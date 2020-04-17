See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and the economy
Edit

China's economy contracts for 1st time in decades

2:05 a.m.
Market in China
STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's National Bureau of Statistics announced Friday morning that the country's economy dropped 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 versus a year earlier, and 9.8 percent from the last three months of 2019. The contraction brings China's decades of uninterrupted economic growth to an halt — it's the first drop in quarterly gross domestic product since China started reporting that metric in 1992, The Wall Street Journal notes, and the first officially acknowledged economic pullback since 1976, The New York Times reports.

The reason for the drop in GDP is, of course, the new coronavirus that started spreading in Wuhan in early January, prompting China to shut down all but critical economic activity for about two months. Beijing has lifted most of those restrictions but imposed others, and economists are watching closely as China moves to restart its $14 trillion economy. But domestic consumption dropped further than forecast last month, and China's export-oriented economy is expected to continue suffering because much of the rest of the world has shut down to grapple with their own outbreaks of the virus. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

4,600 U.S. coronavirus deaths were recorded Thursday, nearly double Wednesday's record high

3:02 a.m.
A funeral in Maryland
Andrew Caballero-ReynoldS/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. recorded 4,591 deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the 24 hours before 8 p.m. Thursday night, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data. That is the most U.S. coronavirus deaths registered in one day. The previous record, 2,569 deaths, was Wednesday.

Overall, at least 33,296 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. and 671,425 have become infected as of Friday morning, Johns Hopkins reports. There are 2.16 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and 145,568 deaths. After the U.S., the countries reporting the highest numbers of fatalities are Italy (22,170), Spain (19,315), and France (17,920). Many countries are believed to be undercounting their cases and deaths, for various reasons.

Deaths are a lagging indicator of the disease's spread in a region. On Thursday, the U.S. government released a list of recommendations for states that believe they are ready to start lifting coronavirus mitigation rules. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Nurses suspended after refusing to work in coronavirus ward without proper protection

2:05 a.m.
Personal protective equipment.
Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images

Ten nurses at Providence St. John's Medical Center in Santa Monica, California, were suspended after saying they would not work inside the hospital's coronavirus ward without adequate personal protective equipment, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nurses working with suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients were reportedly told by hospital administrators that a paper surgical mask is safe. Due to shortages of more protective N95 masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has permitted the use of surgical masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, nurses in the coronavirus ward learned that one of their co-workers had tested positive for COVID-19. That day, nurses told administrators they wanted N95 masks, the Times reports, but managers ordered the nurses to go back to their patients, saying they would be reported to the California Board of Registered Nursing for patient abandonment if they didn't do it.

Nurse Jack Cline told the Times his colleagues are willing to "reuse the same mask all day long and cover it up with a surgical mask, just issue us one mask a shift. That's all we're asking for." Cline said that last Friday, several doctors, who all had N95 masks, warned him not to enter the room of a patient suspected of having COVID-19. He refused to go in without an N95 mask, and was suspended. Cline said he thinks the hospital is stockpiling N95 masks in case there is a surge in patients.

Citing patient privacy laws, the hospital would not tell the Times how many nurses have been infected with COVID-19. It did release a statement saying Providence St. John's Medical Center is "grateful for the heroic work our nurses perform each day and will not let the actions of a few diminish the appreciation we have for all our nurses and their commitment to our community." Catherine Garcia

Alternative Theories
Edit

Did coronavirus escape from a Chinese lab? Not likely, but Trump is 'hearing the story and we'll see'

1:10 a.m.

Virologists and other experts who have studied the new coronavirus say its genome precludes the possibility it was engineered by humans, as alleged in some conspiracy theories. But top Trump administration officials are at least entertaining the idea that the naturally occurring virus was accidentally spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a lab run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and located about eight miles from the animal market where the COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have originated last November or December.

Trump was asked Wednesday about a Fox News report that sources say the Trump administration believes an intern at the lab infected her boyfriend who then spread the virus at the Wuhan market. "More and more, we're hearing the story, and we'll see," Trump said. "We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened."

Other Trump administration officials are being equally coy, saying they can't prove it didn't leak from the lab. "The mere fact that we don't know the answers — that China hasn't shared the answers — I think is very, very telling," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday on Fox News. Defense Secretary Mark Esper added on Thursday's NBC Today that he doesn't "have much faith that they're even being truthful with us now" in Beijing, though "a majority of the views right now is that it is natural, it was organic."

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday that with all the "rumor and speculation," the Pentagon has "taken a keen interest" and "had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that," and "at this point it's inconclusive." The Pentagon's chief medical officer, Joint Staff Surgeon Brig. Gen. Paul Freidrichs, was less circumspect when asked about the Wuhan lab theory: "No."

Nathan Grubaugh, who studies the epidemiology of microbial disease at Yale, told The Associated Press the negligent-lab theory was unlikely, though he "would put it on a list of 1,000 different scenarios." It isn't just the U.S., though. Italian populsit Matto Savlini has also spread the Wuhan lab speculation and China has tested out the idea that the U.S. created the virus in a lab, as BBC News notes in this fact-check of coronavirus misinformation from world leaders. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Harlem Globetrotters deliver a virtual surprise to New Jersey kids inspired by their tricks

1:03 a.m.

A group of friends who were supposed to perform a basketball routine inspired by the Harlem Globetrotters were disappointed when their elementary school talent show was canceled last month, but their parents more than made up for it with a special video conference featuring two surprise guests: Globetrotter stars Hammer Harrison and Cheese Chisholm.

The boys, all residents of Haddonfield, New Jersey, thought they were just performing for their families. Donning matching uniforms, they put on their routine Thursday morning, showing off their basketball skills in driveways and living rooms. They learned at the end of their performance that it wasn't actually over — instead, Hammer Harrison joined in from his home in Tampa, followed by Cheese Chisholm at his house in New York City.

The parents contacted the Harlem Globetrotters before the video conference, and were thrilled to find out the players would be able to participate. The Globetrotters put on their own routine, and then helped teach the kids a few tricks. The boys also were able to ask questions about basketball and what it's like to be members of the exhibition team. When it was time to say goodbye, Hammer Harrison told the boys he wanted them to "stay safe, enjoy your time home with your families, and keep practicing your tricks, of course." Catherine Garcia

cue angry trump tweet in 3...2...1...
Edit

Michael Cohen to be released from prison early due to coronavirus pandemic

April 16, 2020
Michael Cohen.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer, was told on Thursday that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is being released from prison early and will finish the remainder of his sentence in home confinement, his lawyer told CNN.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. Last year, he began serving a three-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, where 14 inmates and seven staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Cohen was set to be released in November 2021. Before he can leave the prison, Cohen must complete a 14-day quarantine.

Last month, a federal judge rejected Cohen's request for either a reduced sentence or home confinement. The Bureau of Prisons has been letting some nonviolent and ill inmates out to finish their sentences at home, as coronavirus spreads through its facilities; an online tracking system shows that 473 inmates and 279 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 18 inmates have died, CNN reports. There are more than 143,000 federal prisoners in the United States. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

At least 37 kids at Chicago shelter for immigrant youth have coronavirus

April 16, 2020
A deserted street in Chicago.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

At least 37 children living in a shelter in Chicago for unaccompanied and undocumented youth have been infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The shelter is in the Bronzeville neighborhood, with 69 kids — infants to teens — living in a dormitory-like setting. It is run by the nonprofit Heartland Alliance, which also oversees two other shelters in Chicago. Heartland Alliance told ABC News all of the children in its custody have been tested, and the cases are confined to the Bronzeville shelter, where 76 percent of the 37 kids to test positive were "completely asymptomatic at the time of testing." The nonprofit said the children are "doing well," but would not say if any of its staff members have the virus.

There are roughly 2,400 unaccompanied minors living in shelters across the United States. Most were detained at the southern border and are in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Immigration advocates have called on officials to quickly release the sick children in Chicago and reunite them with their relatives living in the United States. The Office of Refugee Resettlement has not said if it is doing anything to try to release kids to the custody of their families, but officials did tell ABC News "out of an abundance of caution," it is no longer sending unaccompanied minors to places with a high number of coronavirus cases, including New York, Washington, and California. Catherine Garcia

hope in a vial
Edit

Report: COVID-19 patients are responding quickly to experimental drug remdesivir

April 16, 2020
A vial of remdesivir.
Gilead Sciences via AP

In Chicago, COVID-19 coronavirus patients participating in a clinical study of the antiviral medicine remdesivir are experiencing quick recoveries from their respiratory and fever symptoms, STAT reported Thursday.

Remdesivir was developed by Gilead Sciences to treat Ebola. The company is conducting two global studies — the severe COVID-19 study includes 2,400 patients at 152 trial sites, and the moderate COVID-19 study has 1,600 patients at 169 sites. The trials are investigating five- and 10-day treatment courses of remdesivir, and aim to have a statistical comparison of improvement between them.

University of Chicago Medicine is one of the hospitals participating, with 125 COVID-19 patients — 113 of them with severe symptoms — taking part in two Phase 3 clinical trials, receiving daily infusions of remdesivir. STAT has obtained video of Kathleen Mullane, the University of Chicago's infectious disease specialist who is overseeing the studies, sharing with her colleagues updates on the trials, including how nearly all of the patients have been discharged in less than a week.

Only two patients have died, she said, and when the drug is started, "we see fever curves falling." Mullane also shared that people have "come off ventilators a day after starting therapy. So, in that realm, overall our patients have done very well." Most patients leave the hospital after six days, she added, "so that tells us duration of therapy doesn't have to be 10 days. We have very few that went out to 10 days, maybe three."

The hospital's trials do not include a placebo group, and STAT notes that it is "impossible to determine the full study results with any certainty. Still, no other clinical data from the Gilead studies have been released to date, and excitement is high." Read more at STAT. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.