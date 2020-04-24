See More Speed Reads
Trump now claims comments about treating COVID-19 with disinfectants were sarcastic

1:02 p.m.

President Trump claimed Friday that he was only joking when he theorized about the medical benefits of injecting household disinfectants as a treatment for COVID-19. "I was asking it sarcastically to reporters just like you to see what would happen," he said.

Trump's comments, though, were not interpreted as a joke at the time, prompting companies like Lysol to urge consumers not to ingest their products. The state of Maryland even confirmed Friday that it had "received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use" as it pertains to curing COVID-19.

On Thursday, Trump had mused with a straight face: "I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute — one minute — and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Trump has backtracked from controversy in the past by claiming his humor was misunderstood, such as when he famously asked Russian hackers to find Hillary Clinton's emails. Later asked to explain his comments, he had said "obviously I was being sarcastic," although Russia in fact began their first efforts to break into Clinton's servers the same day he'd asked, The New York Times has reported.

White House reporters were also incredulous that Trump had actually intended his disinfectant comments "sarcastically," particularly since he turned to the White House coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, to prompt her to clarify if people could also "enjoy the sun" and kill the virus at the same time.

"Not as a treatment," Dr. Birx had replied. Jeva Lange

Travis Scott's 'virtual concert' was the biggest Fortnite event ever

1:44 p.m.

Epic Games announced Friday that Travis Scott's "virtual concert" on Fortnite drew 12.3 million concurrent players, a massive new record, ESPN reports. Previously the biggest event of the game had been a Marshmello virtual concert in 2019, which was attended by 10.7 million concurrent players.

"During the opening song a giant Scott stomped around the island, while players could run across the water to catch a glimpse," reported The Verge of Thursday night's event. "As the tracks changed, so did the visuals." Polygon called the concert "tremendous," adding that it "blew [the Marshmello show] out of the water."

Scott was overwhelmed by the raves, tweeting that "honestly today was one of the most inspiring days," although his own participation was cut short by his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, who adorably interrupted his livestream with a request for a movie. No worries dad — Fortnite will be replaying the event over again on Friday night, with three more concerts scheduled for Saturday. Jeva Lange

Drug traffickers have a Wuhan problem

1:10 p.m.
Fentanyl pills.
DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Truly no industry has been left unscathed in the coronavirus crisis.

Before it saw its first COVID-19 cases, Wuhan, China, was a global hub for ingredients needed to make fentanyl and synthetic opioids. But Wuhan's chemical factories have shut down over the past few months, leading to shortages that have sent street drug prices soaring as far away as the United States, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wuhan's vendors used to ship chemicals worldwide, and "the biggest customers were Mexican drug cartels" that had shifted to fentanyl production after heroin became too expensive, the Times writes. But a lack of ingredients has translated to rising prices for street drugs in the U.S., where cartels' goods usually end up. Individual fentanyl pills have risen from an average of $5 each to $7, and a pound of methamphetamine has jumped from $1,000 to $1,400 a pound, a spokesperson for the San Diego field division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said.

Also cutting into the drug trade are border lockdowns and restrictions on international travel. While some officials have said border crackdowns would cut down on trafficking, increased anxiety during the pandemic has likely driven up drug usage, drug treatment experts tell the Times. And it has all led to gang members in Mexico complaining that their cartel bosses have not yet paid them, perhaps translating into March being Mexico's biggest month for homicides in two years. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Atlanta mayor continues push to 'stay home' as some nonessential Georgia businesses reopen

12:56 p.m.

Georgia is allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen in the state, but President Trump and the mayor of Atlanta are among those continuing to express strong disagreement.

Businesses in Georgia including barbershops, nail salons, bowling alleys, and gyms were permitted to start reopening Friday after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced this plan on Monday even as health experts said it was too soon, and governors in Tennessee and South Carolina unveiled similar plans. Under Georgia's plan, restaurants and theaters can start to reopen on Monday while following social distancing guidelines.

But President Trump, after reportedly initially backing the reopening idea privately, has been criticizing it in recent days, on Thursday reiterating that he's "not happy" after saying he "disagreed strongly" with it and worrying that COVID-19 is going "to flare up because you're deciding to do something that's not in the guidelines."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) is encouraging those in the state to not go out yet.

"Stay home," she told Good Morning America Friday. "Listen to the scientists. There is nothing essential about going to a bowling alley or getting a manicure in the middle of a pandemic."

Bottoms said it's "unacceptable" that there are "some who are willing to sacrifice lives for the sake of the economy." The mayors of Augusta and Savannah have also disagreed with Kemp's decision.

Some businesses permitted to reopen have said they won't do so, but the Times reports that on Friday, "lines started forming around 7 a.m. and snaked around some businesses" in the state. Brendan Morrow

The virtual NFL draft gave players major house (and boat) envy

11:59 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has allowed for intimate glimpses inside of famous people's homes, and images during the NFL draft on Thursday did not disappoint. Fans and players alike were in awe over Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's $4.45 million house, complete with "a backyard fit for an art museum" — or a Parasite remake.

Marveled Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu, who previously played with Arizona, "No wonder they couldn't afford me anymore."

But even Kingsbury was upstaged when the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, showed up:

"Is Jerry Jones on a yacht?" asked the Houston Texans' J.J. Watt. Sure enough, Jones appeared to be either holed up in his $250 million megayacht — or in a space station — judging by the pictures. Jeva Lange

U.S. hits 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, outpacing expert predictions

11:10 a.m.
A medical worked at Elmhurst Hospital.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States crossed a grim threshold on Friday, when it officially recorded its 50,000th death attributed to the novel coronavirus. The U.S. now accounts for almost a third of the confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, and more than a quarter of the deaths, according to numbers kept by Johns Hopkins. Many experts believe the toll of the disease in the U.S. is being underreported, due to insufficient testing and excess mortalities.

California recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic yet this week, when 115 died in the state on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reports. New York City alone has seen over 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began. In other regions of the country, local leadership has made moves to roll back pandemic restrictions; on Friday, Georgia began efforts to "reopen," despite strong discouragement from the White House.

America's confirmed coronavirus deaths have now outpaced predictions by experts, who estimated last week that 47,000 would be dead by May 1, a number the country instead hit on Wednesday, April 22. "[J]ust a few days from now," writes The New Yorker, "more Americans will have died from COVID-19 than the entire toll from the Vietnam War." The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., contains 58,320 names. Jeva Lange

White House claims it's the media that's being irresponsible after Trump floats idea of injecting disinfectants

10:57 a.m.
President Trump
Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

The White House on Friday complained about "negative headlines" and accused the media of being irresponsible as President Trump was widely condemned by medical experts for floating the idea of injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19.

Trump during a briefing on Thursday wondered about whether disinfectants could be used to treat the coronavirus, asking if there's "a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, because you can see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it'd be interesting to check that. So that you're going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me."

After experts slammed the comments as "irresponsible" and "dangerous" while noting the obvious that people should not inject themselves with disinfectants in an attempt to treat the coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement Friday said Trump has "repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment." McEnany added, "Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines."

In addition to pushback from experts, Trump's comments also forced the makers of Lysol to release an unusual statement clarifying that "under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body." Dr. Hilary Jones of Good Morning Britain also noted that injecting a disinfectant into the human body "is not only toxic and highly poisonous but would do no good whatsoever." Brendan Morrow

FDA officially 'cautions against' using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus

10:47 a.m.
Hydroxychloroquine.
BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an official warning against using the drug President Trump once called a "game changer" in the coronavirus fight.

On Friday, the FDA announced it "is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with COVID-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine" and of "increased use of these medicines through outpatient prescriptions." Therefore, it's issuing a statement of caution against using the drugs outside of hospitals, concluding "hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19."

"Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can cause abnormal heart rhythms," especially when used in conjunction with some other medications, or on patients with "other health issues such as heart and kidney disease," the FDA said in its Friday release. The FDA went on to note that clinical trials are still ongoing to determine the drugs' actual effectiveness, and that it has authorized them for "temporary use" in "hospitalized patients."

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are commonly used to treat malaria and lupus, but can be toxic when used indiscriminately. Trump spent the early days of the coronavirus pandemic implying the two drugs could be miracle coronavirus treatments, seemingly drawing his medical advice from Fox News and Rudy Giuliani. He and Fox News have since backed off the claims, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has repeatedly said there is no solid evidence to back up using the drugs to treat coronavirus.

Dr. Rick Bright, the federal official formerly leading coronavirus vaccine development, said he was ousted this week after he "limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine" because their usage in coronavirus patients "clearly lack[s] scientific merit." Kathryn Krawczyk

