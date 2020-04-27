Trump claims his tweets about 'Noble Prizes' were 'sarcasm' in day of erratic tweeting

Sarcasm is dead, but irony is still alive and kicking.

President Trump started an active Sunday day of tweeting by wishing first lady Melania Trump a happy 50th birthday, and he ended it by agreeing with himself.

He’s now having a conversation with himself. pic.twitter.com/TmNSevp475 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) April 27, 2020

In between, Trump retweeted a bunch of attacks on various Democrats (plus Karen Pence's birthday wishes for his wife), accurately noted he did not call the coronavirus itself a "hoax," insisted he isn't firing Health Secretary Alex Azar, misspelled hamburger in a tweet about his work schedule, said he wants a more pro-Trump alternative to Fox News, and went on a rant about reporters and their "Noble Prizes." He deleted the "hamberger" tweet and the Noble Prize thread.

President Trump appears to be confusing the Pulitzer Prize with the Nobel Prize, which he is spelling “Noble.” pic.twitter.com/8Qo3tUTZzR — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) April 26, 2020

Some observers assumed Trump had mixed up the Nobel Prize — which does not have a journalism category — and the Pulitzer Prize, and others predicted he would claim he was just being sarcastic, as he had after speculating about injecting detergent and "powerful" light into human bodies to kill a virus. Both groups were probably right.

Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Trump, apparently irked by a report on his TV-heavy schedule, actually left the White House several times in March — rallies in three states, Mar-a-Lago, FEMA headquarters — though maybe it felt like "many months."

....schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me. I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

On Saturday, Trump blamed the media for ruining his nightly coronavirus briefings. In reality, Trump "was convinced to pause the daily coronavirus briefings because advisers concluded his performances were damaging," The Washington Post's Philip Rucker tweeted. "But instead of adjusting his pandemic messaging, he's still praising himself, attacking reporters, and airing grievances — just all on Twitter." Peter Weber