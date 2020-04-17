China's economy contracts for 1st time in decades

Virologists and other experts who have studied the new coronavirus say its genome precludes the possibility it was engineered by humans, as alleged in some conspiracy theories. But top Trump administration officials are at least entertaining the idea that the naturally occurring virus was accidentally spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a lab run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and located about eight miles from the animal market where the COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have originated last November or December.

Trump was asked Wednesday about a Fox News report that sources say the Trump administration believes an intern at the lab infected her boyfriend who then spread the virus at the Wuhan market. "More and more, we're hearing the story, and we'll see," Trump said. "We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened."

Trump suggests there's merit to a Fox News story about the novel coronavirus originating in a lab in China pic.twitter.com/8HkVeiJQns — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2020

Other Trump administration officials are being equally coy, saying they can't prove it didn't leak from the lab. "The mere fact that we don't know the answers — that China hasn't shared the answers — I think is very, very telling," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday on Fox News. Defense Secretary Mark Esper added on Thursday's NBC Today that he doesn't "have much faith that they're even being truthful with us now" in Beijing, though "a majority of the views right now is that it is natural, it was organic."

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday that with all the "rumor and speculation," the Pentagon has "taken a keen interest" and "had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that," and "at this point it's inconclusive." The Pentagon's chief medical officer, Joint Staff Surgeon Brig. Gen. Paul Freidrichs, was less circumspect when asked about the Wuhan lab theory: "No."