Cuomo says New York's coronavirus situation is back to where it was 21 days ago

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) continued to express cautious optimism that his state is on the right trajectory amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During his daily briefing, Cuomo, aided by a graph showing the amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state, said the New York is "back to where we were 21 days ago."

NEW: Hospitalizations in New York State continue to decline. "We are back where we were 21 days ago," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We want to know how fast that decline continues and how low that decline gets." https://t.co/3aqHgmUAFZ pic.twitter.com/hUNnJY6wX8 — ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2020

The next step, he said, is "when we will back to the point where only several hundred people" show up at the hospital every day with COVID-19 infections. So while the current slope of the graph is trending in the right direction, Cuomo believes its vital to see how low it can get, and at what speed.

New York reported 1,184 new coronavirus infections Saturday, and the number of fatalities remained mostly stead at 437, a slight uptick from Friday's 422, which was the lowest number of deaths in the state since April 1.