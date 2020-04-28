See More Speed Reads
and the winner is ... not playing in theaters
Movies that debut on streaming and not in theaters can be eligible for the Oscars next year

6:19 p.m.
Oscars
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

The coronavirus crisis just officially changed the Oscars — at least for a year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that for next year's show, movies that debut on streaming services or on demand but not in theaters can be eligible for an Oscar.

This decision comes as movie theaters are closed throughout the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the rule being altered is still quite significant. Movies from streamers like Netflix have previously been eligible if they received at least a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles, and this requirement has been maintained as some Oscar voters have expressed fears that streaming's growing dominance poses a threat to the traditional theatrical experience.

Under the new rules, the Academy said that movies that "had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available" on streaming or video on demand services can qualify for the Oscars as long as they meet other eligibility requirements and are made available to view on the Academy's streaming site within 60 days of release. The Academy, however, stressed that this is only for this year and that when theaters reopen, "on a date to be determined by the Academy," the exception won't apply anymore. At that point, Variety reports movies that premiered on streaming won't then also have to be released in theaters.

"The Academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater," Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said. "Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules."

The 93rd Academy Awards, with its streaming movies and all, is set for February 2021. Brendan Morrow

MLB officials express renewed optimism about starting 2020 season in late June

5:17 p.m.
MLB.
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's last plan to launch its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic — which essentially amounted to having players stationed for four months in an Arizona biodome — was largely panned by fans and rejected by players, who didn't want to go so long without seeing their families. But the league is optimistic they've found a different solution, that could have teams on the diamond by late June or early July, USA Today reports.

Details are still scarce, but the new idea involves scrapping the National and American Leagues for this year and instituting three, 10-team divisions based on geography, therefore reducing travel and allowing teams to play in their own stadiums without fans. Teams would only play opponents within their divisions, which are mostly a combination of the AL East and NL East, AL Central and NL Central, and AL West and NL West, save for flipping the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves between the Central and East. The playoffs would then be expanded.

It would be a strange season, but league officials are hopeful they'll be able to get in at least 100 games. "It's all coming together," one official said of the plan.

Folks around the league are especially encouraged by the fact that COVID-19 testing availability is increasing, which would help them keep players safe and healthy.

There are obviously hurdles, however. Some owners will want players to take paycuts since they won't have any gate revenue, and players will likely resist that. And, of course, it will all be dependent upon approval from medical experts. But, all things considered, the new blueprint at least seems more feasible than the last. Read more at USA Today. Tim O'Donnell

Pence refused a mask at Mayo Clinic because he wanted to thank workers by 'looking them in the eye'

5:11 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has a very simple explanation for why he avoided wearing a mask around coronavirus patients.

On Tuesday, Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to meet with health care workers and even a COVID-19 patient at the hospital and research center. A photo later showed Pence ignored hospital policy and didn't wear a mask on his tour — and later said it was because he wanted to "look" the workers "in the eye" when thanking them.

"As Vice President of the United States, I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," Pence said later Tuesday, citing CDC guidance that says masks help stop people who have the coronavirus from spreading it. "I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you," Pence continued. While masks do cover one's mouth, it is still possible to speak with one on, and they have nothing to do with one's eyes.

The Mayo Clinic tweeted that it had told Pence about the mask policy prior to his arrival, but deleted it shortly after. It now has a tweet saying the clinic was "grateful" to have Pence visit. Kathryn Krawczyk

The creator of Orange is the New Black is making a Netflix show about social distancing

5:07 p.m.
Jenji Kohan.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time

For all those who've been trying to escape with Netflix while social distancing, get ready for a Netflix show all about social distancing.

Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan is set to executive produce a new Netflix anthology series, Social Distance, which will be produced remotely and set during the coronavirus crisis, per The Hollywood Reporter. Orange is the New Black's Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, and Hilary Weisman Graham will also produce, with Graham set as showrunner.

"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance," the show's producers said. "The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time."

As Hollywood productions have been forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, some shows have continued on remotely, with Saturday Night Live and late night TV shows producing episodes from home. Earlier today, it was announced that One Day at a Time will produce an entirely animated episode since filming can't continue, and Parks and Recreation will also return for a one-off reunion special later this week shot entirely remotely about quarantine life.

Parks producer Michael Schur, though, told Deadline on Tuesday that based on his experience on this special, "I don't think there's any way this is a sustainable method for making TV." Brendan Morrow

2 biggest teachers unions say they are open to striking over coronavirus safety measures

4:32 p.m.
Randi Weingarten
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two of the most powerful teachers unions in the United States would consider striking once again soon, though this time the issue is coronavirus safety measures, rather than pay, Politico reports.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten laid out five conditions for schools to reopen, absent a vaccine, during the coronavirus pandemic. They include: a decline in cases over 14 days; adequate testing, tracing, and isolation; temperature taking, cleaning protocols, personal protective equipment, and distancing measures like staggered school times; transparency and fidelity to all these measures; and, of course, the proper funding to pay for it all. And if schools reopen without many of those things?

"You can scream bloody murder," Weingarten said. "And you do everything you can to ... use your public megaphones."

Lily Eskelsen Garcia, the president of the National Education Association, also didn't rule out strikes, which she said would likely be aided by the fact that teachers have unified across the nation after two years of demonstrations for more state funding. She also believes parents would join the cause since their children's safety will be on the line. "You can put all things on the table when it comes to student safety," Garcia said. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Sanders goes after Biden's coronavirus coverage plan in op-ed: 'expensive and ineffective'

4:28 p.m.
Bernie Sanders.
Cengiz Yar/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) thinks it's the perfect time to give Medicare-for-all a try, or at least Medicare for the uninsured.

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and for many of them, that meant losing employer-based health care coverage as well. Some Democrats — namely former Vice President Joe Biden — have suggested the U.S. government cover COBRA payments so those who lost their insurance can keep it, but Sanders laid out a new route in a Tuesday Politico op-ed.

COBRA lets people who've lost their jobs keep health care coverage by paying for it out of pocket. House Democrats have discussed having the federal government cover those payments for newly-unemployed Americans, and Biden has called for the same. Sanders doesn't mention the former vice president in the op-ed, but he does offer an alternative to what Democrats have cooked up, as well as the White House's plan to funnel funding directly to hospitals to cover uninsured patients.

"Subsidizing COBRA, as they have suggested, would be both expensive and ineffective," Sanders writes for Politico. COBRA payments are notoriously pricey, health insurance companies would make money off the idea, and "it would still leave tens of millions uninsured or underinsured" and left to cover costly deductibles, Sanders writes. So Sanders suggests the government "empower Medicare to pay all of the health care costs for the uninsured, as well as all out-of-pocket expenses for those with existing public or private insurance" throughout the pandemic — a plan he's turned into the Health Care Emergency Guarantee Act. Read Sanders' whole op-ed here. Kathryn Krawczyk

Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden: 'Think of what it would mean if we had a real president'

3:52 p.m.
Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.
PBS News Hour via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton joined former Vice President Joe Biden for a virtual town hall event on Tuesday to officially offer her endorsement.

The former secretary of state and Democratic candidate for president was Biden's guest during a live stream on Tuesday focused on the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on women, and Biden introduced Clinton as the "woman who should be president of the United States right now."

"Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV, but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people that he's responsible for leading during this crisis," Clinton said after officially endorsing Biden.

Biden, Clinton went on to say, "has been preparing for this moment his entire life," describing her experiences working with him during the Obama administration.

"I've been not only a colleague of Joe Biden's, I've been a friend, and I can tell you that I wish he were president right now, but I can't wait until he is, if all of us do our part to support the kind of person that we want back in the White House," Clinton said.

This is the latest in a series of Democratic endorsements Biden has received since becoming the party's presumptive nominee including from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). As news of the Clinton endorsement broke, President Trump's 2020 campaign manager said in a statement, "There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together. President Trump beat her once and now he'll beat her chosen candidate." Brendan Morrow

U.S. passes 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases

2:57 p.m.
coronavirus 1 million
OHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

There have now been more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center says.

Johns Hopkins on Tuesday afternoon updated its tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States to more than one million. Worldwide, there have been more than three million confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 56,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, and more than 213,000 deaths have been reported globally, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

This news comes after a model from the University of Washington that's been used by the White House estimated there will be more than 74,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States by the beginning of August, up from the projection of 67,000 last week, CBS News reports. The Wall Street Journal notes the U.S. reached one million confirmed cases less than three weeks after reaching 500,000 cases.

A number of states around the country have recently started taking steps to slowly begin reopening their economies after nonessential businesses closed during the pandemic, though experts stress the importance of ramping up testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently said the United States is conducting between 1.5 million and 2 million coronavirus tests a week but that "we probably should get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks," CNN reports. He added, "I think we will." Fauci has also warned that reopening too quickly would backfire, as "if you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're going to set yourself back." Brendan Morrow

