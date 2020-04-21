See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
California governor says 'politics and frustration' aren't enough to have him modify stay-at-home order

12:50 a.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) isn't bowing to pressure to ease statewide stay-at-home order he put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Newsom said Monday he won't modify the order until there is adequate COVID-19 testing and the threat to public health abates, the Los Angeles Times reports. A handful of protests have popped up across the state, with demonstrators saying they want businesses to reopen despite the virus still spreading, and officials from San Luis Obispo County have asked to "begin a science-based, thoughtfully phased reopening of our economy."

"If we're ultimately going to come back economically, the worst mistake we can make is making a precipitous decision based on politics and frustration that puts people's lives at risk and ultimately sets back the cause of economic growth and economic recovery," Newsom said. Singapore relaxed its restrictions and is now facing a second wave of infections, Newsom cautioned, and that could happen in California. "The virus knows no jurisdiction, knows no boundaries," he said.

Last week, Newsom said six things must happen before he will even consider easing his stay-at-home mandate, including the development of therapeutics and an increase in the number of hospital beds. "None of these local health directives can go further, or rather, go farther backward than the state guidance," Newsom said Monday. His administration will work with local officials, he added, to ensure that their decisions are all "health-based. ... Health first, science, and data. Everything else follows from that." Catherine Garcia

2020 ad watch
Biden plays the 'Buck Stops Here' card on Trump in biting new ad

12:33 a.m.

Some of President Trump allies and advisers have expressed concern that the daily coronavirus briefings Trump continues to hold are hurting his polling numbers and providing fodder for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Biden's campaign released a new ad on Monday featuring, you guessed it, Trump's comments from the coronavirus briefings, this batch focused on his renunciation of responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic response, teeing of President Harry S. Truman's famous, folksy leadership motto: "The Buck Stops Here."

"Donald Trump thought the job was about tweets and rallies and big parades," the Biden ad's narrator intones. "He never thought he's have to protect nearly 330 million Americans, so he didn't."

Biden made the same point more succinctly in a tweet Monday night.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dimmed Biden's visibility even as he became the presumptive Democratic nominee and Trump has jumped into the spotlight, for better or worse. But Biden's campaign announced Monday night that he raised more money than Trump in March, hitting a campaign high of $46.7 million.

Trump has yet to announce his March total, but the Republican National Committee has said it and Trump's campaign jointly raised $63 million in March versus $79.4 million for Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Both Trump and the RNC have much more cash on hand than Biden and the DNC and it's not clear how the lockdowns and resultant lack of campaign events will affect either candidate's fundraising. Peter Weber

Thanks?
Maryland's GOP governor wryly thanks Trump for offering the use of federal testing labs

April 20, 2020

President Trump has repeatedly insisted the U.S. has plenty of coronavirus tests for everyone who needs one, though it is up to states to procure them. One of the glaring holes in Trump's assertion is that state officials are publicly and privately confirming what people trying to get coronavirus tests have long known: There are not enough tests.

So when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Monday that his state had purchased 500,000 COVID-19 tests from testing powerhouse South Korea, thanks to Hogan's Korean-speaking wife, Trump suggested Hogan was just ill-informed about labs available in Maryland. Vice President Mike Pence later stepped up to announce that the federal government would now let governors utilize the federal labs Hogan says he's been "desperately been trying to get help" from. Hogan took to Twitter on Monday night to thank Trump, kind of.

The U.S. has conducted just over 4 million tests, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That is far short of the number of tests that many governors and nearly all public health experts say is needed to manage the outbreak after coronavirus lockdowns are lifted. Peter Weber

Breaking news
Trump tweets he will sign executive order to 'temporarily suspend immigration' into the U.S.

April 20, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday night tweeted that he will sign an executive order closing the United States to immigrants.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he wrote. Trump did not give any additional details, and The Washington Post notes that it is not clear "whether such an order would be possible."

Already, nearly all visa processing by the State Department has been suspended, The Associated Press reports. Critics say Trump is using the coronavirus pandemic to further hardline immigration policies, and this announcement will take attention away from the mounting U.S. COVID-19 death toll, which is now above 42,000. Catherine Garcia

all eyes on north korea
South Korea investigating reports Kim Jong Un is in 'grave danger' following surgery

April 20, 2020
Kim Jong Un.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. intelligence agencies have received information that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in "grave danger" following surgery, a U.S. official with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Monday night.

He was last spotted on April 11 at a government meeting, and was absent at a birthday celebration on April 15 for his late grandfather, state founder Kim Il Sung. Rumors swirled in 2014, when Kim Jong Un was briefly out of the public eye. Upon his return, he was seen using a cane, and South Korea intelligence determined that he had a cyst taken off his ankle, CNN reports.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based nonprofit that monitors North Korea, has reported that Kim is recovering from heart surgery, and his condition is improving. Officials with South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service told The Associated Press they were unable to immediately confirm the CNN or Daily NK reports, and are investigating both. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on his short-lived presidential campaign

April 20, 2020
Mike Bloomberg.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A new Federal Election Commission filing shows that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion of his own money on his presidential campaign, which only lasted a little over three months.

Before he dropped out of the Democratic race in early March, Bloomberg's ads were ubiquitous. He won just one contest, in American Samoa, spending about $18 million for each delegate.

Bloomberg hired close to 2,400 campaign staffers across the country, and said he would keep paying them through November, having them shift their focus to beating President Trump. Instead, he transferred $18 million to the Democratic National Committee, angering his ex-staffers. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump slams Maryland's GOP governor for following his advice and buying coronavirus tests

April 20, 2020
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facing a shortage of coronavirus tests in his state, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) moved quickly to secure 500,000 tests from South Korea, a feat he accomplished with the help of his wife, Yumi Hogan.

"The administration made it clear over and over again they want the states to take the lead, and we have to go out and do it ourselves, and that's exactly what we did," Hogan, who is also chair of the National Governors Association, said during a Monday press conference. He praised his wife, who was born in South Korea, for her assistance, saying she "not only used her native language to help secure the tests but also helped negotiate the deal."

Data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project shows that so far, the United States has conducted more than 3.5 million coronavirus tests. Hogan has been vocal about the importance of having access to tests, saying the "No. 1 problem facing us is lack of testing. We can't open up our states without ramping up testing. It should not have been this difficult."

President Trump swiftly criticized Hogan, telling reporters during his Monday evening coronavirus briefing that Hogan was not able to "understand" a list of labs in his state that are conducting tests. Hogan, he added, "could've saved a lot of money ... he needed to get a little knowledge, that would've been helpful."

At the same time Trump was talking, Hogan was being interviewed live on CNN. He said his state "already knew where the lab facilities are," but "more than half" were "federal facilities that we have desperately been trying to get help from, or military facilities." Not long after, Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the podium during the briefing, and said the administration would make federal and military facilities "available to governors across the states." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Nurses to demonstrate outside White House over lack of personal protective equipment

April 20, 2020
A nurse wearing PPE.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Members of National Nurses United, the country's largest union of registered nurses, will protest at the White House on Tuesday, demanding more personal protective equipment to use while caring for patients with COVID-19.

The 150,000-member union is calling on President Trump to use the Defense Production Act to compel companies into making N95 masks, face shields, gowns, respirators, and other equipment. "With no federal health and safety standards, nurses and other health-care workers in many hospitals around the country have not been provided with adequate PPE to protect them from exposure to the virus," National Nurses United said in a statement.

The protest will take place at Lafayette Park, and the group plans on reading the names of nurses who have died from the virus, The Washington Post reports.

Nurses, doctors, and other hospital staffers across the United States have been saying since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic that they do not have enough PPE, and have to reuse these critical supplies. During a coronavirus briefing on Monday, Trump claimed there isn't a shortage, saying, "What we're doing is delivering a number that nobody anywhere in the world is delivering." Catherine Garcia

