Gianna Bryant, teammates selected as honorary WNBA draftees

The WNBA paid tribute to the late Gianna Bryant on Friday night, making her and two of her youth basketball teammates — Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — honorary draftees.

The 13-year-old Bryant was killed alongside Altobelli, Chester, her father Kobe Bryant, and five others in a helicopter crash in California in January. The elder Bryant was a superstar for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, and his daughter certainly looked like she was going to follow in his footsteps and achieve her dream of playing in the WNBA. Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, thanked the WNBA for the gesture.

"Work hard. Never settle. Use that Mamba Mentality." Vanessa Bryant thanks the WNBA for honoring Gigi, and shares some wisdom for the 2020 draft class. pic.twitter.com/CwvyxqG0fi — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2020

The league also announced it's creating the "Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award," which will be given to a player who makes contributions to the visibility, perception, and advancement of girls and women's basketball, CBS Sports reports.

In the official draft, the New York Liberty selected University of Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu with the no. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, which was held virtually Friday during the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Ionescu had a prolific career for the Ducks, compiling an NCAA-record 26 triple-doubles over her four years in Eugene. She's also the first player in men's or women's basketball to record more than 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists. Ionescu had a close relationship with Kobe, whom she considered a mentor, and Gianna. Read more at ESPN and CBS Sports. Tim O'Donnell