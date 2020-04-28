-
Trump campaign slams Senate GOP for memo advising candidates 'don't defend Trump' on COVID-19 response6:26 a.m.
-
How New Zealand got to victory on coronavirus and Japan slid backwards4:55 a.m.
-
Late night hosts find mirth in Trump's 'Noble Prize' and disinfectant-injection 'sarcasm'2:48 a.m.
-
Trump's daily briefings warned repeatedly about the coronavirus in January and February, officials say12:05 a.m.
-
Oxford researchers have reportedly received promising news about their coronavirus vaccineApril 27, 2020
-
Fox News reportedly cuts ties with Diamond & Silk over coronavirus conspiraciesApril 27, 2020
-
Texas governor says some nonessential businesses can reopen on FridayApril 27, 2020
-
Many states with reopening dates aren't testing enough to 'even consider' reopening, study findsApril 27, 2020
Trump campaign slams Senate GOP for memo advising candidates 'don't defend Trump' on COVID-19 response
6:26 a.m.
4:55 a.m.
2:48 a.m.
Trump's daily briefings warned repeatedly about the coronavirus in January and February, officials say
12:05 a.m.
April 27, 2020
April 27, 2020
April 27, 2020
Many states with reopening dates aren't testing enough to 'even consider' reopening, study finds
April 27, 2020