MLB officials express renewed optimism about starting 2020 season in late June

Major League Baseball's last plan to launch its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic — which essentially amounted to having players stationed for four months in an Arizona biodome — was largely panned by fans and rejected by players, who didn't want to go so long without seeing their families. But the league is optimistic they've found a different solution, that could have teams on the diamond by late June or early July, USA Today reports.

Details are still scarce, but the new idea involves scrapping the National and American Leagues for this year and instituting three, 10-team divisions based on geography, therefore reducing travel and allowing teams to play in their own stadiums without fans. Teams would only play opponents within their divisions, which are mostly a combination of the AL East and NL East, AL Central and NL Central, and AL West and NL West, save for flipping the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves between the Central and East. The playoffs would then be expanded.

It would be a strange season, but league officials are hopeful they'll be able to get in at least 100 games. "It's all coming together," one official said of the plan.

Folks around the league are especially encouraged by the fact that COVID-19 testing availability is increasing, which would help them keep players safe and healthy.

There are obviously hurdles, however. Some owners will want players to take paycuts since they won't have any gate revenue, and players will likely resist that. And, of course, it will all be dependent upon approval from medical experts. But, all things considered, the new blueprint at least seems more feasible than the last. Read more at USA Today. Tim O'Donnell