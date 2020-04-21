Draft of Trump's proposed immigration ban reportedly includes a broad range of exemptions

-
Draft of Trump's proposed immigration ban reportedly includes a broad range of exemptions3:18 p.m.
The growing PPE litter problem3:16 p.m.
Comedians pay tribute to the Upright Citizens Brigade as theater permanently shutters NYC locations2:41 p.m.
At least 15 companies with market values over $100 million got loan money intended for small businesses2:34 p.m.
New study finds Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine does not benefit coronavirus patients2:12 p.m.
Lindsey Graham worries Georgia is re-opening 'too fast too soon'1:37 p.m.
HBO Max to launch next month with Looney Tunes, Elmo, and more — but no Friends reunion1:17 p.m.
GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee agrees Russia tried to interfere in 2016 election on Trump's behalf1:10 p.m.
