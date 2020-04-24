An alarming number of Americans believe a coronavirus vaccine exists and is being withheld

-
An alarming number of Americans believe a coronavirus vaccine exists and is being withheld9:39 a.m.
-
White House claims it's the media that's being irresponsible after Trump floats idea of injecting disinfectants10:57 a.m.
-
FDA officially 'cautions against' using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus10:47 a.m.
-
The U.S. has a quarter of the world's confirmed coronavirus deaths despite having less than 5 percent of its population9:51 a.m.
-
Bill Gates says he's 'afraid' of some states reopening too quickly9:41 a.m.
-
Biden predicts Trump will attempt to delay the 2020 presidential election7:59 a.m.
-
Study: Coronavirus could affect presidential vote in some states7:59 a.m.
-
Trump's disinfectant idea isn't just 'utterly crazy,' it wouldn't harm the coronavirus, British doctor explains7:42 a.m.
9:39 a.m.
White House claims it's the media that's being irresponsible after Trump floats idea of injecting disinfectants
10:57 a.m.
10:47 a.m.
The U.S. has a quarter of the world's confirmed coronavirus deaths despite having less than 5 percent of its population
9:51 a.m.
9:41 a.m.
7:59 a.m.
7:59 a.m.
Trump's disinfectant idea isn't just 'utterly crazy,' it wouldn't harm the coronavirus, British doctor explains
7:42 a.m.