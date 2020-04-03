Richard Simmons 'returns' for the first time in 6 years to help you stay in shape during lockdown

After Chris Cuomo, a second CNN anchor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brooke Baldwin, who anchors CNN in the afternoon, announced Friday she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, Baldwin said she's had chills, aches, and a fever and that the symptoms "came on suddenly yesterday."

Baldwin also said that "I've been social distancing" and "doing ALL the things we're being told to do," but "still — it got me," although she described herself as "one of the lucky ones" since she doesn't have any underlying medical conditions.

Earlier this week, Chris Cuomo announced he tested positive for COVID-19, and he has continued to host his CNN show while isolated at home. Cuomo has been describing his experience with the coronavirus, saying this week he's "never seen anything like it" and that had a "freaky" night of hallucinations and rigors. He also remotely joined his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), in his daily briefing on Thursday.

"This is very tough," Chris Cuomo said at the briefing. "I get it now."

Baldwin, who CNN notes had been working in the network's New York offices, in her Instagram post said "I look forward" to getting back on TV "and seeing you real soon." Brendan Morrow