It's about time
Republican turned independent Rep. Justin Amash is still considering a presidential run

12:20 p.m.

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) may break the mold once again.

Amash, who started his congressional term as a Republican but went independent amid President Trump's impeachment, has been considering a presidential run since mid-February. He still hasn't announced whether he'll run or not, but with this year's major party nominees all but decided, Amash's campaign says he'll do so this week.

"In mid-February, Justin Amash paused active campaigning for his congressional seat to carefully consider a presidential run. He has been discussing the potential campaign with his family, his friends, his team, and others, and a decision can be expected soon," his campaign said in a Wednesday statement. Amash has also been teasing a possible run in tweets over the past few days, including by condemning Trump's comments about a president's "total authority" in saying "Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option." He responded to that tweet to say he's "looking at" running "closely this week."

Amash's candidacy could be both good and bad news for Trump. On one hand, he could attract Republicans who have soured on Trump but also don't want to pick former Vice President Joe Biden, dividing Trump's base of support. But that could also nab votes from Biden, possibly giving Trump an advantage in the end. Kathryn Krawczyk

Italexit?
Edit

Why the coronavirus could lead to another surge in Euroscepticism

12:30 p.m.
European Central Bank.
DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

Euroscepticism never actually went away after Brexit, but European Union stalwarts have largely been holding the line, with gambits from anti-EU leaders like Italy's Matteo Salvini failing over the past year. But the COVID-19 pandemic could change that.

Countries like Italy, Spain, and Portugal have seen their debt burdens rise during the pandemic, but despite calls from Italy for Brussels to issue so-called "eurobonds" to share debt more evenly across the continent, the European Central Bank is instead relying on a massive asset-purchase program which allows all eurozone members to borrow from bond markets during the downturn. But risk varies by country.

"What matters to markets is the sense that we are not seeing solidarity at a time of crisis," Mark Dowding, the chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management, told the Financial Times. "Instead it's every man for himself. That is going to fuel Euroscepticism, which eventually sees fears of a breakup getting priced in."

Richard McGuire, a rates strategist at a Rabobank, concurred, telling FT the "creditworthiness of member states is back at the center of the market's radar." He added that the concern stretches across all of southern Europe. "We are moving back to a two-speed continent," he said. Read more at The Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

veepstakes
Edit

Stacey Abrams thinks she would be 'an excellent running mate'

12:01 p.m.
Stacey Abrams
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden weighs his options for a running mate, one potential candidate is arguing for herself as an "excellent" choice.

Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader for Georgia's House of Representatives and Democratic nominee in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, spoke to Elle for a profile published Wednesday, in which she said she would be "honored" to run with Biden.

"I would be an excellent running mate," Abrams said. "I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I've spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America's place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve."

Biden last month pledged to pick a woman as his running mate, and he has floated Abrams as a possibility, last fall listing in a series of potential candidates "the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia." In fact, Axios reported back in March of last year that Biden advisers were debating whether he should, in an unconventional move, actually announce Abrams as his running mate right at the start of his campaign.

Other possibilities expected to be considered include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). A top Biden adviser recently told NBC News, though, that he "truly hasn't narrowed down his thinking on this." Biden "genuinely intends to go through this process," the adviser said, adding he will in the end "go with his gut." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and sports
Edit

Fauci says sports can likely only return this year without fans

11:07 a.m.
Anthony Fauci.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, isn't completely pessimistic about professional sports returning to action sometime this year, but they'll likely have to do it without spectators.

Fauci told Snapchat's Peter Hamby during an interview Tuesday that "there's a way" to get sports back up and running during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and his idea echoes a much-maligned plan from Major League Baseball. "Nobody comes to the stadium," he said, referring to fans. "Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled."

He said players would have to be tested for COVID-19 every week, as well.

The caveat of playing without fans is no surprise, and 72 percent of Americans said in a recent poll that they wouldn't plan on attending a live sporting event without a vaccine, anyway. But Fauci thinks there would still be plenty of interest in watching games or events on television.

One sport that may be on its way back soon is golf, which is more naturally suited for social distancing than other events. Per Golf Digest, the PGA Tour is expected to resume on June 11 for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. No fans are expected to be able to attend the event. Read more at Golf Digest. Tim O'Donnell

well this is awkward
Edit

Amy Schumer had to rename her baby because his name sounded too much like 'genital'

10:55 a.m.
Amy Schumer.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, were forced to rename their 11-month-old son after realizing they'd accidentally given him a name that sounded too much like "genital," Page Six reports.

Baby Gene had originally been named Gene Attell Fischer, after Schumer's friend Dave Attell. Only belatedly did the parents notice that "Gene Attell" doesn't quite have the right ring to it. "We realized that we, by accident, named our son 'Genital,'" Schumer explained on her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith.

The baby has since been rechristened Gene David Fischer, thus saving him from a lifetime of very rude jokes. Jeva Lange

a surprise to be sure but a welcome one
Edit

Brace for more Baby Yoda memes as a Mandalorian documentary series is announced for Disney+

10:48 a.m.

How does Disney+ get Star Wars fans jazzed to celebrate May the 4th this year? This is the way.

Disney+ on Wednesday announced a new documentary series on the making of its Star Wars show The Mandalorian, which will appropriately be debuting on Star Wars Day: May 4th. There will apparently be quite a bit to delve into, as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be eight episodes long, the same length as the actual series it's covering. After the premiere, new episodes will arrive on Fridays.

The series, according to the announcement, will explore topics like "the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas's Star Wars," and "how the cast brought the characters to life." Expect to see plenty of Baby Yoda, and we can only hope Werner Herzog's deep, profound love for our little green friend will be the focus of at least an entire episode.

Disney+ will also celebrate Star Wars Day this year with the premiere of the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which normally releases its new episodes on Fridays. This is the latest surprise announcement from Disney+ amid the coronavirus pandemic after it also unexpectedly debuted Frozen II on the service months early.

The Mandalorian's second season is currently scheduled for October. But now, the day when Baby Yoda will return, at least by way of behind-the-scenes footage, isn't too far, far away. Brendan Morrow

go figure
Edit

Now even the Tiger King director is embroiled in drama

10:40 a.m.
Eric Goode.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When he's not busy insinuating that Carol Baskin might have murdered her husband, Tiger King co-director Eric Goode works as an entrepreneur, hotelier, and restaurateur in Manhattan. Unfortunately, he sounds like he's about as good a boss as Joe Exotic is a law-abiding citizen.

Goode laid off his restaurant and hotel staff due to the coronavirus outbreak, but four of his former employees told BuzzFeed News that "unlike other wealthy hospitality leaders who have donated salaries and worked to fundraise for those suddenly out of work, they have heard nothing from Goode as he enjoys Hollywood attention."

A number of Goode's employees are undocumented, and as a result don't have access to unemployment benefits or the stimulus check. "I worked many years [at Goode's bar and grill]," said one former chef. "I would like them to help me economically … not just to throw us in the street like that. That's how I feel. It's something terrible."

Goode, for his part, told The New York Times that he was considering a "career move," noting that with all his businesses closed, "it's an interesting time for me to think about making films." Read more at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange

isn't that ironic
Edit

The 4 Wisconsin justices who blocked the state's primary delay all voted absentee

10:16 a.m.
Wisconsin voting.
DEREK R. HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images

The Wisconsin Supreme Court justices who stopped thousands of voters from casting absentee ballots had no problem doing so themselves.

Thanks to last-minute action by Gov. Tony Evers (D) and a holdout from Wisconsin's GOP-held state legislature, the state's Supreme Court was left to determine whether Wisconsin's presidential primary could be delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The justices voted 4-2 in favor of overturning Evers' delay — and every one of them had already voted absentee themselves, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wisconsin's state legislature had the sole power to delay the state's primary and Supreme Court election, which went off with many, many hitches last week. Still, some Democrats blamed Evers for not acting sooner and more forcefully to get the election delayed so the state could send vote-by-mail ballots to everyone and allow time for people to return those ballots. Evers eventually issued an executive order to delay the election, which the state Supreme Court quickly overturned. The U.S. Supreme Court then solidified the state court's decision.

But when the Wisconsin Supreme Court took up the election question, their own voting rights weren't at stake. That's because every judge already had cast absentee ballots, either by voting early or mailing them in (conservative Justice Daniel Kelly didn't participate because he was on the ballot), per the Journal Sentinel. "They are luckier than the thousands of others who tried to do the same and were unable to," state Sen. Chris Larson pointed out, seeing as many Wisconsinites ended up waiting upwards of three hours in socially distanced lines to vote or got their mail-in ballots too late to submit them. Kathryn Krawczyk

