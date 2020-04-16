-
Pentagon IG couldn't rule out White House meddling in huge contract awarded to Microsoft over Amazon12:34 a.m.
-
A pair of sleuths in the Pacific Northwest track down 10 apple varieties thought to be extinct1:04 a.m.
-
Los Angeles mayor doesn't see concerts, sporting events happening in the city until 202112:23 a.m.
-
Anonymous tip leads police to 17 bodies at a nursing home hit hard by coronavirusApril 15, 2020
-
Michigan governor says protesters against stay-at-home order 'might have just created a need to lengthen it'April 15, 2020
-
Legal scholar who defended Trump during impeachment objects to his idea of adjourning CongressApril 15, 2020
-
Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to allow recess appointmentsApril 15, 2020
-
Students could take the SAT at home if schools are still closed in the fallApril 15, 2020
Pentagon IG couldn't rule out White House meddling in huge contract awarded to Microsoft over Amazon
12:34 a.m.
1:04 a.m.
12:23 a.m.
April 15, 2020
Michigan governor says protesters against stay-at-home order 'might have just created a need to lengthen it'
April 15, 2020
April 15, 2020
April 15, 2020
April 15, 2020