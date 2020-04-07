UFC President Dana White claims he's 'securing a private island' to continue fights

Dana White is fighting to keep holding UFC events even amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The plan, White claims? Move them to a private island.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship president revealed his bizarre idea to TMZ this week, claiming he's "a day or two away from securing a private island," as UFC plans to keep "pumping out fights every week" but "I won't be able to get international fighters, all of them, into the U.S."

UFC 249, scheduled for April 18, couldn't move forward at its New York location amid the coronavirus pandemic, and three UFC shows have been canceled due to the coronavirus. But UFC officials have been looking for a new venue to still put on UFC 249, and ESPN reports the "promotion believes it is very close to securing" one.

After April 18, UFC will be "getting back into our regular schedule," White told ESPN. The UFC boss in this ESPN interview also made the reporter literally laugh out loud when he declared, "I've also secured an island. I've got an island." Asked how fighters will get to this mysterious island location, he revealed they'll be flown in without actually knowing where they're going.

"We're going to get the fighters somewhere, and we're going to bring them to this location," White told ESPN. "They won't know where they're headed to."

TMZ perhaps best summed up the series of revelations from White in its story by writing, "YES, THIS IS REAL!!!" Brendan Morrow