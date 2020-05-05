See More Speed Reads
Gold's Gym files for bankruptcy

2:01 a.m.
Gold's Gym announced on Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, one month after it permanently shuttered more than two dozen gyms.

"No single factor has caused more harm to our business than the current COVID-19 pandemic," the company said. Worldwide, Gold's Gym operates more than 700 gyms, and said it had to close about 30 locations in April in order to "maintain the strength and growth of the potential of the brand as well as ensure the continued viability of the company for decades to come."

The company plans to emerge from bankruptcy by August, CBS News reports, and will seek court approval to keep paying employees, vendors, and suppliers. Catherine Garcia

Trump official in charge of national stockpile bet big on smallpox and anthrax, cut infectious disease funds

3:08 a.m.
Robert Kadlec
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Had the U.S. been attacked by anthrax or weaponized smallpox, Robert Kadlec would have looked prescient. Instead, the U.S. and the world got a deadly new coronavirus, and the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, which Kadlec oversees, was unprepared, The Washington Post reports.

Kadlec, a longtime biodefense expert, was confirmed as head of the Health and Human Service Department's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in August 2017. He immediately began shifting his office's focus to "biologic attacks, intentional attacks, terrorist attacks, and definitely away from natural disease outbreaks," a former official told the Post. HHS transferred control of the national stockpile to ASPR from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, over the objections of some national security and public health officials.

Kadlec streamlined the process for purchasing supplies for the stockpile, "diminishing the role of government experts and restricting decision-making to himself and a small circle of advisers," the Post reports. He oversaw a $2.8 billion, 10-year contract for smallpox vaccines, at double the cost per dose, with a former client, Emergent BioSolutions — a relationship he did not mention on his Senate disclosure forms — and ramped up purchases of anthrax vaccines.

At the same time, ASPR slashed planned funding for pandemic flu and infectious disease preparedness, including halting "an Obama-era initiative to spend $35 million to build a machine that could produce 1.5 million N95 masks per day," the Post reports. After HHS Secretary Alex Azar assigned him to lead the department's coronavirus response in March, Kadlec's office signed contracts for $2.3 billion worth of ventilators and $468 million for masks, including $62.3 million from O&M Halyard, the contractor whose rapid mask machine Kadlec axed in 2018.

Kadlec told the Post he's proud of his decades government service, including his efforts to centralize authority at ASPR. And his actions are consistent with his longtime views on biodefense.

"Quite frankly, Mother Nature is not a thinking enemy intent on inflicting grievous harm to our country, killing our citizens, undermining our government, or destroying our way of life," Kadlec told Congress in 2011. "Mother Nature doesn't develop highly virulent organisms that are resistant to our current stockpiles of antibiotics." In March, he told a House committee his office "did not consider a situation like this today," with "respirators being our first and only line of defense for health-care workers." Read more about his vision and business entanglements at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

Under investigation for its response to COVID-19 pandemic, Carnival announces plans to resume cruises in August

1:16 a.m.
A Carnival Cruise Line ship.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Carnival Cruise Line plans on resuming operations Aug. 1, just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's No Sail Order is set to expire.

In a message to customers and travel agents on Monday, Carnival said it is "committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation," including "focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests." The company plans on sailing eight ships from Galveston, Texas, and Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida.

Several ships owned by Carnival Cruise Line's parent company, Carnival Corp., experienced COVID-19 outbreaks in the early days of the pandemic, with more than 1,500 infections and dozens of deaths linked to the Diamond Princess, Ruby Princess, and Zaandam. Last week, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure notified Carnival CEO Arnold Donald that it is investigating why the company didn't do more sooner to protect passengers and crew, requesting all documents related to its response.

The CDC's No Sail Order was first issued in March because the agency had "reason to believe that cruise ship travel may continue to introduce, transmit, or spread COVID-19," and was renewed in April. Unless modified, it will stay in effect until either Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar declares COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency or July 24. The CDC on Monday said it does not "have enough information to say when it will be safe for cruise ships to resume sailing," and has not discussed time lines with the cruise lines. Catherine Garcia

Dollar-store guard murder after face mask altercation raises fears coronavirus activism is getting violent

12:58 a.m.

Calvin Munerlyn, a guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot dead on Friday, and prosecutors have charged three people — a woman, her 23-year-old son, and her husband — with his murder. Shortly after Munerlyn told the woman, Sharmel Teague, her daughter couldn't enter the store because she wasn't wearing a mask, as legally required, two men returned to the Family Dollar and shot Munerlyn in the back of the head, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Monday. Witnesses have identified the adult son, Ramonyea Bishop, as the one who pulled the trigger.

Police have arrested Sharmel Teague, but Larry Teague and Bishop have not yet been apprehended, The Associated Press reports. A day earlier, men carrying semiautomatic rifles had been among protesters who entered Michigan's capitol to protest coronavirus mitigation orders put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to smother the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

"The hostile tone that we have seen in recent days on television and in social media can permeate our society in ways we sometimes don't fully realize or anticipate," Leyton said Monday. "Decisions like staying home when we can, wearing a mask when going to the store, and staying a safe distance from those around us — these should not be political arguments." Other states have started to relax stay-at-home orders, and public health officials say the direct cost will be tens of thousands more deaths in coming months, CBS News highlighted Monday night.

Also Monday, court records indicated that a man arrested early Friday for making pipe bombs told FBI agents he planned to use the homemade explosive devices to protect his home in case of an invasion, not to detonate at a May 1 coronavirus protest at Colorado's capitol, The Denver Post reports. Bradley Bunn, 53, had been involved in online discussions about bringing military-style weapons to the protest, though a law enforcement official told the Post those discussions were not what prompted the raid. Bunn faces up to 10 years in prison in convicted of bomb-related charges. Peter Weber

Chris Christie says economy must be saved, since 'there are going to be deaths no matter what'

May 4, 2020
Chris Christie.
Riccardo Savi/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is joining the chorus of politicians who think the economy should be the country's top coronavirus priority, rather than saving as many lives as possible.

More than 68,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and the Trump administration has reportedly adjusted its estimates and is forecasting the U.S. daily death toll will reach 3,000 by June 1.

During an appearance on CNN host Dana Bash's Daily DC podcast, Christie said states have to start relaxing their stay-at-home orders, which have been enacted in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus. "We're all looking for the perfect solution," he said, adding, "of course, everyone wants to save every life they can, but the question is, toward what end, ultimately? Are there ways that we can ... thread the middle here to allow that there are going to be deaths, and there are going to be deaths no matter."

Christie asserted that if health experts have their way, "we'll be locked in our houses for another year. They don't want us to be doing anything other than staying in our homes until there is a vaccine. I don't think that's reasonable." He thinks the safest thing to do is wear masks and gloves and "distancing where appropriate ... we've got to let some of these folks get back to work, because if we don't, we're going to destroy the American way of life and these families, and it will be years and years before we recover." Catherine Garcia

Report: Intel shared among U.S. allies contradicts claim coronavirus spread because of lab accident

May 4, 2020
Coronavirus testing in Glasgow.
Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Intelligence shared between the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand indicates that it's "highly unlikely" the COVID-19 coronavirus originated in a Wuhan, China, laboratory, two officials told CNN on Monday, citing an intelligence assessment.

The countries make up the Five Eyes alliance, and two officials said the nations are uniting around the assessment. One Western diplomat told CNN the intelligence points to the coronavirus outbreak coming from a market in Wuhan, and it's "highly likely it was naturally occurring and that the human infection was from natural human and animal interaction."

Another official said "clearly the market is where it exploded from," but it's not clear how the virus got there. This official noted that each Five Eyes country does keep some intelligence to themselves, and the U.S. might not be sharing everything it knows about the coronavirus.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed there is "enormous evidence" the coronavirus spread as a result of a lab accident, backing up earlier comments made by President Trump. Officials who have examined classified U.S. intelligence reports told The New York Times that several theories are being investigated, and there is no evidence the virus was man-made or genetically modified. Catherine Garcia

Colson Whitehead wins second Pulitzer Prize for fiction

May 4, 2020
Colson Whitehead.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Author Colson Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction on Monday for The Nickel Boys, a novel about young black men at an abusive reform school.

In 2017, Whitehead won in the same category for Underground Railroad, and he's now the fourth writer to twice win the Pulitzer for fiction, after Booth Tarkington, William Faulkner, and John Updike. The Pulitzer committee called The Nickel Boys a "spare and devastating exploration of abuse at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida that is ultimately a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity, and redemption."

The prizes were announced from the living room of Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy, after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Garcia

FBI, DHS warned Russia could attempt to covertly advise 2020 candidates

May 4, 2020
FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Yuri Gripas/AFP via Getty Images

In a memo sent to states earlier this year, cyber experts from the Department of Homeland Security and FBI warned that Russia could attempt to meddle in the 2020 U.S. elections by secretly advising candidates and campaigns.

The document, dated Feb. 3, was recently obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request. Titled "Possible Russian Tactics Ahead of 2020 U.S. Election," the memo states that officials have "not previously observed Russia attempt to" covertly advise candidates and campaigns, but political strategists linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were instrumental in political campaigns in 20 African countries last year. The document did not identify any U.S. candidates or campaigns Russia might be supporting.

The memo warned of eight "high" and "moderate" threats from Russia, with one high threat being the possibility Russia could hack a campaign and put the information up online, like it did in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. Catherine Garcia

