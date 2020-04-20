Federal officials to start tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes

-
Federal officials to start tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes7:10 p.m.
Nurses to demonstrate outside White House over lack of personal protective equipment7:51 p.m.
World Bank predicts coronavirus will push between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty5:27 p.m.
Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are already about to let businesses reopen5:26 p.m.
Chile plans to hand out world’s first coronavirus 'immunity passports'4:37 p.m.
Facebook is removing some posts promoting anti-lockdown protests4:30 p.m.
Oil drops below $0. Yes, $0.3:33 p.m.
WHO chief says 'worst' of coronavirus pandemic is still to come2:23 p.m.
