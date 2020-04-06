Coronavirus death toll officially passes 10,000 in U.S., with nearly half in New York

The new coronavirus pandemic has surpassed another startling threshold in the U.S.

As of Monday, the U.S. has officially seen more than 10,000 people die after testing positive for the new coronavirus. Nearly half of those deaths have happened in New York, with the state's total hitting 4,758 deaths on Monday.

The U.S. had already surpassed every other country's coronavirus case count, though a lack of testing makes it hard to certify counts in any country. As such, it's very likely there are many more people who have died after contracting the disease in the U.S. and worldwide, but they can't be counted in the official death toll because they hadn't been tested.

New York has been the hardest hit state when it comes to COVID-19 case counts, followed by New Jersey, Michigan, and then California. Kathryn Krawczyk