Former UN ambassador claims Trump's WHO funding pullout exceeds Putin's 'wildest dreams'

9:38 a.m.

President Trump caused a stir Tuesday evening when he announced the United States will stop funding the World Health Organization and review its "role in in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread" of COVID-19.

There's been a lot of backlash over the decision, but one person who might be pleased by it is Russian President Vladimir Putin. At least that's what former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power — who served in the role during the Obama administration — thinks.

Not only does Power imagine Putin is happy about the funding pullout, but she claims it probably goes beyond "his wildest dreams" of the fall of the U.S.'s global reputation.

Putin hasn't said anything publicly about Trump's decision, but, for what it's worth, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously discouraged any finger pointing at the WHO or specific countries. He did, however, praise Trump's offer to eventually provide Russia with medical equipment to fight the pandemic in a "partner-like approach." Tim O'Donnell

Retail sales plunge a record 8.7 percent in March

9:39 a.m.
Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, retail sales just experienced the biggest plunge on record.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that retail sales in March dropped 8.7 percent, Reuters reports. This is the biggest decline since the data started being tracked in 1992. In February, retail sales fell a revised 0.4 percent. Though a big decline was expected in a month in which businesses around the country were forced to close down to the coronavirus pandemic, the number was even worse than the 8.0 percent that economists were anticipating.

"We knew the drop in March retail sales would be ugly, but it is still stunning to see," The Washington Post's Heather Long tweeted.

Previously, the biggest monthly decline in retail sales was in the fall of 2008, when there was a drop of almost 4 percent, The New York Times reports. The Post notes clothing stores took a particularly big hit with sales falling 50.7 percent last month compared to a year ago.

Unemployment claims recently soared past 16 million in three weeks after another 6.6 million filings in the most recent report. This once again shattered the record for most unemployment filings in a single week, which was previously 695,000.

CNN's Julia Chatterley called these numbers "nothing like we've ever seen before," adding this shows that "when the U.S. economy effectively shuts down, so do consumers." But Chatterley warned that since most non-essential businesses didn't start shutting down until halfway through the month, "as bad as this March number is, April is going to be worse." Brendan Morrow

Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

9:22 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has joined the pile of Democrats lining up behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

After both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden's 2020 run, Warren did the same on Wednesday with a video message. Recording from her home, Warren praised how Biden "has spent nearly his entire life in public service," and has the "empathy" needed to govern not just in this moment, but for the future.

Warren was one of the last candidates to drop out of the 2020 primary contest. It was thought she might endorse her fellow progressive and friend Sanders, but she, like Obama, waited to voice any kind of support until there was a single presumptive nominee. Kathryn Krawczyk

NBCUniversal debuts 'early preview' of its new streaming service Peacock for some users

8:33 a.m.
NBC
Michael Nagle / Getty Images

Yet another new streaming service is making its debut, at least for some. The coronavirus pandemic, however, will push much of its original content off this year's calendar.

NBCUniversal on Wednesday rolled out a free "early preview" of its new streaming service Peacock for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. It will be available for everyone in July, although moving that launch up is a possibility, the company says. The service will ultimately feature a combination of original programming and classic movies and shows from NBCUniversal's library, from Parks and Recreation to Jurassic Park. Late night shows will also be made available on Peacock earlier than they actually air on TV.

But as far as the original programming, NBCUniversal said this week a "significant" number of them are being delayed to 2021 as productions shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We're unclear when things are exactly going to be back to normal," Peacock chair Matt Strauss said, although he added the company is "optimistic" about being able to finish some originals this year like the Saved by the Bell reboot, Variety reports.

When Peacock ultimately launches wide in July, it will offer both premium versions and a limited free version, something The Hollywood Reporter notes could be key if customers are especially wary of spending more money on another streaming service during the coronavirus pandemic. It will also eventually become the exclusive streaming home of The Office when it leaves Netflix. The summer Olympics, though, was supposed to help launch Peacock, but now that it's been delayed to next year, The New York Times notes the company has "lost a marketing advantage."

NBCUniversal ahead of the April 15 preview seemed to concede the service won't really be firing on all cylinders until 2021, with Strauss saying, "What was postponed in 2020 will come back to us even bigger in 2021 when Peacock will arguably be hitting its stride." Brendan Morrow

Bill Gates says Trump's decision to ax WHO funding during a pandemic is just 'as dangerous as it sounds'

8:26 a.m.

President Trump announced Tuesday evening that he will direct the government to stop funding the World Health Organization and "assess the WHO's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus." Bill Gates, who has steered much of his Microsoft fortune to public health initiatives, said halting funding for the WHO "during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds," because "their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them."

His wasn't the lone voice of criticism. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, said cutting off the WHO during "the worst public health crisis in a century" is a "dangerous step in the wrong direction," adding, "Fighting a global pandemic requires international cooperation and reliance on science and data." Nahid Bhadelia, a Boston University infectious disease expert, called the WHO "our eyes on the global scope of this pandemic" and said stripping it of 15 percent of its budget now "is an absolute disaster."

Democrats and even some conservatives joined in the condemnation of what The New York Times called "the latest example of the president's attempt to shift the blame for the handling of the crisis." Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said the WHO could have "declared a global health emergency sooner," but "withholding funds for WHO in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century makes as much sense as cutting off ammunition to an ally as the enemy closes in. The White House knows that it grossly mishandled this crisis from the beginning." Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Ct.) said Trump had little room to talk.

Not everyone thought it was a bad idea, though. Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News that WHO officials have "blood on their hands" for having "fail[ed] us in a pandemic." Peter Weber

China secretly prepared for a pandemic as tens of thousands of people dined together in Wuhan, AP reports

6:51 a.m.
Man on train in Wuhan, China
Getty Images

There was compelling evidence by late December that the new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, was spreading from person to person, but Chinese officials didn't take the threat of a significant outbreak seriously until the coronavirus was detected in Thailand on Jan. 13, The Associated Press reports, citing internal documents and interviews with Chinese officials. Top officials in Beijing started preparing for a pandemic on Jan. 14, but secretly, keeping the public in the dark as the virus spread for six days. President Xi Jinping issued a televised warning on Jan. 20, at which point more than 3,000 people had been infected.

Chinese officials spent the six days distributing test kits to trace the virus nationwide, ordering wider screening of patients, preparing hospitals for an infectious virus, and easing the stringent rules for confirming coronavirus infections, AP reports. During that week, Wuhan "hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people" and "millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations."

"If they took action six days earlier, there would have been much fewer patients and medical facilities would have been sufficient," Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told AP. "We might have avoided the collapse of Wuhan's medical system," and lives would have been saved. Researchers later estimated that if the public had been warned a week earlier and told to wear masks, forego travel, and social-distance, cases could have been cut by up to two-thirds.

China denies that it hid the outbreak early on, and some outside experts argue that Beijing's actions were defensible given its private actions and the risk of provoking unnecessary hysteria. "But the early story of the pandemic in China shows missed opportunities at every step," AP reports. "Under Xi, China's most authoritarian leader in decades, increasing political repression has made officials more hesitant to report cases without a clear green light from the top." Read more at The Associated Press. Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel gawk at Trump's royal coronavirus meltdown

5:04 a.m.

President Trump "can't hold rallies right now because the coronavirus would threaten the lives of his supporters, and Politics 101 is do not kill your voters," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "So Trump has turned the coronavirus press briefings at the White House every day into these little rallies," and "he outdid himself" Monday with "a two-and-a-half-hour-long insane, emotional, misinforming, propagandistic press conference."

Trump was angry about exposés detailing his "well-known public failure to take the coronavirus seriously, so he forced the assembled press to watch a video of his supposed coronavirus success," Colbert said. Trump's video "skipped over the entire month of February," and when CBS's Paula Reid pointed that out, Trump popped. Colbert filled in the blanks.

The Daily Show also recreated Trump's lost February.

Tooning Out the News detected a pattern in Trump's press belligerence.

Trump "gave really an all-timer of a press conference yesterday — he was almost foaming at the mouth," Jimmy Kimmel said. Along with attacking the press, Trump also bizarrely picked a fight with governors over his claimed "total" right to call the shots on reopening the economy, contradicting decades of Republican orthodoxy, Kimmel said. You can't embrace "states' rights" and "the total authority of the federal government at the same time. It's like Thanos having an Iron Man–themed birthday party." He gawked at one of Trump's "unbelievable" tweets: "Not only is he threatening not to help states with federal assistance — with our money — the captain from Mutiny on the Bounty, in the end of that movie, was judged to be unfit to lead."

Trump is anxious to restart America's economy as soon as his historically wrong instincts say it's time, Trevor Noah said at his Daily Social Distancing Show. But lucikly, "America doesn't really need to rely on the president's instincts here. Governors are the ones who locked down their states, and governors are the ones who will decide when to open the states back up."

"When Trump heard that the states were going to be deciding on whether or not to reopen their economies, regardless of his decision, he was quick to remind people that his business cards might say president, but y'all better treat him like the king," Noah said. "But the truth is, Donald, if you're not there for the battle, you don't get to lead the victory parade." Watch below. Peter Weber

The CIA, FAA, France, and Rita Wilson warn about taking chloroquine, a now-politicized COVID-19 option

2:24 a.m.

Chloroquine and its cousin hydroxychloroquine may end up being a highly effective treatment for COVID-19, but patients who try out the suddenly popular anti-malaria drug have plenty to lose, despite what President Trump says. The Central Intelligence Agency, for example, has quietly warned its employees against using the drug unless prescribed by medical professionals "as part of ongoing investigational studies," because "there are potentially significant side effects, including sudden cardiac death."

The Federal Aviation Administration won't let pilots fly within 48 hours of taking chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, CNN reports. The FAA cautions pilots there's "no satisfactory scientific evidence that use of these medications decreases the severity of the virus."

Rita Wilson, who took chloroquine while battling COVID-19 with her husband, Tom Hanks, described its "extreme side effects" on Tuesday's CBS This Morning. "I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo," Wilson told Gayle King. "I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't really know if it's helpful in this case."

France's drug regulator ANSM announced Monday its "initial assessment" on hydroxychloroquine is "that the risks, in particular cardiovascular, associated with these treatments are very present and potentially increased in COVID-19 patients," after at least four patients taking the drug died and dozens more had adverse cardiac events, Politico reports. "France is one of several European countries to raise alarm bells about the medicine touted by Trump." A recent chloroquine study is Brazil was halted after several subjects developed dangerous heart issues.

Several hydroxycloroquine trials are being conducted in the U.S. — South Dakota announced one Monday — and a 46 percent plurality of voters support using the drug before it gets fully vetted by the National Institutes of Health, a Politico/Morning Consult released Wednesday finds. But there is a stark partisan split — 71 percent of Republicans by only 30 percent of Democratic voters support using hydroxycloroquine at this point. Peter Weber

