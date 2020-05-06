Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin got into a fight on Twitter

-
Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin got into a fight on Twitter10:57 p.m.
-
Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital9:43 p.m.
-
Trump ally and Republican fundraiser named new head of the Postal Service9:10 p.m.
-
Mustafa al-Kadhimi chosen as Iraq's new prime minister7:45 p.m.
-
White House press secretary says idea that all Americans need to be tested for COVID-19 is 'nonsensical'6:55 p.m.
-
Trump is reportedly back to obsessing over the color of his border wall5:45 p.m.
-
Democrats want to compare the sexual assault allegation against Biden to the many against Trump5:29 p.m.
-
42 public companies are returning their small business loans after Mnuchin threat4:26 p.m.
