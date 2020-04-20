Federal officials to start tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon start sending questionnaires to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in order to track confirmed and suspected COVID-19 coronavirus cases among patients and workers.

"It's fair to say nursing homes have been ground zero" for COVID-19, Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told reporters on Monday. The first COVID-19 hot spot in the United States was the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where 43 people associated with the facility have died from the virus. In Massachusetts, 48 residents of a veteran's home died of the virus, while at least two dozen have died at a New Jersey nursing home and rehabilitation center.

Health experts say COVID-19 has been able to spread quickly through nursing homes, due to staff shortages, asymptomatic carriers, and elderly residents with multiple underlying health conditions. Federal officials hope the questionnaires will help them see trends and early signs of a COVID-19 outbreak, allowing communities to take action. Verma said the information will be made public, although the details of how and when are still being worked out.

Using media reports and information from state health departments, The Associated Press has found at least 8,496 deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at U.S. nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Experts say the actual toll is likely much higher, with many patients never being tested for the virus. Catherine Garcia