It wasn't all bad
Anonymous donor buys $150 in gift cards for every household in Earlham, Iowa

2:19 a.m.

Last week, every household in Earlham, Iowa — all 549 of them — received a gift that no one was expecting.

On March 26, Mayor Jeff Lillie received a phone call from a man calling on behalf of an anonymous donor looking to help boost the town's economy. The donor wanted to buy and then give away 100 $50 gift cards for the Hometown Market and West Side Bar and Grille, but Lillie offered a suggestion. A new restaurant had just opened up in town, Trostel's Broken Branch, and he was hoping they could be part of the deal.

The donor agreed, and by the end of the day, stunned Lillie when they offered to purchase 549 $50 gift cards from each business. This meant every household in Earlham would receive $150 worth of gift cards, and more than $27,000 would be spent at Hometown Market, West Side Bar and Grille, and Trostel's Broken Branch. "Financially, it's one of the biggest things that's ever happened to this small town," Lillie told the Des Moines Register.

City staffers got to work stuffing 549 envelopes with the gift cards and a letter explaining the situation, and they arrived in mailboxes on Thursday. No one was more surprised by this turn of events than Jennifer Trostel, whose husband owns Trostel's Broken Branch. The restaurant is brand new and doesn't have a full staff yet, and she worried that the coronavirus pandemic would shut the place down before it ever fully opened. The stranger's act of generosity, she told the Register, "just gave us hope." Catherine Garcia

safety last
U.S. Supreme Court sides with GOP on Wisconsin election, apparently rewrites state election law

2:12 a.m.

Wisconsin's local elections and presidential primaries will likely proceed on Tuesday after the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down an executive order Monday from Gov. Tony Evers (D) to delay the election to June 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak. There are open questions about how many polling places will be open and how many people will be able to vote by absentee ballot. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Monday night that Wisconsin voters must hand-deliver their absentee ballots by Tuesday evening or have them postmarked April 7, overruling a lower court that had extended absentee voting for six days.

The U.S. Supreme Court, like the state court, split along ideological lines, siding with the state and national Republican Party. In the dissent for the four liberals on the court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg warned of "massive disenfranchisement" due to the conservative majority's "eleventh hour" intervention "to prevent voters who have timely requested absentee ballots from casting their votes." As of Monday, only 57 percent of the 1.3 million requested absentee ballots had been returned, The Associated Press reports, and "it’s unclear how many of the outstanding 539,000 ballots will be in voters' hands by Tuesday to meet the April 7 postmark deadline."

The court conservatives said Ginsberg's "entirely misplaced" dissent "completely overlooks" that the court is allowing the absentee ballots to be received by April 13, so long as they are postmarked April 7. But that changes Wisconsin election law, says Matthew DeFour, state politics editor for the Wisconsin State Journal.

The state Supreme Court — one of whose 5 conservative members recused himself because he's on Tuesday's ballot — said Evers lacked the authority to change the election date. Evers had called the GOP-controlled legislature into special session over the weekend to shift the date or switch to all-mail-in-ballots, like Ohio did, but the Republican leaders gaveled in and out of season without taking any action, NPR News reports. Thousands of poll workers have refused to participate in the election over COVID-19 fears; heavily Democratic Milwaukee, for example, will have just five polling sites, not its planned 180. The National Guard has been asked to help. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
With courtrooms closed, family finds a different way to make son's adoption official

1:35 a.m.
A judge's gavel.
iStock

It wasn't the adoption ceremony they planned, but in the end, the only thing that mattered was Dominic became an official member of the Parsons family.

Before courthouses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tania and Christopher Parsons were planning a special day for Dominic, 7. They adopted their 13-year-old daughter Angel in 2017, and it was clear how much she "loved her special day and how memorable it was," Tania told ABC News. They wanted the same thing for Dominic, but plans had to change when the coronavirus hit.

Instead of holding the ceremony in a courtroom, Judge John Cherry called the Parsons at their Pennsylvania home, and officiated the formal adoption over the phone. Cherry told Tania and Christopher they are "two angels" who will "guarantee a life of happiness and love for this child," and said the court is "so grateful to you for stepping up."

He also gave the family something to look forward to — when kids go into his courtroom, he lets them pick out a toy, and Cherry told ABC News he "made a promise that when this is over, they can all come to Judge Cherry's treasure chest." Catherine Garcia

He wants a new drug
Trump has a 'small personal financial interest' in hydroxycholorquine drugmaker. Allies have bigger stakes.

12:31 a.m.

President Trump has been promoting the malaria and lupus drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 "with all of the enthusiasm of a real estate developer," even as the medical experts on his coronavirus task force have repeatedly "warned against overselling a drug yet to be proved a safe remedy, particularly for heart patients," The New York Times reports. Some hospitals in Sweden stopped using hodroxycholoriquinine to treat the coronavirus due to adverse side effects, and the International Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy rejected a positive French study it had published on the drug, cited by Trump.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease officials, has warned publicly and privately against promoting the drug absent studies showing its effectiveness, and "behind the scenes, career health officials have raised even stronger warnings about the risk to some Americans' heart health and other complications, but been warned not to publicly speak out and potentially contradict Trump," Politico reports. "Trump's focus on the drugs ... has increasingly warped his administration's response. Health officials have been told to prioritize the anti-malaria drugs over other projects that scientists believe have more potential to fight the outbreak." So...

"If hydroxychloroquine becomes an accepted treatment, several pharmaceutical companies stand to profit, including shareholders and senior executives with connections to the president," the Times reports. "Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine." Other top Trump donors, allies, gold buddies, and Cabinet officials also have various ties to hydroxychlorquine.

On the other hand, some hospitals in New York are using the drug to treat COVID-19, with mixed results. Senior administration officials tell Politico that Trump really believes hydroxychloroquine could end the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has told associates Oracle founder Larry Ellison first pointed him to the drug, and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, Rudy Giuliani, and trade adviser Peter Navarro have boosted his faith. "He thinks that it's the drug that's going to get everyone back to work," one Republican close to the White House told Politico, joking: "Do you have a supply?" Peter Weber

rude
Acting Navy secretary apologizes for calling ousted carrier commander 'stupid'

12:27 a.m.
Thomas Modly.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly apologized on Monday night after insulting the former commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt during a visit to the aircraft carrier.

There are roughly 5,000 crew members on the Theodore Roosevelt, and more than 150 have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Last week, the ship's commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, wrote a letter to the Navy saying "decisive action" was required in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 on board. "We are not at war," he said. "Sailors do not need to die." After the letter was leaked to the media, Crozier was dismissed; as he left the aircraft carrier for the last time on Friday, sailors chanted his name and cheered.

The Theodore Roosevelt is now docked in Guam, and Modly flew thousands of miles to visit the ship on Monday. In his remarks to the sailors — according to an audio version obtained by The Wall Street Journal — Modly said of Crozier: "If he didn't think, in my opinion, that this information wasn't going to get into the public, in this information age we live in, then he was either too naive or too stupid to be commanding officer of a ship like this."

Modly's remarks were swiftly criticized, with Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a Navy veteran, among the many lawmakers calling on him to be fired. On Monday night, Modly said he does not "think Capt. Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid," adding, "I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw attention to the situation on his ship. I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused." He also said he was sorry to Crozier for "any pain my remarks may have caused." Catherine Garcia

$$$$$
Pelosi reportedly tells Democrats next coronavirus relief package will top $1 trillion

April 6, 2020
Nancy Pelosi.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

During a private conference call with Democrats on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at least $1 trillion will be needed for the next coronavirus relief package.

Last month, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package, and Pelosi said the next bill will build onto that, people on the call told Bloomberg News. Pelosi said there will have to be more direct payments to individuals, extended unemployment insurance, and additional funding for food stamps and the Payroll Protection Plan, which provides small business loans.

One lawmaker told Bloomberg News Pelosi also said the bill should help state and local governments, particularly in areas with no more than 500,000 residents. While the House isn't scheduled to be back in session until April 20 at the earliest, Pelosi said she wants the package passed this month. President Trump was asked on Monday evening about a second round of direct payments to Americans, and he said it is "absolutely under consideration." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Australia's highest court overturns abuse convictions of Cardinal George Pell

April 6, 2020
Cardinal George Pell.
William West/AFP via Getty Images

Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic leader ever found guilty of sexually abusing children, has had his convictions overturned and will be released from prison.

He was found guilty in 2018 of molesting two boys in 1996, when he was archbishop of Melbourne, and sentenced to six years in prison. Australia's high court on Tuesday overturned his convictions after finding the jury "ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant's guilt with respect to each of the offenses for which he was convicted."

Pell, who once served as an adviser to Pope Francis and was the Vatican's chief financial officer, has spent the last 13 months in prison. Catherine Garcia

sweet
New Zealand PM tells kids the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are both 'essential workers'

April 6, 2020
Jacinda Ardern.
Mark Mitchell-Pool/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared a special message with the children of her country on Monday, explaining to them why the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy might not be able to stop by their houses during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand has been on a national lockdown since March 25, with only essential workers able to leave their homes. On Monday, Ardern said the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny are both considered essential, adding, "as you can imagine, at this time they're going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies. I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."

Ardern also suggested that kids and their parents get creative and draw eggs to put up in their windows, so people walking by can go on an egg hunt. Catherine Garcia

