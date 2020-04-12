See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Researcher says if U.S. reopens May 1, there would 'very clearly' be a coronavirus rebound

April 12, 2020
A business in New York with a closed sign.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The White House is paying close attention to several models that use data to project the number of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths that may take place in the United States, including one by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. On Sunday, the institute's director, Dr. Christopher Murray, appeared on Face the Nation to discuss a rolling reopening of the economy and how incomplete closures in some states will affect others with stricter social distancing guidelines.

Murray told host Margaret Brennan that the "issue is if you open up too soon and there is a big load of cases still in the community that have the potential to go back to community transmission, we can quickly see resurgences in some states. So some states it's possible in May, but in other states, it's going to be very, you know, very unlikely that that would not lead to an immediate resurgence."

States on the West Coast seem to be "farther along the epidemic, peaking, and then we need multiple weeks of closures after that peak to bring the burden of cases down to the points where testing and contract tracing has a chance of working," Murray said.

Since there wasn't a uniform implementation of social distancing closures across all states, a major question is how to control importation from outside regions. "We have rock solid evidence that the full closures work," Murray said. "We've seen that in Italy and Spain. We're seeing that out here out west. But what we don't know is do these sort of incomplete closures have the same impact."

In its initial testing, Murray's institute found that "if you opened up the entire country May 1, then we would very clearly have a rebound," he said. "We don't think the capability in the states exists yet to deal with that volume of cases. And so by July or August, we could be back in the same situation we are now." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Calgary teens create hotline for seniors to help them feel connected during quarantine

12:00 a.m.
A woman holds a smartphone.
iStock

High school students in Alberta, Canada, want to make sure senior citizens who are in quarantine and away from their families and friends don't feel alone.

On Friday, the Calgary teens launched Joy4All, a free hotline seniors can call anytime to hear a pre-recorded joke, poem, positive story, or feel-good quote. "A lot of folks who are in isolation are really missing their families right now," teacher Jamie Anderson told CBC News. "So we're just trying to fill in some of the gaps and bring them a little bit of joy and levity during these difficult times."

The hotline isn't entirely finished, as the teens are working on adding messages in different languages. Student Jared Quinn said he knows that people his age might not have a lot in common with senior citizens, and this is one way to bridge the gap. "I think we can learn a lot of respect for each other and a lot of wisdom from our elders in the community," he said. Catherine Garcia

wild weather
Tornadoes in Mississippi leave at least 6 dead

April 12, 2020
A destroyed shed in Yazoo County, Mississippi.
Mike Evans/WLBT-TV, via AP

At least six people were killed in southern Mississippi on Sunday as severe storms swept through the state.

As of late Sunday afternoon, at least 13 tornadoes touched down in southern Mississippi and Louisiana, the Clarion Ledger reports, and there are still active severe thunderstorm warnings in Mississippi.

In Monroe, Louisiana, heavy winds damaged between 200 and 300 homes and buildings across town, and caused up to $30 million in damage to planes inside a hangar at Monroe Regional Airport, the News Star reports. Catherine Garcia

Fauci says earlier coronavirus lockdown would have saved lives

April 12, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said there was "a lot of pushback" to the idea of enacting federal social distancing guidelines in February, and "you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that."

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said what goes into making such a major decision is "complicated," adding that "if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it might have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then."

The White House issued social distancing guidelines on March 16, and when asked by Tapper what took so long, Fauci responded: "As I have said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We made a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it's not. ... It is what it is. We are where we are right now."

Fauci also told Tapper it's "difficult" to predict when social distancing guidelines could be relaxed, explaining that it's "going to be depending where you are in the country, the nature of the outbreak that you have already experienced, and the threat of an outbreak that you may not have experienced. So it's going to have to look at the situation in different parts of the country." There are more than 530,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States, and at least 20,486 Americans have died from the virus. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and sports
Baseball is back — in Taiwan

April 12, 2020

Baseball fans, rejoice.

It will likely be a while before Major League Baseball returns, if it does at all this year, even with some far-fetched plans being discussed. But Taiwan, which has been praised for its ability to stem the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, was able to get the Chinese Professional Baseball League season started Sunday after rain postponed Saturday's expected opener. No fans were in the stands for Sunday's clash between the Chinatrust Brothers and the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in Taichung, but the empty stadium didn't diminish the significance of the moment for some fans.

The Korean Baseball Organization looks like it has the best shot at being the next league to return to the diamond, possibly in early May. The diminishing number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea even have some folks believing the KBO can pull off a full season. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Former FDA commissioner doesn't think Trump should pull WHO funding, but says president has some valid concerns

April 12, 2020

President Trump has said he's reviewing whether to pull funding from the World Health Organization because he believes it allowed China to get away with hiding the truth about the novel COVID-19 coronavirus within its borders. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb doesn't believe now is the time to make a decision like that, especially because he's concerned about the virus taking off in the Southern Hemisphere where several countries lack the necessary health infrastructure. But he does think the president raises some valid concerns.

"China was not truthful with the world at the outset of this," Gottlieb told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, adding that if Beijing had been upfront about things, they may have been able to contain the virus entirely.

And he doesn't think the WHO is blameless, either, since it was validating Chinese claims as late as Jan. 14 that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. The organization, he said, also didn't compel Beijing to share the viral strains, which would have allowed diagnostic tests to be produced earlier around the world.

Instead of getting stripped of major U.S. funding, though, Gottlieb thinks the WHO needs to launch a report into how China handled things. He also echoed an ever-more popular talking point among analysts that the organization needs to "embrace Taiwan's role and allow them to attend the World Health Assembly." As things stand, the WHO has "frozen" Taiwan out, at "the behest of China," Gottlieb said. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Fauci is hopeful November election won't be hindered by coronavirus, but urges caution

April 12, 2020

The novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of several presidential primaries over the last few weeks. Ultimately, the cancellations didn't change much as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dropped out of the Democratic race, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the last candidate standing. Biden even won Alaska's primary Saturday, where Sanders — who performed well there in 2016 — still had a shot at the vote-by-mail-only contest, signaling that the senator's chances at mounting a comeback were slim.

But the question over how the virus will affect the general election between Biden and President Trump in November still looms. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union he's hopeful voting will be mostly standard by then. Like so many other things, though, it depends on how well the U.S. follows through on its efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Right now, things are trending in the right direction, but Fauci preached caution.

Even if the virus does bounce back, though, Fauci believes the country may be better prepared to test for and treat the virus and therefore could avoid going to some of the extreme lengths again. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

China's new tax incentives encourage wild animal exports

April 12, 2020
Wuhan seafood market.
NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Nobody is certain how the novel COVID-19 coronavirus first infected humans, but the most frequent theory points to a wet market in Wuhan, China, and, more specifically, to the wild animals sold in it. It's widely believed the virus originated in bats and possibly jumped to another host — some have pointed to the endangered pangolins, others believe it may have been snakes — in the market before leaping again to humans, sparking a pandemic.

Regardless of the specific species, Beijing imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of wild animals, practices which were heavily criticized by animal rights activists long before the virus. But The Wall Street Journal reports a government document from March showed China set up tax incentives for the export of animal products including edible snakes and turtles, primate meat, beaver and civet (the animal believed to have transferred the SARS virus to humans in 2003) musk, and rhino horns, the trade of which varies legally around the globe.

The wild animal exports make up a small percentage of the goods tied to the new incentives, but a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service found that encouraging the sale of such products, even if it's just a small amount, could "spread the risk" of future viral infections to the global market, possibly rendering the in-country ban ineffective in the long run. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

