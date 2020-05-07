See More Speed Reads
Sen. Joe Manchin forgot to mute a call with Senate Democrats while he went through an Arby's drive-through

1:53 p.m.
Sen. Joe Manchin.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Contrary to popular belief, people do order fish sandwiches at Arby's.

Senate Democrats recently learned one of their own is among that rare crowd when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) forgot to hit mute when driving through an Arby's drive-through last month. Manchin pulled up to the fast food spot in his home state, asked for a King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, and later learned his mistake after staffers texted him, he tells The Wall Street Journal.

"It's a big piece of fish and it has a big slice of cheese," Manchin described to the Journal. "They were just jealous they weren't getting the good sandwich." Manchin himself may be jealous that unlike West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, he doesn't have a sandwich named after him at his local Arby's.

Manchin is far from the only congressmember who's been "busted," as he put it, for forgetting to hit mute. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) says his children have repeatedly walked by and told him to "tell [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi to say now is the time to start forgiving student loans." Several described overhearing "colleagues exercising on ellipticals, doing sit-ups, dealing with children, or taking other phone calls," they tell the Journal. And many of them have admittedly skipped showers on days they know they don't have to be on camera. Read more about congressmembers' at-home habits at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

Justice Department will drop case against Michael Flynn

3:05 p.m.
Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn.
CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop the criminal case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, The Associated Press first reported.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges of lying to the FBI, but earlier this year, said he wanted to withdraw his plea because he was pressured into giving it. The DOJ sided with Flynn in a Thursday filing, deciding to drop his charges "after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information." Flynn's January 2017 interview with the FBI was "untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn," the DOJ determined, saying it was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

Flynn didn't last long on President Trump's staff — he was fired shortly after it appeared he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI about the nature of his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. But documents unsealed in the past few weeks revealed the FBI may have set out to get Flynn to lie in the first place, posing questions about his actual guilt and whether Trump would extend him a pardon. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tara Reade to offer message for Biden in on-camera interview with Megyn Kelly

2:56 p.m.

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, is about to speak out in an interview with Megyn Kelly.

Kelly announced Thursday she has filmed an interview with Reade, who has alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 and has not appeared to discuss her claim in a major TV interview. Biden last week broke his silence on Reade's allegation after his campaign previously denied it, saying, "This never happened."

"She gets very candid, very emotional, and handles many direct challenges to her account," Kelly told The Hill of the interview. "She also has a message directly for the former vice president."

The interview with Reade is to be released on Kelly's Instagram and YouTube accounts, where the former NBC host has uploaded some interviews since her show was canceled following controversial comments about blackface. Reade reportedly previously canceled a planned interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, Deadline reports. Last month, The New York Times' Ben Smith reported that Fox News was the only network that invited Reade to appear, although Smith reports she later received invitations from CBS and CNN. CNN's Don Lemon recently said Reade canceled an interview due to "security concerns" following Biden's denial.

Reade has also now hired Douglas Wigdor's law firm to represent her, The New York Times reports. Brendan Morrow

Constitutional scholar argues Trump should be impeached over Dr. Bright whistleblower complaint

12:51 p.m.
Donald Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After Dr. Rick Bright's whistleblower complaint, one law professor is arguing for impeaching President Trump a second time.

Bright was recently removed as the director of the Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority while leading vaccine development, a move he alleged was taken because he wouldn't put "politics and cronyism" above science, insisting congressional funding not go toward "drugs, vaccines, and other technologies that lack scientific merit" and limiting the "broad use" of the Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine. He filed an official whistleblower complaint this week alleging "cronyism" at HHS.

Kim Wehle, a constitutional scholar and professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, on Thursday wrote in a piece for The Bulwark that Bright's story must "not be treated as just another Trump administration scandal," arguing it's evidence of Trump's "unabashed corruption" and is a "good reason to once again impeach the president."

Wehle acknowledges that the Republican-controlled Senate again wouldn't remove Trump from office after acquitting him in the Ukraine scandal but argues that "the pandemic creates new reasons to remove the president" and "at least the effort again to remove this singularly unfit president would be a worthy historical act of devotion to the Constitution."

Asked to comment on Bright's complaint this week, Trump dismissed him as "a disgruntled employee that’s trying to help the Democrats win an election." Read Wehle's full piece at The Bulwark. Brendan Morrow

Guns N' Roses and James Patterson have teamed up for a 'Sweet Child O' Mine' picture book

11:39 a.m.

Guns N' Roses have announced the forthcoming publication of Sweet Child O' Mine, a children's picture book based on a song in which approximately 50 percent of the lyrics are "whoa, yeah, whoa, oh, oh, oh" and "where do we go now."

The book is being written in collaboration with novelist James Patterson, reports Pitchfork, and will apparently pull its narrative from the lyrics of the hit 1988 song. The eponymous "sweet children o' mine" (didn't have the same ring, I guess?) will be depicted in the illustrations as Maya and Natalia Rose, the niece and daughter of the band's manager, Fernando Lebeis.

Bizarrely, the cover credits not Axl Rose or Slash, but all of "Guns N' Roses," which raises the natural question: It took the whole band (plus James Patterson) to write this? Jeva Lange

Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

11:21 a.m.
President Trump walks near the White House.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

One of President Trump's personal valets has tested positive the coronavirus, CNN first reported Thursday.

The White House's valet team is an elite military unit that often "work[s] very close to the President and first family," CNN writes. One of them, a member of the U.S. Navy, tested positive on Wednesday, but both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the disease, the White House confirmed.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus," deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a Thursday statement. "The president and the vice president have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

The valet, who hasn't been publicly identified, first started displaying COVID-19 symptoms Wednesday morning, a White House source told CNN. The news soon began "hitting the fan," the source continued, and Trump was quickly tested for the virus again. Trump, Pence, and people close to them are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks with a rapid test that produces results in about 15 minutes, two people told CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump campaign manager compares 2020 campaign to the Death Star

10:52 a.m.

Of everything from Star Wars a presidential campaign could compare itself too, the comically evil superweapon that gets destroyed wouldn't normally be at the top of the list.

But on Thursday, Brad Parscale, President Trump's 2020 campaign manager, did just that, firing off a tweet declaring that the "juggernaut campaign" is the equivalent of the Death Star from the Star Wars franchise. You know, the one run by the sinister Empire that decimates planets and brutally murders people. This Death Star of a campaign is getting ready to press fire, Parscale declared.

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has compared itself to movie villains, having previously sent out a video depicting Trump as Thanos, the Avengers antagonist who wipes out half of all life in the universe. The creator of Thanos quickly shot back at "that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego."

At some point, the Trump campaign may want to check out how these movies end, considering Thanos in that clip is defeated literally moments later, and in Star Wars, the Death Star is destroyed as our heroes get the last laugh against the overconfident Grand Moff Tarkin. The Empire eventually makes another Death Star that's just blown up a second time.

After millions of voices cried out in "huh?" in response to the tweet, Parscale followed up by saying it's "the media" that's given the campaign the Death Star name, not him, but "I am happy to use the analogy," adding, "Laugh all you want, we will take the win!" Unlike the actual Empire, which did not, in fact, take a win. Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court unanimously tosses out convictions in New Jersey 'Bridgegate' case

10:41 a.m.
The George Washington Bridge.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday to throw out both convictions in New Jersey's infamous "Bridgegate" scandal.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni, two allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), were convicted of fraud and conspiracy for arranging in 2013 to reshape the traffic flow of the George Washington Bridge and create gridlock in Fort Lee, New Jersey. The Supreme Court decided there was "no doubt" of "wrongdoing" in the case, but that it didn't constitute "property fraud."

Evidence in the case "no doubt shows wrongdoing — deception, corruption, abuse of power," Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the unanimous opinion. But Kelly and Baroni "could not have violated the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws" because they didn't "aim to obtain money or property," the opinion continued. "The federal fraud statutes at issue do not criminalize all such conduct," the justices concluded in reversing a lower court's decision.

Baroni and Kelly's scheme was intended to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, a Democrat, for not endorsing Christie's re-election. Baroni was sentenced to 18 months in prison and started serving his term last year. Kelly was sentenced to 13 months but never ended up serving any time, with the Supreme Court accepting her appeal just two weeks before she was due to report. Kathryn Krawczyk

