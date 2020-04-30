See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
American Airlines, United, and Delta to require face masks for all passengers

10:42 p.m.
A flight attendant wears a face mask.
Rahman Roslan/Getty Images

Passengers on Delta, American, United, and Frontier flights will soon be required to wear masks while on board, the airlines announced Thursday.

Earlier this week, JetBlue became the first U.S. airline to make this a requirement. It is up to each airline to decide whether passengers must wear a face covering, and Democratic lawmakers said their conflicting policies undermine public health. On Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao asking them to "immediately issue a rule requiring face masks for all individuals engaged in air travel."

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO, agrees, and wrote its own letter to Azar and Chao last week. The association is the country's largest flight attendant union, and its president, Sara Nelson, told ABC News members want to see people wearing face coverings "from the airport door to the airport gate, on the airplane, and then back out through the airport." This would follow a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she added, "and is exactly what should be happening in our airports and on our airplanes to help contain the spread of the virus." Catherine Garcia

breaking his silence
Biden to address Tara Reade allegation on Morning Joe

9:52 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Friday, publicly addressing for the first time an allegation of sexual assault made against him by Tara Reade, a former aide in his Senate office.

Reade has claimed that in the early 1990s, when Biden was a senator from Delaware, he assaulted her while they were in the Senate building. Biden is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and while he has remained silent on the matter, his campaign has pushed back against the accusation.

In a statement sent to reporters, Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications director, said he "firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully. Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Russian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

9:08 p.m.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Dmitry Astakhov/AFP via Getty Images

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, becoming the first high-ranking politician in the country to become infected by the virus.

Russian television on Thursday aired a video call between Mishustin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, Mishustin told Putin about the diagnosis, and encouraged Russians to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously. "What's happening to you can happen to anyone, and I've always been saying this," Putin told Mishustin. "You are a very active person. I would like to thank you for the work that has been done so far."

Mishustin, who became prime minister in January, told Putin he would be going into self-isolation, and Putin responded by telling him to call him when he arrives at the hospital. Andrei Belousov, the first deputy prime minister, will step in while Mishustin is recovering.

There are now more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, with the death toll at 1,073. With the weather warming up, the government is worried about people going out, and extra police units will patrol Moscow to enforce the lockdown, BBC News reports. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said many residents don't realize the severity of the situation. "If we see things are getting better, then of course we will reduce the restrictions," he said. "But until that happens, you need to be courageous and patient. It's very important for you and your health." Catherine Garcia

Good luck
Macy's announces ambitious plan to reopen 775 stores in 6 to 8 weeks

8:13 p.m.
Macy's in New York City.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

More than a month after all of its stores were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Macy's announced on Thursday it plans on reopening each one within the next six to eight weeks.

Macy's is one of the largest department store chains in the United States, and the goal is to reopen 775 Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury stores. The company said it is only reopening in areas where state and local governments have lifted restrictions on nonessential businesses, and is expected to open 68 stores in Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas on Monday.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said the company expects these reopened stores to initially bring in 15 to 20 percent of their usual business, and will "slowly build" from there, The New York Times reports. The big question is whether shoppers will show up. "We'll see how they respond, and based on that, we'll be a lot smarter," he said. "So I'm going to know a lot more by Tuesday of next week." Gennette also said April sales were "stronger than we expected," but Macy's cannot handle all of its stores being closed for an extended period of time.

There will be social distancing guidelines at the stores, and employees will have to wear masks. Beauty counters will not be able to give consultations or have testers out, and a limited number of fitting rooms will be open. At least temporarily, there will be no bra fittings or alteration or ear piercing services, and shoppers will have to use hand sanitizer before trying on jewelry or watches.

Macy's has furloughed 123,000 employees amid the pandemic. Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, told the Times some union members "have worked for Macy's for three or four decades, and it is their lives that will be put on the line. We have asked for information on how they intend to protect their employees and they have provided us with none. I am stupefied by their behavior." Catherine Garcia

bankruptcy alert
J. Crew is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy

6:54 p.m.
A J. Crew store in Kansas.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

J. Crew is preparing to file for bankruptcy, possibly as soon as this weekend, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC on Thursday.

The New York-based retailer is trying to secure $400 million in financing in order to continue operations in bankruptcy, CNBC reports. The company had been struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close its stores in March, although it does have a strong e-commerce business.

J. Crew wanted to take its Madewell subsidiary public in order to help pay down its debt load, but that plan has been abandoned, people familiar with the matter said. In the fiscal year ending Feb. 1, J. Crew had $2.5 billion in sales, and Moody's estimates the company had about $93 million in total liquidity as of February. There are 182 J. Crew and 140 Madewell retail locations. Catherine Garcia

stay home
Gun-toting protesters' dramatic stand inside Michigan's statehouse, in 5 photos and videos

5:08 p.m.

With no regard for social distancing or general safety, dozens of protesters crammed inside Michigan's statehouse on Thursday to display their anger at ongoing business closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michigan's House chamber blocked the protesters from their chamber, but they made it into the state Senate's viewing galleries, with some carrying rifles as they looked down on the legislators below.

Protesters were already piled up outside the statehouse as Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D) made her way into work Thursday morning.

They heard from speakers on the steps of the Capitol building, with the last one telling everyone to head inside.

Police checked protesters' temperatures as they went in, but didn't stop anyone from carrying guns into the building and didn't enforce any kind of social distancing.

The protesters eventually made it to the upper viewing area of the Senate, with Polehanki sharing this photo.

The Senate adjourned Thursday without extending Michigan's state of emergency, which expires at the end of the day. Kathryn Krawczyk

universal v. theaters
Trolls war update: Regal Cinemas says it isn't joining AMC in boycotting Universal

4:10 p.m.
Trolls.
Universal

Universal Pictures movies may be banned from AMC Theaters, but it looks like they'll still have a home with Regal — under one condition.

AMC Theaters earlier this week made the stunning announcement that it's banning all movies by Universal Pictures from playing at their locations. With theaters closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Universal had released Trolls World Tour on premium video on demand rather than waiting for theaters to widely reopen, and on Tuesday, NBCUniversal chief Jeff Shell touted Trolls as a major success. But he also suggested the at-home release Trolls received might be repeated for other movies even when theaters are back up and running, telling The Wall Street Journal, "As soon as theaters reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats."

This touched a nerve with AMC, which like other theater chains traditionally require movies they play to be exclusive to them and not appear for viewing at home for about three months. AMC CEO Adam Aron announced the chain would boycott all Universal movies, but would other theater chains take part in this ban as well?

Regal Cinemas isn't thus far, clarifying on Twitter Thursday that it "is not boycotting Universal nor any other studio." Instead, the company said it will continue to play movies that "respect the theatrical window," indicating it would show Universal films as long as they don't debut on video on demand services prior to the end of this typical 90-day window.

Still, the theater chain certainly isn't thrilled with Universal, as Regal owner Cineworld on Wednesday called the studio's actions "completely inappropriate." In an investor's call on Thursday, Shell said he doesn't see premium video on demand as a "replacement" for movie theaters, but added, "it's gonna be a complementary element and we're just gonna have to see how long that takes and where that takes us." Brendan Morrow

big news
Mike Pence has decided to put on a mask

2:31 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has decided to comply with the CDC's recommendations for stopping coronavirus spread.

Pence visited a factory in Indiana producing ventilators on Thursday and, following medical experts' recommendations, put on a mask in preparation for coming face to face with some machinery and the people making it. That shouldn't be noteworthy given that the entire country has been advised to wear masks when around other people, but Pence flouted that guidance when visiting actual COVID-19 patients earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Pence stopped by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and was photographed without a mask while shaking hands with doctors and researchers working to beat the coronavirus. Pence later said he skipped the mask because he's constantly tested for COVID-19 and also wanted to "look [health care workers] in the eye and say thank you." Kathryn Krawczyk

