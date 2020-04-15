Republican turned independent Rep. Justin Amash is still considering a presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) may break the mold once again.

Amash, who started his congressional term as a Republican but went independent amid President Trump's impeachment, has been considering a presidential run since mid-February. He still hasn't announced whether he'll run or not, but with this year's major party nominees all but decided, Amash's campaign says he'll do so this week.

"In mid-February, Justin Amash paused active campaigning for his congressional seat to carefully consider a presidential run. He has been discussing the potential campaign with his family, his friends, his team, and others, and a decision can be expected soon," his campaign said in a Wednesday statement. Amash has also been teasing a possible run in tweets over the past few days, including by condemning Trump's comments about a president's "total authority" in saying "Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option." He responded to that tweet to say he's "looking at" running "closely this week."

Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option. https://t.co/c7P2vOTyOe — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 13, 2020

Amash's candidacy could be both good and bad news for Trump. On one hand, he could attract Republicans who have soured on Trump but also don't want to pick former Vice President Joe Biden, dividing Trump's base of support. But that could also nab votes from Biden, possibly giving Trump an advantage in the end. Kathryn Krawczyk