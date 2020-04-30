Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus' ahead of World Health Organization visit

-
Turkmenistan bans use of the word 'coronavirus' ahead of World Health Organization visit2:25 p.m.
Mike Pence has decided to put on a mask2:31 p.m.
New York is shutting down the subway for 4 hours every night1:12 p.m.
Trump and Cuomo's 'feud' is essentially a performance, political insiders say1:12 p.m.
U.S. intelligence debunks conspiracy theories claiming COVID-19 is 'manmade'12:07 p.m.
Pelosi says she's 'satisfied' with Biden's response to assault allegation even though he hasn't personally addressed it11:52 a.m.
Fox News' Judge Napolitano wants Trump to pardon Flynn after FBI allegedly tried to 'get him fired'10:36 a.m.
Dr. Fauci says it's 'doable' to have coronavirus vaccine with hundreds of millions of doses by January10:15 a.m.
