See More Speed Reads
shutting down
Edit

Souplantation permanently closing all restaurants due to coronavirus

10:19 p.m.
A salad bar.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

The buffet-style chain Souplantation said on Thursday it is permanently shuttering all of its restaurants, as its business model cannot be sustained in a world changed by the coronavirus.

The chain was founded in San Diego in 1978, and offered an all-you-can eat salad bar, soups, pastas, and a baked potato bar. Its parent company, Garden Fresh Restaurants, will close its 97 Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes restaurants, leaving 4,400 workers unemployed.

"The FDA had previously put out recommendations that included discontinuing self-serve stations, like self-serve beverages in fast food, but they specifically talked about salad bars and buffets," Garden Fresh CEO John Haywood told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "The regulations are understandable, but unfortunately, it makes it very difficult to reopen. And I'm not sure the health departments are ever going to allow it."

He said the company could have "overcome any other obstacle, and we've worked for eight weeks to overcome these intermittent financial challenges, but it doesn't work if we are not allowed to continue our model." The closure is especially difficult because of the chain's loyal fanbase, Haywood said. "We've had positive guest counts every year," he told the Union-Tribune. "Every measurement of operations had been higher. It really is a wonderful company and concept and magic for a lot of kids. It's their first memory of where they can do their own thing." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus and the economy
Edit

Data shows visitors from other states descended on Georgia once restaurants, salons reopened

9:37 p.m.
A man is served at an Atlanta restaurant.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Maryland who analyzed smartphone location data found that in the week after Georgia let businesses like dine-in restaurants and hair salons reopen on April 24, an additional 62,440 visitors traveled there daily, with most coming from nearby states where those businesses were still closed.

The researchers said this provides evidence reopening some state economies earlier than others could possibly worsen and extend the spread of coronavirus. "It's exactly the kind of effect we've been worried about," Prof. Meagan Fitzpatrick of the University of Maryland School of Medicine told The Washington Post. "This is not an unpredictable outcome with businesses opening in one location and people going to seek services there."

Lei Zhang, the study's lead researcher, said they used anonymized location data from smartphone apps, which showed that in the week after April 24, a total of 546,159 people traveled to Georgia from other states. That included 62,440 more daily trips than in the week before the reopenings, Zhang said. Researchers also found 92 percent of those additional trips were people coming from Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. At the time, Georgia was the only state in the region that allowed entertainment venues to open, in addition to hair salons and barber shops, gyms, and dine-in restaurants.

Fitzpatrick told the Post it will take at least two weeks to see if the higher rate of interstate travel results in more coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

Father and son arrested, charged with murder in shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

9:11 p.m.
A memorial to Ahmaud Arbery.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested on Thursday for the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced. They have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

On Feb. 23, Arbery was jogging through a a Glynn County neighborhood when the armed McMichaels pursued him in a pickup truck. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said they confronted Arbery with "two firearms" and "during the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery." Video of the shooting was posted online this week.

Gregory McMichael claimed during an interview with police that they chased Arbery because they thought he was behind a string of burglaries in the neighborhood. No evidence has been presented showing Arbery was involved in any burglaries.

Gregory McMichael, now retired, was an investigator for Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who recused herself from the case. The case has received national attention, as the McMichaels are white and Arbery black, and amid outcry over the lack of arrests, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said this week it would open an investigation into the shooting. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

California governor says state's 1st community spread COVID-19 case happened in a nail salon

7:16 p.m.
A woman gets her nails done.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday said the first spread of COVID-19 in the state started in a nail salon.

State health officials consider nail and hair salons and gyms high-risk businesses, and Newsom said because "this whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon," he is "very worried about that."

California has developed a four-phase reopening plan for the state, and is now in phase one. Under phase two, which is set to start Friday, some small businesses, like sporting goods stores and florists, can reopen in order to provide curbside pickup. California will not allow nail salons to reopen until phase three, and Newsom has not given a timeline for when that may happen.

Some states, like Georgia, have allowed nail salons to reopen, but Newsom has repeatedly said his plan is based on science and data, not protests, and will depend on how different parts of the state contain the outbreak. There have been more than 60,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in California, with at least 2,460 deaths, Johns Hopkins University data shows. Catherine Garcia

russia if you're listening
Edit

Trump cryptically tells reporters 'a lot of things' might happen soon following call with Putin

5:48 p.m.
trump putin
JORGE SILVA/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is celebrating throwback Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he spoke on the phone with Putin and the two discussed the so-called "hoax" that was the investigation into Russian election interference, which determined Russia meddled to aid Trump, did not find collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and did not determine whether administration officials sought to obstruct the probe.

Reiterating his displeasure with the investigation, Trump said the "Russia hoax" was "very hard" on the U.S. and Russia's foreign relations. "And we discussed that," said Trump of his call with Putin, also noting he offered to send Russia ventilators to aid COVID-19 patients.

"Things are falling out now and coming in line, showing what a hoax this whole investigation was," claimed Trump, likely referencing the dropped investigation against his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

"I wouldn't be surprised if you see a lot of things happen over the next number of weeks," he ominously added. "This is just one piece of a very dishonest puzzle."

CBS News' Margaret Brennan noted that talk of the Russia "hoax" weren't included in the White House summary of the call. As Bloomberg writes, the statement merely said "the two leaders also covered other bilateral and global issues." Trump did not elaborate on what "things" may "happen" regarding Russia in the upcoming weeks. The Week Staff

today is terrible ideas
Edit

JetBlue to terrify New York City in ill-advised tribute to the city's first responders

5:43 p.m.

Nothing says "reassuring" and "soothing" to New Yorkers quite like low-flying commercial airplanes, which is why JetBlue is sending three Airbus A320s to circle the city for an hour on Thursday night, beginning at 7 p.m. "JetBlue's mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever," said the airline's president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty, failing to mention JetBlue's apparently duel mission of re-traumatizing first responders and burning about 9,000 pounds of fossil fuel for no good reason.

The "flyover salute" will travel through all five of New York's boroughs, including along the tip of Manhattan, near Ground Zero. The planes will reportedly fly at an altitude of 2,000 feet, which is only about 200 feet higher than the top of the city's tallest building, One World Trade Center.

Incredibly, this is not the first time someone has sought to honor first responders and essential workers by flying airplanes low over the Big Apple. The Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy's Blue Angels similarly buzzed over New York last week to pay tribute to those risking their lives during the pandemic.

In addition to their ill-advised spectacle, JetBlue also seemed to miss the irony of how an aerial show could lead to people congregating in the streets to watch, thereby violating proper social-distancing measures. Because at this point it is not abundantly obvious, the tails of the planes will be decorated with New York themes, including one insisting I ♥ NY. Jeva Lange

Yikes
Edit

Trump reportedly got 'lava level mad' over potential exposure to coronavirus

5:20 p.m.
President Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump was reportedly very, very mad about someone else's coronavirus diagnosis.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed a member of the military who worked closely with Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had since tested negative for COVID-19, but Trump was still "lava level mad" he came even close to contracting it, NBC News reports.

The unidentified man was a member of Trump's valet, and started showing coronavirus symptoms Wednesday morning, CNN first reported. He remained "close to the president throughout the day on a consistent basis," NBC News writes. And when Trump found out Thursday that person had been in his vicinity, he "became 'lava level mad' at his staff and said he doesn't feel they are doing all they can to protect him from the virus," a person close to the White House told NBC News.

Trump's concern of personal infection contrasts with his lax attitude toward reopening businesses around the U.S. He explicitly acknowledged Tuesday that reopening the economy would coincide with "more death," but said the risks would be worth it.

Trump denied he had been close with the person who tested positive, saying Thursday "I've had very little personal contact with this gentleman." Instead of his usual weekly tests for COVID-19, Trump said he'll now be tested daily, as did Pence. Kathryn Krawczyk

'you and I were there'
Edit

Tara Reade to Joe Biden: 'You should not be running on character'

4:41 p.m.

Tara Reade spoke out in an interview with Megyn Kelly this week about her allegation that former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her, calling for him to withdraw from the 2020 race.

Reade, who alleges Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him in the Senate, spoke with Kelly for an interview, the first clip of which was released Thursday afternoon. In it, Reade delivers a message to Biden personally.

"You and I were there, Joe Biden," she said. "Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States."

Asked if she wants Biden to drop out of the race, Reade said, "I wish he would, but he won't."

Reade also said it's been "stunning" to see some Biden surrogates say "really horrible things" about her and that she has not felt safe since coming forward with her allegation.

"His campaign is taking this position that they want all women to be able to speak safely," she said. "I have not experienced that."

Biden broke his silence about Reade's allegation last week, denying it in a statement and interview on MSNBC. "I'm saying unequivocally, it never, never happened," Biden said. "And it didn't. It never happened." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.