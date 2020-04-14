See More Speed Reads
a dose of happiness
Italy allows bookstores to reopen as an 'essential good'

9:35 a.m.
Book store.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Italy is slowly but surely emerging from its coronavirus crisis.

Italy was hit hard and early by the COVID-19 pandemic, counting more than 150,000 cases and 20,000 deaths, namely in its northern region. While pretty much everything remains on lockdown in that area, the south of Italy will soon start letting some services reopen, starting with bookstores, stationary shops, and stores that sell baby clothes and supplies, The Associated Press reports.

Stores and businesses in Lombardy and Piemonte, in the north of Italy, will remain closed until at least May 3. But as long as bookstores maintain strict social distancing and sanitary measures, they can start reopening, Italian premier Giuseppe Conte announced Tuesday. Local leaders are interpreting this new order how they'd see fit: Areas in central Italy have said they'll stay closed for another week, while some regions will only let stores open up two days each week.

The selective reopenings are mostly meant to let parents outfit their growing babies and allow students to get new supplies they need. But Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini also argued they had a deeper meaning: "It's not a symbolic gesture, but the recognition that even books are an essential good." Kathryn Krawczyk

predictions
IMF estimates global GDP will shrink by 3 percent, dwarfing financial crisis contraction

9:44 a.m.

The International Monetary Fund has finally spoken — and it wasn't pretty.

In the first World Economic Outlook report since the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic began, the IMF estimated Tuesday that the global GDP will shrink 3 percent this year, far beyond the 0.1 percent contraction in 2009 amid the financial crisis. Like many other forecasters, though, the IMF thinks there will be a significant rebound in 2021, pegging their prediction at 5.8 percent. The U.S., meanwhile, is expected to see its GDP fall by nearly 6 percent, and then jump back up by 4.7.

The anticipated recoveries are somewhat reassuring news, but if the forecast is accurate, the global market would still fall short of their pre-virus trends. The organization was also very cautious in their projections, acknowledging that if the virus hangs around for longer than expected or rebounds at a later point, an even greater contraction could be expected, as well as a slower recovery. "Like in a war or a political crisis, there is continued severe uncertainty about the intensity of the duration and intensity of the shock," said Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

'we would have a problem'
Cuomo says he would ignore an order from Trump to reopen New York before it was safe

9:23 a.m.

After President Trump claimed "total" authority amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says he would not follow a presidential order to reopen the state too soon.

Cuomo spoke to CNN on Tuesday morning after on Monday, Trump insisted it's his decision when states reopen after issuing stay-at-home orders and closing non-essential business during the coronavirus pandemic. "When somebody's the president of the United States, the authority is total," Trump said. Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that it is not the "governors' decision to open up the states" but rather "the decision of the president."

Trump's assertion of "total" authority came after the governors of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island said on Monday they'd coordinate plans to reopen. With Trump's comments in mind, Cuomo was asked Tuesday what would happen if Trump ordered him to reopen New York on a specific date.

"If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people of my state, I wouldn't do it," Cuomo said. "And we would have a constitutional challenge between the state and the federal government, and that would go into the courts, and that would be the worst possible thing he could do at this moment, would be to act dictatorial and to act in a partisan, divisive way."

The New York governor also warned that Trump "should not even think of going there."

Cuomo similarly told Today in an interview Tuesday that "we would have a problem" if Trump ordered New York to reopen in a way that wasn't safe, adding, "If we don't reopen correctly, you will see those virus numbers go up again, and more people will die." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 is spreading fast in nursing homes, homeless shelters, jails, and South Dakota

9:18 a.m.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

South Dakota is one of five states — all largely rural, all headed by Republican governors — that have not issued statewide shelter-in-place orders to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. "South Dakota is not New York City," Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said earlier this month. On Monday, 57 more workers at a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total at the plant "well above 300 — and making it one of the country's largest clusters," along with Chicago's Cook County Jail and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, The Washington Post reports. South Dakota currently has 868 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths in a state with fewer than 900,000 residents.

Rural areas are particularly vulnerable to the economic and medical costs of the pandemic. In justifying her decision to keep South Dakota off lockdown, Noem argued that individuals, not the state, "are primarily responsible for their safety" and "entrusted with expansive freedoms." That's not true of prisons, homeless shelters, and nursing homes, all of which are also becoming significant vectors of transmission.

"At least 2,300 long-term care facilities in 37 states have reported positive cases of COVID-19," and "more than 3,000 residents have died," USA Today reports, citing incomplete state data since the federal government isn't tracking cases in America's 15,600 nursing homes. But "nursing homes have emerged as a blind spot for COVID-19 around the world," Politico notes, and in the few countries that strictly report the figures, roughly half of COVID-19 deaths are in care homes.

Coronavirus is also spreading quickly through the homeless populations of New York City, San Francisco, and other metropolitan areas, The New York Times and Stat News detail, putting specific strains on already overburdened homeless shelters and hospitals.

Cook County Jail stands as the largest single point of infection in the U.S., though, with more than 500 people testing positive so far. Illinois and local officials are releasing hundreds of non-violent offenders from the jail, but thousands won't be released, and social distancing and frequent hand-washing aren't possible in a crowded prison. "I feel for a lot of the guys in there that can't get out of there — knowing that they're going to die in there," a released Cook County Jail inmate named Linn told NPR. Peter Weber

'cause the state of Florida said so
Florida declares WWE an essential business that can operate during stay-at-home order

8:09 a.m.
Vince McMahon
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

During the coronavirus pandemic, Florida has come to the conclusion that putting on professional wrestling shows is an essential activity.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Monday said the state has deemed World Wrestling Entertainment an essential business, meaning the company can go back to holding live shows despite the state's stay-at-home order that lasts through the end of the month, ESPN reports. Demings said WWE was given that designation after discussions with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), even though they weren't "initially" deemed essential.

"With some conversation with the governor's office regarding the governor's [stay-at-home] order, they were deemed an essential business," Demings said, per the Miami Herald. "Therefore, they were allowed to remain open."

WWE has in recent weeks been broadcasting pre-taped shows with no fans in attendance. This includes WrestleMania, which this year was taped without an audience at the WWE's Performance Center in Florida.

A memo from DeSantis' office specifies that "employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience" are considered essential, although only if the production is in a location closed to the general public. A DeSantis spokesperson said these services are essential "because they are critical to Florida's economy." ESPN notes this could potentially allow other sports to return in Florida.

"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," WWE said in a statement. "We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff."

WWE recently confirmed a COVID-19 case among an employee but said "we believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff" because the individual developed symptoms after exposure to two health care workers, and "the employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals." Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus news you can use
You don't need to obsessively disinfect your groceries, and other coronavirus tips from experts

7:22 a.m.
Shopping during the plague in D.C.
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

Grocery shopping is one of the few things everyone is still doing in the time of COVID-19 social distancing. Whether you order online or shop in a store, you eventually come in contact with the food and toiletries — but "don't drive yourself crazy disinfecting your groceries," writes NPR's Maria Godoy, citing virologists, infectious disease specialists, and food safety experts.

No matter what that family doctor in Michigan advised in his video, "all of the experts we spoke with say that disinfecting and hand-washing every last item in your grocery haul is really not necessary," Godoy reports. "You might find it comforting to know that none of these experts are doing this themselves." There's a very small chance you could contract the coronavirus from touching a package then your face, but "the majority of transmission is probably going to be from respiratory droplets, which you're exposed to when you're around other people," says Angela Rasmussen, a Columbia University virologist.

You should shop alone, avoid crowded stores, sanitize your cart, stay six feet from fellow shoppers, and get in and out of the store as quickly as possible, but your best bet to avoid contamination from the groceries themselves is washing your hands with soap and water after shopping, again after unpacking the groceries, and before preparing the food and eating. Gloves aren't necessary at the store, but do wear a mask.

"Time is really on your side here," said Dr. David Aronoff, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "After 24 hours, the vast majority of virus is no longer infectious," and after 72 hours, there's almost no trace of the virus on most surfaces. You can leave nonperishable food out for 24 hours before putting it away, though it's good practice to wipe down countertops where you unpacked the groceries. Read more expert advice on how to pay, whether to change clothes, and other tips at NPR. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts fret about Trump's premature coronavirus reopening aspirations, past flubs, Dr. Fauci's job

5:18 a.m.

President Trump's "metrics" for when to reopen the economy are in his brain, he explained on Friday and The Late Show dramatized Monday.

"The United States, tragically, has now passed every other country in coronavirus fatalities, and to add insult to incompetence, this weekend there were multiple exposés on Trump's mishandling of the crisis," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. As detailed in the article Trump is most upset about, in The New York Times, "it's clear that Trump is in over his head, and I'm not the only one who feels that way — evidently, so does Donald Trump."

"Right now, Trump is talking about ending the stay-at-home for the country as early as May 1, to which I say: Mayday!" Colbert said. But "here's the thing: Reopening the country is not up to Trump, because from the very beginning Trump has left all the hard decisions on fighting coronavirus to the individual states." Naturally, "a lot of governors are coordinating when to lift the quarantines, but Trump wants to be the only hero who opens things back up," he added, addressing Trump: "You were the one who said you were just a cheerleader — you put yourself on the sidelines."

"Trump has no idea when the country will be open for business again, but that doesn't stop reporters from continually asking when the country will be open again," Jimmy Kimmel sighed. "It looks like the president has another enemy inside his administration, and unfortunately that enemy is Dr. Anthony Fauci," he said. "A spokesperson for the White House said the media chatter is ridiculous and that Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci — so he is definitely firing Dr. Fauci. If Dr. Fauci wants to keep his job, he'd better find a way to blame this virus on Hunter Biden, and quick."

The Daily Show gathered together some of the people Trump has actually blamed for the pandemic.

"The same president who ignored repeated warnings from medical experts and intelligence officials about the crisis and instead just went with his intuition is once again telling people he's going to decide to reopen the economy soon, based on his instincts," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. He ran through some new details from the "bombshell New York Times report" on Trump's missed warnings and lost opportunities. Watch to the end to see what Meyers keeps in his attic closet. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
CNN's Jim Acosta expresses concern Trump's 'meltdown' shows he's not 'in control on multiple levels'

2:16 a.m.

"I've covered six presidents, but I've never covered any White House briefing quite like the one tonight," USA Today's Susan Page tweeted Monday night, after President Trump's unusual coronavirus press conference. The event, which lasted a record two and a half hours, included infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci carefully walking back comments about how an earlier response would have saved many lives, a White House-produced video mixing praise for Trump's response with criticism of the media, and Trump incorrectly claiming "total" authority over when states lift their various stay-at-home orders.

Reason senior editor Robby Soave also found Trump's press conference extraordinary.

On CNN, which broadcast much of Trump's speech even while contemporaneously describing it as an angry "propaganda session," White House correspondent Jim Acosta seemed concerned about Trump's wellbeing. "I have to tell you, that is the biggest meltdown I have ever seen from a president of the United States in my career," he said. "I don't think a reasonable person could watch what we just saw over the last hour and conclude that the president is in control. He sounds like he is out of control. And he was ranting and raving for the better part of the last hour during that news conference."

Acosta said by "claiming that he has authorities that he doesn't have," Trump is trying to assert control after East Coast and West Coast governors agreed they would decide when their states would open in a coordinated fashion, with advice from Fauci and other federal experts. "To some extent, top public health officials and governors are working around the president for precisely the reason that we just saw unfold in front of our very eyes over the last hour," he said, "and that is: The president doesn't sound like he's in control on multiple levels." Watch below. Peter Weber

