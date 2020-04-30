See More Speed Reads
coronavirus around the world
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus' ahead of World Health Organization visit

2:25 p.m.
Turkmenistan.
IGOR SASIN/AFP via Getty Images

While experts around the world debate the merits of different strategies for addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Turkmenistan has its own novel solution for eliminating the virus: banning it from being mentioned. In the former Soviet republic, it has become illegal to use the word "coronavirus" in official documents or news media or to wear face masks in public, reports Radio Free Europe.

The Central Asian nation has reported zero cases of the virus, but Radio Free Europe suggests that hundreds of people previously held in quarantine zones are being moved ahead of an official visit by the World Health Organization. While health experts have questioned the reliability of infection figures from Turkmenistan, which borders hard-hit Iran, the country's foreign minister Rashid Meredov has insisted that his country so far been spared. "If there was a single confirmed coronavirus case, we would have immediately informed ... the World Health Organization in line with our obligations."

This is not the first time Turkmenistan has been criticized for its lack of transparency. The global free speech organization Reporters Without Borders has ranked Turkmenistan 178 out of 180 in its Press Freedom Index, just ahead of Eritrea and North Korea.

Despite his country's reported lack of infections, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who is also a rapper and a dentist, has offered advice to public health experts on combating the virus with herbal remedies. Matthew Walther

big news
Mike Pence has decided to put on a mask

2:31 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has decided to comply with the CDC's recommendations for stopping coronavirus spread.

Pence visited a factory in Indiana producing ventilators on Thursday and, following medical experts' recommendations, put on a mask in preparation for coming face to face with some machinery and the people making it. That shouldn't be noteworthy given that the entire country has been advised to wear masks when around other people, but Pence flouted that guidance when visiting actual COVID-19 patients earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Pence stopped by the Mayo Clinic in his native Indiana and was photographed without a mask while shaking hands with doctors and researchers working to beat the coronavirus. Pence later said he skipped the mask because he's constantly tested for COVID-19 and also wanted to "look [health care workers] in the eye and say thank you." Kathryn Krawczyk

'massive undertaking'
New York is shutting down the subway for 4 hours every night

1:12 p.m.
subway.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New York City is set to close its subway system for four hours every night during the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has announced.

During his daily briefing on Thursday, Cuomo said that beginning next week, train service will stop from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each night while every train is disinfected. This, Axios reports, will be the first time that New York's subway system has ended 24-hour service.

"The conditions on the New York City subway system, for a variety of reasons, have rapidly deteriorated," Cuomo said. "...We have now a greater need than ever to disinfect the subways, the buses, and the stations." Essential workers, Cuomo said, "need the public transit system," and "our obligation is to make sure we're doing everything we can do to keep them safe."

During these cleaning hours, the MTA will provide buses, dollar vans, and for-hire vehicles like Ubers and Lyfts for essential workers at no cost.

"People who need transportation during 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. can have it, will have it, even to the extent of a for-hire vehicle, paid for by the MTA," Cuomo said. He described disinfecting each train every 24 hours as "massive undertaking that we've never done before," but "the right thing to do."

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (D) remotely joined Cuomo at the briefing to discuss the plan, saying, "It took some disruption to say we're going to do something during this pandemic we've never done before, but it makes sense when it comes to protecting our heroes." Brendan Morrow

a tale of two queens boys
Trump and Cuomo's 'feud' is essentially a performance, political insiders say

1:12 p.m.
Cuomo.
Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and President Trump have come to represent two sides of the coronavirus response coin. Cuomo has matched Trump's daily coronavirus task force press conferences with PowerPoints of his own, and they've both had no problem throwing shots at each others' way of handling the crisis, both on Twitter and on live TV.

But behind the scenes, the two Queens natives have a "perfectly cordial" relationship, a political veteran who has dealt with both men tells Vanity Fair. They'll get on the phone, have discussions that are "usually unremarkable in tone" — and then Trump will hop on Twitter and tell Cuomo to "stop complaining" and "get the job done," Vanity Fair describes in a profile of Cuomo.

Cuomo and Trump have known each other for around 30 years "in a high-profile New York guy kind of way," Vanity Fair describes. Their publicly polite relationship soured in 2016, but "one-on-one, it's perfectly cordial with Trump," the political veteran said. "Backstage, before the lights go on, he's a different guy."

Vanity Fair describes Trump's "potshots" at Cuomo as a simple way to "play to his red-state base." Cuomo, meanwhile, typically waits until Trump attacks first — and it's an implicitly understood, if not explicitly discussed, dichotomy. "Andrew is smart enough to say to Trump, 'Mr. President, I'm going to have to take shots at you.' And Trump will say, 'Well, I've got to do the same with you,'" a Cuomo associated told Vanity Fair. "This is a combination of realpolitik and street shit," the aide continued, and the fact that Cuomo keeps popping up Trump's preferred medium — TV — is certainly a part of it. Read more at Vanity Fair. Kathryn Krawczyk

according to science
U.S. intelligence debunks conspiracy theories claiming COVID-19 is 'manmade'

12:07 p.m.

The U.S. intelligence community is siding with science on this one.

Since the coronavirus' beginnings, conspiracy theorists have spread unfounded claims that COVID-19 was manmade or some kind of bioweapon aimed at attacking other countries. The Director of National Intelligence's office released a statement Thursday concluding that's not true, though it's still investigating to figure out exactly where the coronavirus came from.

"The Intelligence community concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified," the DNI office's statement read. But it will continue to "rigorously examine ... whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan."

The White House has also ordered U.S. intelligence to probe whether China hid information about the virus from the rest of the world in its early days, officials familiar with the matter told NBC News on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

he hasn't
Pelosi says she's 'satisfied' with Biden's response to assault allegation even though he hasn't personally addressed it

11:52 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has not personally responded to a former staffer's allegations of sexual assault, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is still "satisfied with how he has responded."

Pelosi spoke to CNN on Thursday about former Biden staffer Tara Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Biden hasn't responded to the allegations himself, though the campaign denies them.

Asked if Biden should publicly and personally address the allegation, Pelosi said, "I do support Joe Biden. I'm satisfied with how he has responded. I know him. I was proud to endorse him." CNN's Alisyn Camerota noted, though, "To be clear, he hasn't addressed it. His campaign has addressed it, but he has not directly addressed it."

Camerota then asked again, "Should he, directly, publicly, address it?" Pelosi dodged the question, saying "it's a matter that he has to deal with."

Biden has been facing calls to address Reade's allegation himself in recent days, with The Washington Post's editorial board recently writing that "the way to signal he takes Ms. Reade's case seriously, and the cases of women like her seriously, is to go before the media and the public ready to listen and to reply."

Biden's campaign has also been sending out talking points on how to address the Reade allegations, BuzzFeed News reported, which included a claim that The New York Times found that "this incident did not happen." The Times has clarified that this is not the case, with a spokesperson saying, "Our investigation made no conclusion either way." Brendan Morrow

justice in question
Fox News' Judge Napolitano wants Trump to pardon Flynn after FBI allegedly tried to 'get him fired'

10:36 a.m.

One of President Trump's biggest Fox News skeptics is on his side for this one.

Documents unsealed late Wednesday in the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn raise questions about whether the FBI "set out to entrap" him in an interview with the agency, Fox News' judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano declared to Fox & Friends on Thursday. "Anybody who believes in the rule of law ... should be utterly scandalized and outraged" by what the documents reveal, and Trump should pardon Flynn "in the next day or so," Napolitano continued.

"This is a classic case of the FBI setting out to entrap someone and reducing it to writing," Napolitano incredulously said. He called for the Department of Justice to apologize to Flynn before the judge overseeing his case, denounce the FBI's actions, and both ask the judge to "vacate" Flynn's guilty plea and "dismiss" the indictment against him. And if it doesn't, Trump should quickly move to pardon him, Napolitano said.

The documents reveal former FBI counterintelligence division Bill Priestap questioned "our goal" in a note written just days after Flynn lied about conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. at the time. "Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" Priestap wrote.

Napolitano has frequently criticized Trump in the past, siding with those who wanted to impeach the president in saying he'd committed several crimes, including obstruction of justice. Kathryn Krawczyk

warp speed
Dr. Fauci says it's 'doable' to have coronavirus vaccine with hundreds of millions of doses by January

10:15 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes it's "doable" to have hundreds of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine ready by January 2021.

Fauci appeared Thursday on Today after Bloomberg reported that a Trump administration program, Operation Warp Speed, aims to speed up development of a COVID-19 vaccine with the goal of having 300 million doses available by January.

Asked if this rapid timeline is actually possible, Fauci told Today that he believes it is, explaining that the plan is, as Bloomberg reported, to quickly move to ramp up production of some potential vaccines while they are undergoing trials but before it's clear if they work.

"We're going to start ramping up production with the companies involved, and you do that at risk," Fauci said. "In other words, you don't wait until you get an answer before you start manufacturing. You, at risk, proactively start making it assuming it's going to work. And if it does, then you could scale up and hopefully get to that timeline."

Fauci added of this quick timeline, "I think that is doable, if things fall in the right place." In its report on Operation Warp Speed, Bloomberg noted that "there is no precedent for such rapid development of a vaccine." Brendan Morrow

