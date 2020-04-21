Biden would have to raise $1 million every day until the election to catch up to Trump's current stockpile

Joe Biden has some serious catching up to do.

Fundraising numbers put the former vice president and the Democratic Party $187 million behind President Trump and the Republican Party's stockpile at the end of first fundraising quarter of the year. That means Biden would have to raise at least $1 million every day until the election to match Trump's haul at the end of March — not to mention whatever Trump raises during that time too, The New York Times reports.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee could count $57.2 million in the bank while Trump and the Republican National Committee rang in at $244 million in cash on hand, quarterly fundraising numbers show. Regardless, things should start looking up for Biden now that he's essentially locked up the 2020 Democratic nomination, as donations going to other Democratic primary candidates may start filtering to him. Trump, meanwhile, has had since the 2016 election to start replenishing his campaign bank account.

Things are looking better for downballot Democrats challenging Republican senators, FEC numbers show. Amy McGrath, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); Jaime Harrison, challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); and Mark Kelly, challenging Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.); are among the several Democrats who outraised incumbent Republicans in the last quarter. Kathryn Krawczyk