and workers. Harold Maass
John Prine's family revealed Sunday that the songwriting legend has been hospitalized and put on a ventilator with COVID-19 symptoms. Stephen Colbert sent his thoughts to Prine and his family on Tuesday's Late Show. "And I'd like to share with you right now one of the happiest moments I've had on my show — or any show — and that's when John and I sang a duet back in 2016 that we never broadcast."
On stage with Prine — back when handshakes were a safe form of greeting — Colbert explained "we'll probably do this for the internet, unless, you know, something terrible happens and we have to cheer up the world on the TV show." That time is now, apparently. Watch them sing "That's the Way the World Goes Round" below. Peter Weber
The Trump administration has not advised states to order residents to stay home, to the extent possible, to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but more than 30 states have done so anyway. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Tuesday that he said is "very close to" a statewide "stay-at-home" regime, calling it instead an "essential services and activities only" order. Florida, with a large elderly population and 6,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases plus 85 deaths as of Wednesday morning, has so far declined to join in the mandatory social distancing.
A University of Washington epidemiologist who advises the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday he's urged Florida to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), asked about that advice later Tuesday, said President Trump's task force "has not recommended that to me. If they do, obviously that would be something that carries a lot of weight with me. If any of those task force folks tell me that we should do X, Y, or Z, of course we’re going to consider it. But nobody has said that to me thus far."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert on the White House task force, tiptoed up to advising all governors to order lockdowns in an interview with NBC's Samantha Guthrie on Tuesday night. "Stay-at-home orders," he said, "they're kind of complicated for people to really adhere to," but "what every single state should do in this country is very strictly follow the guideline groups," including "no unnecessary travel, telework when you possibly can, no crowds more than 10 people, six feet away from individuals."
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner, suggests Florida step up its efforts.
Important to keep close watch on how this graph evolves over coming days. States that have not yet had same impacts as New York still have window to avert broader death and disease from #COVID19. Florida needs to get more testing in place to understand their actual risk. pic.twitter.com/RpghC9QgKT
The "model from the University of Washington is projecting absolutely dire circumstances in Florida — and they assume Florida has a better policy response than they have," MSNBC's Rachel Maddow agreed Tuesday night. Watch her interview with the UW epidemic modeler below. Peter Weber
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert on President Trump's coronavirus task force, told CNN on Tuesday that with more than three-quarters of the U.S. on some sort of lockdown, "we're starting to see glimmers that that is actually having some dampening effect" on the spread of COVID-19. "We are continuing to see things go up," he added at a White House briefing. But "the mitigation is actually working and will work."
Not everyone loves living in isolation at home, but Samuel L. Jackson offered some reasons for people to do it anyway. Jackson, who narrated the audiobook of Adam Mansbach's hit non-children's book Go the F--k to Sleep a few years ago, read the topical follow-up, Stay the F--k at Home, for Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. He may have thrown in some extra profanity, and you can skip to the (safe for work) reading at the 6:10 mark.
Fellow curmudgeon Larry David addressed "the idiots out there" who are "going out" and "socializing too close, it's not good." Look, he said, "you're hurting old people like me — well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I'll never see you — but let's say other old people who may be your relatives. Who the hell knows?" He suggested people watch TV.
Those of us who can have been "doing this staying-in thing for about two weeks," James Corden said on Tuesday's Late Late Show. "And some of you might be at the point where you're feeling a bit bored" and tempted to go out and socialize, but "please, just keep staying in — I promise you, it's worth it." He explained how you could quickly infect 59,000 people if you go out, and visualized that exponential transmission with dominoes.
"There are a lot of helpful PSAs out there right now on how to handle this current coronavirus crisis," Conan O'Brien said Tuesday. His contribution involved how far apart you need to stand from someone to correctly social-distance. Still, "here's what I'm having difficulty with," he told sidekick Andy Ritchter over video-chat. "I can kind of tell what day it is because we have to make this show, but other than that, without that to hang on to, I would have no idea what day it is."
The Daily Show cast also struggled to discern what day it was — and they were shocked it was still March. Watch below. Peter Weber