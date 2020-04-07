Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion to coronavirus relief

-
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion to coronavirus relief5:16 p.m.
Is Trump's 'campaign of retaliation' about to get worse?5:14 p.m.
Surgeon general: Coronavirus death toll can come in under projections if we 'continue to do our part'4:08 p.m.
Acting Navy secretary reportedly resigns over ouster of Navy captain3:51 p.m.
Tonight's super pink moon is the closest of the year. Here's how to watch.3:02 p.m.
Wisconsin primary voters on decision to turn out despite coronavirus: 'You have to be heard'2:45 p.m.
YouTube bans coronavirus conspiracy videos after livestreamer falsely links virus to 5G networks1:48 p.m.
R. Kelly's motion to get out of jail because of the coronavirus denied by judge1:37 p.m.
