Sweden's coronavirus rules are voluntary. One city hopes chicken manure will encourage compliance.

Scandinavia is celebrating Walpurgis Night on Thursday, and the annual festival of spring draws up to 30,000 people in Lund, home to one of Sweden's largest universities. Lund, like many cities and towns in Sweden, is urging people to skip the traditional crowded bonfires and parties this year because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Unlike most other countries, however, Sweden's COVID-19 mitigation rules are mostly voluntary, and Lund can't ban people from amassing in its central park for "spontaneous" Walpurgis Night festivities, The Guardian reports. So they are dumping a metric ton of chicken manure in the park. It's a win-win, Guvtav Lundblad, a member of the local council, told Sweden's Sydsvenskan newspaper. "We get the opportunity to fertilize the lawns, and at the same time it will stink and so it may not be so nice to sit and drink beer in the park."

Sweden's experiment in voluntary social distancing gets mixed reviews. The country has banned planned gatherings of 50 or more and closed museums, but preschools and grade schools, bars, restaurants, hair salons, gyms, and even some movie theaters were kept open. Almost nobody wears masks, The New York Times reports, and "Sweden's death rate of 22 per 100,000 people is the same as that of Ireland, which has earned accolades for its handling of the pandemic, and far better than in Britain or France." Compared with its Nordic neighbors, however, Sweden is a disaster.

Sweden says its coronavirus approach has worked. The numbers suggest a different story https://t.co/Vi7JcK9tZX pic.twitter.com/eHoCvBNHVy — Jon Passantino (@passantino) April 29, 2020