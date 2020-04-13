See More Speed Reads
Don't You Dare
Edit

Trump adviser Peter Navarro made a bad bet 60 Minutes didn't cover pandemic preparedness under Obama

5:16 a.m.

The Trump administration task force working on supply chains for medical and personal protective equipment, run by Jared Kushner and his friends and allies — collectively called "the children" inside the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters where they worked — has "pushed aside federal emergency management response teams that had long-established methods for engaging assistance from the public and private sectors" and instead "first reached out to personal contacts," NBC News reported Sunday.

"Jared and his friends decided they were going to do their thing," a senior government official involved in the response effort told NBC News. "It cost weeks." CBS News' 60 Minutes spoke with Peter Navarro, Trump's trade adviser and newly minuted supply-chain manager, about why the Trump administration appeared to be caught flat-footed by the pandemic.

"In his new role, Navarro is in charge of the federal response of getting personal protective equipment, or PPE, for America's medical workers," Bill Whitaker said to set up a clip in 60 Minutes Overtime. "Navarro was at times more interested in questioning 60 Minutes' record than in discussing preparations the Trump administration made for this global pandemic."

Navarro issued 60 Minutes a specific challenge, in fact: "I challenge you: Show me the 60 Minutes episode a year ago, two years ago, or during the Obama administration, during the Bush administration, that said, 'Hey, global pandemic's coming, you gotta do X, Y, and Z, and by the way, we would shut down the entire global economy to fight it.' Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." Whitaker showed that, by Navarro's standards, 60 Minutes had plenty of credence to criticize Trump's level of preparedness. Watch below. Peter Weber

#MeToo or Not #MeToo
Edit

Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against Biden got a New York Times investigation

4:24 a.m.
Joe Biden
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A former staff assistant to Joe Biden, Tara Reade, has accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her when she worked in his Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993. Biden's campaign says the allegation is false and a New York Times investigation found no corroboration outside of two friends she told in 1993 and 2008.

The Times spoke with both of Reade's friends, seven other women who accused Biden of inappropriate (but not sexual) touching last year, and several people who worked in Biden's office at the time, including two interns Reade supervised. The newspaper tried and failed to locate a complaint Reade said she had filed with the Senate. "No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade's allegation," reporters Lisa Lerer and Sydney Ember wrote. "The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden."

Reade says when she took Biden a gym bag one afternoon in 1993, he pushed her against the wall, kissed her neck, and reached under her skirt, penetrating her with his finger, stopping only when she reacted negatively. She says she told her brother and mother about the incident at the time; her mother is dead and her brother, who has publicly confirmed part of her account, did not speak with the Times. Biden "firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully," deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. "Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen."

Biden's former Senate chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, and longtime executive assistant said they would have remembered if Reade had complained to them about Biden harassing her, as she said she did, and it would have been out of character. Melissa Lefko, a staff assistant for Biden in 1992 and 1993, said she had no memory of Reade but Biden's office was a "very supportive environment for women" and she had experienced no harassment herself. "When you work on the Hill, everyone knows who the good guys are and who the bad guys are, and Biden was a good guy," she told the Times. Peter Weber

Fever vs Cure
Edit

How hydroxychloroquine went from a tweeted Google Doc to Trump's favorite COVID-19 drug

3:03 a.m.

Everyone wants a cure for COVID-19, the new coronavirus spreading around the world and causing economic and social upheaval. An effective treatment would also go a long way toward helping the world amble toward normalcy while researchers develop and test a vaccine. President Trump has put great store in hydroxychlorquine, a malaria drug used now to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, but his federal health and medical advisers are skeptical.

The prominence of the drug as a potential COVID-19 treatment started with Chinese reports of clinical trials, a tweet from Nigeria, and Facebook posts from France, Washington Post fact-checker Elyse Samuels recounts, but it started taking off in the U.S. when a block-chain investor tweeted a Google Doc he cowrote exploring chloroquine's coronavirus-slaying properties — and Elon Musk retweeted it three days later, on March 16. Conservative media picked up the claims, the Fox News, and finally Trump and his close allies.

"As hype around the drugs continued, experts were wary about a lack of scientific evidence," with Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly noting there was nothing but "anecdotal reports" backing up the drug's claims, Samuels noted, explaining: "Anecdotal evidence is like a Yelp review, but for science." Trump argues that coronavirus patients have nothing to lose, but "there have been and will continue to be negative consequences of overpromising the drug's potential," she added. "Rumors on the internet are the least reliable source of information, and politicians are not qualified to give scientific advice, despite even the best of intentions." Watch Samuels' brief history of a would-be miracle cure, and her conversations with experts on why it probably isn't, below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

World's biggest pork processor closing South Dakota plant where 238 employees have coronavirus

2:09 a.m.
The Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
AP Photo/Stephen Groves

With coronavirus spreading through its employee ranks, Smithfield Foods, the world's biggest pork processor, announced on Sunday it is closing its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant indefinitely.

The plant employs about 3,700 workers, and 238 are now infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Smithfield employees account for 55 percent of South Dakota's total number of known coronavirus cases, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Saturday. Originally, the plant was only going to be closed temporarily for a deep cleaning, but Noem and the mayor of Sioux Falls recommended shutting it down for at least two weeks, Reuters reports. Smithfield said it will pay employees for the next two weeks, and will reopen after getting the okay from local and state officials.

The Sioux Falls plant represents 4 to 5 percent of U.S. pork production, Reuters says, and in a statement released Sunday, Smithfield CEO Ken Sullivan warned the U.S. is moving "perilously close to the edge" of having enough meat to fill store shelves. "It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running," he added. "These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation's livestock farmers." Catherine Garcia

Trump tweets
Edit

Trump attacks The New York Times, Fox News anchor over report detailing ignored coronavirus warnings

1:48 a.m.

President Trump is clearly unhappy with a New York Times report published Saturday that details several instances in which his "inability or unwillingness to absorb warnings coming at him" from top officials about the COVID-19 coronavirus, starting in mid-January, led to his administration "squandering vital time as the coronavirus spread silently across the country."

For example, top U.S. health officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar — then in charge of the White House coronavirus task force — and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci were concerned enough about the virus by mid-February to schedule a Feb. 26 meeting to convince Trump to enact strict mitigation strategies like targeted "quarantine and isolation measures," the Times reports. But after another top U.S. health official issued a bleak warning about the outbreak on Feb. 25, the meeting was canceled, "replaced by a news conference in which the president announced that the White House response would be put under the command of Vice President Mike Pence." Trump issued social distancing guidelines March 16.

Trump issued several tweets Sunday criticizing the article, the Times, and the news media in general. The Times story is "fake, just like the 'paper' itself," he tweeted Sunday night. "I was criticized for moving too fast when I issued the China Ban, long before most others wanted to do so," and Azar "told me nothing until later." He retweeted a former GOP candidate calling for firing Fauci, adding that he "banned China long before people spoke up." (Trump issued his China travel restrictions Feb. 2 with the backing of Azar and Fauci but not his economic team, the Times reports, and "40,000 Americans and other authorized travelers have still come into the country from China since that order.")

Trump even mocked Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace after he mentioned the Times article on his show, asking: "What the hell is happening to Fox News?"

Meanwhile, Fox News host Sean Hannity went after one of the six Times reporters credited with writing the article. You can read the article or five takeaways at The New York Times. Peter Weber

here comes the DOJ
Edit

DOJ to look at restrictions placed on religious institutions during pandemic

1:33 a.m.
William Barr.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A Justice Department official told ABC News on Sunday that Attorney General William Barr is taking a look at "multiple" instances where people who violated social distancing guidelines while trying to attend worship services may have received harsher punishments than others in their community.

Barr is paying attention to two cases in particular, ABC News reports. One is out of Mississippi, where police on Wednesday allegedly ticketed worshippers who attended drive-in services at a Baptist church. The other is from Kentucky, where a federal judge on Saturday granted a temporary restraining order for a church in Louisville that wanted to hold drive-in Easter services.

On Twitter, Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said that while "social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly and not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week!" Catherine Garcia

didn't see that coming
Edit

Julian Assange's partner says they had 2 children while he lived in Ecuadorian embassy

12:47 a.m.
Julian Assange.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Stella Morris, a former member of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's legal team, revealed on Sunday that while Assange was living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, he fathered two children with her.

Assange was arrested in 2019, and is now in a London prison as he fights extradition to the United States, where he was indicted on more than a dozen charges under the Espionage Act. In an interview with WikiLeaks, Morris said she is worried about Assange being in prison during the coronavirus pandemic, and his life "might be coming to an end" if he isn't released.

Morris said she met Assange in 2011 and they became a couple in 2015. The pair decided to have children to "break down the walls around him" and "imagine a life beyond prison." Assange was denied bail in March, and his attorney Jennifer Robinson told NBC News Morris chose to share her story publicly because she hopes this will help secure his release.

In a statement, Morris said she can sense "an increasing fear and panic" during her phone conversations with Assange. Morris also declared that she "feared with strong reason for a long time that I will lose Julian to suicide if there is no way in which he can stop his extradition to the U.S. I now fear I may lose him for different reasons and sooner to the virus." His extradition hearing is set to resume in May. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Calgary teens create hotline for seniors to help them feel connected during quarantine

12:00 a.m.
A woman holds a smartphone.
iStock

High school students in Alberta, Canada, want to make sure senior citizens who are in quarantine and away from their families and friends don't feel alone.

On Friday, the Calgary teens launched Joy4All, a free hotline seniors can call anytime to hear a pre-recorded joke, poem, positive story, or feel-good quote. "A lot of folks who are in isolation are really missing their families right now," teacher Jamie Anderson told CBC News. "So we're just trying to fill in some of the gaps and bring them a little bit of joy and levity during these difficult times."

The hotline isn't entirely finished, as the teens are working on adding messages in different languages. Student Jared Quinn said he knows that people his age might not have a lot in common with senior citizens, and this is one way to bridge the gap. "I think we can learn a lot of respect for each other and a lot of wisdom from our elders in the community," he said. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.