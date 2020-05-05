Foster the People's Mark Foster debuts elaborate new quarantine song from home on Colbert's Late Show

Public health officials are worried about the large crowds not social distancing outside in the nice weather, but "one person isn't that concerned: Donald Trump," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Trump believes that getting the economy moving is at this point the only way he can get re-elected, so he's going to try to do it no matter what the risk is to Americans."

Trump's choice of the Lincoln Memorial for Sunday night's Fox News virtual town hall sparked some criticism, but his comment about being treated worse than Abraham Lincoln was something else, Colbert said. "Really? You're going to compare yourself to Abraham Lincoln? Well, I'd like to point out that none of his supporters carried Confederate flags." In "happier news," he deadpanned, "'murder hornets' have arrived in the U.S."

Colbert cast Jerry Seinfeld in the "murder hornet" movie.

Yes "as if things weren't already insane, the country is now being invaded by something called 'murder hornets,'" Jimmy Kimmel sighed. Meanwhile, "here in California, we have suicidal beachgoers to worry about." Trump "continues to play both sides" on social distancing, but he "has also been trying to cast himself as a victim of the virus," Kimmel said. "Just for the record, you're not allowed to say you're being treated worse than Lincoln if you are still alive."

Lincoln himself had a few things to say in Tooning Out the News.

Trump had "two unfiltered hours on national television to say whatever" he wanted "without fact-checking or followups," Late Night's Seth Meyers noted. "Lincoln couldn't even get thought a play without being interrupted. I'm shocked the memorial didn't pull a Fauci." Like Kimmel, Meyers laughed at Trump's convoluted chess-poker-not-checkers word salad. "This is what you get when you make a TV star president."

"People on the beach might be the least of America's worries, because there are other groups doing much crazier things" as the death roll rises, Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Only in America do protests start by storming the capitol with assault rifles. I mean, did you try calling? Writing a letter? Usually the armed rebellion is the last step."